NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 26

There will be plenty of action in the NBA with nine games on the schedule Tuesday. Let's get right down to business and highlight some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, HOU vs. IND ($35): VanVleet is coming off back-to-back duds in which he scored a total of 20 points over two games against the Mavericks and Pelicans. His scoring average is down to 17.1 points per game this season after he averaged at least 19.3 points in each of the last three seasons with the Raptors. However, his assists are up at 8.6 per game and this is a great matchup for him versus the Pacers. They have played at the second-fastest pace and have the third-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving VanVleet with the potential to bounce back in a big way.

Jordan Clarkson, UTA at SA ($19): Clarkson made his return Saturday after missing six straight games with a hamstring injury. He sure didn't look limited, putting up 30 points and six assists over 30 minutes. Another juicy stat line could be coming against the Spurs, who have played at the third-fastest pace and have the sixth-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

Malcolm Brogdon, POR vs. SAC ($29): Brogdon exploded against the Warriors on Saturday, scoring 52.2 Yahoo points over 37 minutes. As impressive as that was, it was an outlier performance for him. In each of his previous six games, he had scored 23.8 Yahoo points or fewer. With Anfernee Simons healthy again, Brogdon's role has declined to a point where he is too risky at this salary.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. ATL ($35): Over the last 11 games without Zach LaVine (foot), DeRozan has averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals. During that span, he scored fewer than 20 points in a game just two times. The Hawks have played at the fifth-fastest pace and have the fourth-worst defensive rating, so DeRozan's expanded role makes him one of the top forwards to target.

Jabari Smith Jr., HOU vs. IND ($20): Going back to the Rockets' favorable matchup against the Pacers, Smith is another member of the team to strongly consider. After shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from behind the arc during his rookie season, Smith is shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent on three-pointers this season. The result has been him averaging 14.0 points and 1.7 three-pointers, to go along with his 8.9 rebounds per game.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM at NO ($21): The Grizzlies are finally starting to get healthy. In addition to Ja Morant being back from his suspension, Marcus Smart (foot) is listed as questionable after having missed more than a month. With their overall depth improving, Aldama has scored 20.9 Yahoo points or fewer in seven straight games. Jabari Smith has a much higher upside and his salary is a dollar cheaper, so be sure to stay away from Aldama.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at POR ($39): Sabonis has three triple-doubles over his last four games. Over his last six games, he is averaging 20.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists. The last time he faced the Trail Blazers, he posted 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Expect him to have an extremely high floor in their rematch.

Nick Richards, CHA at LAC ($14): Mark Williams (back) is listed as doubtful again, putting him on pace to miss his eighth straight game. Richards has been starting in his place, averaging 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over the last seven games. At near the minimum salary, he's an excellent option for those looking to spend down at the center position.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL at WAS ($24): After missing 20 games with a finger injury, Carter immediately moved back into the starting lineup for the Magic. However, he has logged 23 minutes or fewer in all three games since making his return. Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner both played well in his absence, so it might take Carter a while to reclaim a heavy workload.

