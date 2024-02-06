NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

As the trade deadline continues to loom in the background, the NBA will bring seven games to the table Tuesday. Let's dive into all of the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at UTA ($56): This is an appealing game to target because both the Thunder and the Jazz rank in the top 10 in pace of play. Gilgeous-Alexander has been stellar of late, scoring at least 56.9 Yahoo points in each of the last four games. He is averaging 55.0 Yahoo points per game for the season and should continue to have a high floor.

Amen Thompson, HOU at IND ($10): The Rockets have ruled out Fred VanVleet (thigh), who has missed only two games all season. Thompson has had a difficult time finding consistent minutes, but that might not be an issue with VanVleet out. In the last five games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes, Thompson scored at least 31.3 Yahoo points four times. He could be well worth the risk at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. HOU ($50): Haliburton (hamstring) finds himself on the injury report again. While he is questionable, he has played each of the last four games with the same ailment. The problem for DFS purposes is that he didn't log more than 22 minutes in any of those games. With a minute limit likely on tap, his hefty salary makes him someone to avoid.

FORWARDS

Josh Hart, NY vs. MEM ($21): The Knicks aren't getting any injury reinforcements for this matchup, which should leave Hart in a prominent role. He has started and logged at least 38 minutes in each of the last four games. During that span, he averaged 8.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Aaron Nesmith, IND vs. HOU ($16): Nesmith has logged 27 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 33 minutes over the 10 games since the Pacers traded Bruce Brown to the Raptors. During that 10-game stretch, Nesmith provided 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 54.1 percent from the field. Don't expect his role to shrink anytime soon.

Forward to Avoid

Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. ORL ($20): Even with Tyler Herro (migraine) and Duncan Robinson (concussion) out Sunday against the Clippers, Jaquez scored just 14.8 Yahoo points. That extended a stretch that has seen him score 22.2 Yahoo points or fewer in five straight games. His playing time has been dwindling with the Heat getting healthy up front, and Herro is expected to return for this matchup. That might not leave Jaquez with enough opportunities to make a significant impact.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU at IND ($42): The Rockets are going to need even more production from Sengun with VanVleet out. The last time that VanVleet missed a game, Sengun scored 50.4 Yahoo points versus the Celtics. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace and have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, so expect Sengun to be one of the safer center options.

Precious Achiuwa, NY vs. MEM ($12): Achiuwa is another member of the Knicks who has been pushed into the starting lineup because of injuries. Over their last four games, he has averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. The key is, he averaged 40 minutes during that span. Even if the Knicks race out to a big lead against the injury-riddled Grizzlies, Achiuwa should still play enough to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL at MIA ($22): A matchup against the Heat is never great for centers. They have played at the third-slowest pace in the league and have Bam Adebayo anchoring their defense. Having scored 22.0 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last five games, this isn't the matchup for Carter to break out of his slump.

