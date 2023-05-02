NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The playoffs continue Tuesday with two more exciting matchups. We'll get Game 2 of the series between the Heat and Knicks, while the Warriors and Lakers will play the first game of their series. We also have another opportunity to play Yahoo DFS, so let's discuss some players to target, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Stephen Curry, GS vs. LAL ($43): Curry put the Warriors on his back in Game 7 against the Kings, scoring 50 points on 38 shot attempts. He had a great series overall, averaging 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.9 three-pointers. The Warriors are only going to go as far as Curry can carry them, so with plenty of shots coming his way, he comes with a high floor.

Gabe Vincent, MIA at NY ($11): The big question for the Heat is if Jimmy Butler (ankle) will be able to play. If he can't, Miami will be missing two of its best scorers since Tyler Herro (hand) is also out. Vincent played well with Butler in the fold in Game 1, scoring 31.9 Yahoo points. He has scored at least 15 points in four of the Heat's six playoff games, so even if Butler does play, he is still an appealing option.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, GS vs. LAL ($17): Poole struggled in the first round, shooting 33.8 percent against the Kings. That left him with modest averages of 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He went back to the second unit in Game 7, playing just 19 minutes in the crucial matchup. After logging 23 minutes or fewer in four of those seven games, there is a concern that Poole won't be on the floor enough to have an opportunity to provide value.

Forwards

RJ Barrett, NY vs. MIA ($21): With Julius Randle (ankle) out for Game 1, Barrett stepped up to record 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes. Although he only shot 1-for-5 from behind the arc, he finished 10-for-20 from the field overall. He has scored at least 30.8 Yahoo points in five of six playoff games, so even if Randle is able to return, Barrett is someone to consider.

Josh Hart, NY vs. MIA ($19): Hart logged 43 minutes in Game 1, marking his third straight game in which he's played at least 40 minutes. He's an excellent rebounder for a player of his size, so the added minutes helped him haul in at least seven rebounds in each of those matchups. With the Knicks trying to even the series before things shift to Miami, expect Hart to once again log a ton of minutes.

Forward to Avoid

Jimmy Butler, MIA at NY ($44): Butler suffered an ankle injury late in Game 1 that he was able to play through. However, he clearly didn't look like himself after the injury. He's officially listed as questionable for Game 2, so there is a chance that he sits out. However, even if he does play, he could be compromised because of the injury.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL at GS ($49): Davis stands out as the top center for this slate, and his hefty salary reflects that. Against the Grizzlies, he scored at least 41.3 Yahoo points in each game, and on three occasions, he scored at least 63.3 Yahoo points. Over the four games he played against the Warriors during the regular season, he averaged 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Golden State doesn't have a ton of size outside of Kevon Looney, which could set Davis up to thrive in this series.

Kevon Looney, GS vs. LAL ($22): Behind Curry, Looney was arguably the Warriors' second-best player in the first round. He dominated the glass, averaging 15.1 rebounds. While his scoring contributions weren't great, he also provided 4.3 assists per game. The Warriors might need to give him additional playing time to battle with Davis on the boards, making him a viable option for those who want to save some of their budget at the center spot.

Center to Avoid

Bam Adebayo, MIA at NY ($28): Other than the group of centers at the minimum salary, the rest of the options are all appealing for one reason or another. Adebayo wasn't bad in Game 1, but he wasn't great, either, scoring 26.6 Yahoo points. Still, if Butler sits, the Heat might ask for Adebayo to be more aggressive offensively. The problem is that he's facing an excellent rebounder in Mitchell Robinson, who helped the Knicks allow the 10th-fewest rebounds per game during the regular season. That matchup might make Adebayo worth fading.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.