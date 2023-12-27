NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings a modest six-game slate to the table Wednesday. There are a few teams that will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so watching out for potential rest days will be important. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY at OKC ($34): As good as Brunson was in his first season with the Knicks, he has been even better this season with averages of 26.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is shooting a stellar 45.9 percent from behind the arc, which has helped him chip in 2.9 three-pointers per game. The Thunder have played at the sixth-fastest pace in the league, which should afford Brunson even more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Grayson Allen, PHO at HOU ($13): Allen continues to be one of the more reliable members of the Suns' supporting cast. He has scored at least 27.8 Yahoo points in five of his last six games and is coming off scoring 43.8 Yahoo points against the Mavericks on Christmas. At near the minimum salary, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU vs. PHO ($22): Green logged only 20 minutes versus the Pacers on Tuesday, which contributed to him scoring just 12.2 Yahoo points. That marked his second straight game in which he scored 13.8 Yahoo points or fewer. Over his last eight games, he has averaged just 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 28 minutes per game. His reduced role this season makes him a risky option.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR at WAS ($41): Barnes is rolling, having scored at least 44.4 Yahoo points in each of his last six games. He has the ball in his hands more with Fred VanVleet no longer in town, which has propelled him to averages of 20.7 points and 5.9 assists, to go along with his 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Wizards have played at the fastest pace and have the worst defensive rating in the league, so don't expect them to be able to slow down Barnes.

Tari Eason, HOU vs. PHO ($15): Dillon Brooks was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Pacers with an oblique injury. Given the quick turnaround, it would be surprising to see him play in this game. His potential absence could lead to an expanded role for Eason, who has already scored at least 33.1 Yahoo points in two of his last three games.

Forward to Avoid

Deni Avdija, WAS vs. TOR ($20): While Avdija is averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game, that's not exactly a number to write home about. He has been worse lately, putting up just 9.3 points over his last 10 games. With his usage rate sitting at just 17.5 percent, it will be difficult for him to provide enough in the scoring department to be worth deploying at this salary.

CENTERS

Jarrett Allen, CLE at DAL ($25): The injury to Evan Mobley (knee) has left Allen to shoulder a heavier workload for the Cavaliers. He is logging 29 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 33 minutes over their last seven games. During that span, he provided 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Mavericks have allowed the third-most rebounds per game in the league, leaving Allen with a favorable opportunity to provide a double-double.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY at OKC ($17): Injuries have left the Knicks with no choice but to play Hartenstein a lot. He has responded by averaging 8.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last nine games. His salary is starting to climb, but it's still low enough to make him an intriguing option.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. PHI ($24): Carter has had a difficult time finding a significant role since returning from his finger injury. He has started all four games for the Magic, but he didn't log more than 23 minutes in any of them. That left him to score 18.6 Yahoo points or fewer each time. The Magic have depth at center, so expecting Carter to see a significant boost in playing time Wednesday might not be wise.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.