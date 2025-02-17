This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Post-All-Star-break play doesn't begin until Wednesday, but we still have a solid fantasy week ahead with enough teams on a full schedule (three games) for us to find some useful starting options. The Kings are saddled with a rare one-game schedule, but that helps us hone in on a pair of candidates from Sacramento that are definitely worth a seat on the bench.

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH ONE GAME: Sacramento Kings

Without further ado, let's examine some tougher start/sit decisions for Week 18:

Guards

Start: Nick Smith, Hornets

13% roster rate

With LaMelo Ball frequently sidelined due to his troublesome ankle and the Hornets in need of as many playmakers as possible, Smith has grown up in a hurry during his second season and enters Week 18 in the midst of a particularly solid stretch of production. The 2023 first-round pick was ejected from Charlotte's last game before the All-Star break against the Magic, but he went into that contest having averaged 19.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds across his previous five games, a span during which he'd shot 54.4%, including 45.7% from 3-point range. Ball will likely be ready to play in the Hornets' first game of the week Wednesday against the Lakers, but Mark Williams will likely remain out as the team continues to dispute the failed physical that nullified his trade to the Lakers. Therefore, Smith should still be in line for some extra usage, possibly through the entirety of the team's three-game week.

Start: Stephon Castle, Spurs

20% start rate

Castle is fresh off an accomplished All-Star Weekend where he finished second in the Slam Dunk Contest and took home the Rising Stars MVP trophy. That success was an extension of the momentum the fourth overall pick came into the festivities with, as he'd averaged 18.3 points (on 47.4% shooting, including 39.5% from distance), 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 27 minutes per contest in the previous 10 games. Castle scored at least 20 points on five occasions during that span and in double digits for all 10 contests, arguably the most complete stretch of his nascent career. With San Antonio significantly improved and Castle increasingly comfortable in his second-unit role, he's a highly viable option on a three-game week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyus Jones, Suns (33% start rate)

Sit: Malik Monk, Kings

77% start rate

Monk is the first of two Kings we'll be recommending you park on your bench this week due to the team's one-game schedule. Monk has performed well overall since moving into a starting role, and the veteran is averaging career highs in multiple categories. However, with just one game to work with and just a 38.0% success rate from the floor over the last six games before the All-Star break, Monk is a good candidate for a one-week layoff.

Forwards

Start: Kyle Kuzma, Bucks

48% start rate

Kuzma has gotten comfortable with each successive game since being traded to the Bucks, and he went into the All-Star break averaging 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0% over the last two games before the pause in play. That sample included a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in a tough matchup against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and Kuzma has now had an opportunity to further immerse himself in Milwaukee's system over the last several days. While the likely return of Giannis Antetokounmpo from his calf injury for the Bucks' first game Thursday against the Clippers will naturally lead to a usage hit for Kuzma, he should also benefit from the attention paid to his superstar teammate.

Start: Max Strus, Cavaliers

10% roster rate

Strus appeared to be hitting his stride going into the All-Star break, as he averaged 11.1 points (on 39.0% 3-point shooting), 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across his last nine games. The veteran marksman put up double-digit shot attempts in four of those contests, including on two occasions from behind the arc. Strus didn't make his season debut until Dec. 20 due to an ankle issue, so there was understandably plenty of rust to be worked off over the first few weeks. His late-first-half numbers imply he may have mostly moved past that stage, and the fact two of his three Week 18 matchups will come against Knicks and Nets squads ranked No. 30 and No. 26, respectively, in 3-point shooting percentage allowed certainly brightens his outlook.

ALSO CONSIDER: Harrison Barnes, Spurs (19% roster rate)

Sit: Keegan Murray, Kings

77% start rate

Murray primarily earns the Sit label this week due to the fact he'll only have one chance to take the floor, but it's also worth noting the third-year pro has seen a noteworthy scoring decline this season. Murray's 12.0 points per game is a career low and represents a sharp drop from the career-high 15.2 he averaged last season, one largely explained by his career-low 43.5% shooting. Murray is also averaging two shots per game fewer than last year's 12.7, and that number could continue its downward trend now that Zach LaVine has gotten quickly comfortable since his arrival via trade from the Bulls.

CENTERS

Start: Jaxson Hayes, Lakers

26% roster rate

Hayes suffered a facial contusion in the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break, but the 2019 first-round pick should be ready to roll for a favorable matchup against the Hornets to kick off the Week 18 schedule Wednesday. Hayes is now in possession of the starting center job in the wake of Anthony Davis' trade to the Mavericks, and he averaged a solid 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over his first six non-injury-shortened runs with the first unit. With the ability to check off every box on the stat sheet and an elite distributor in Luka Doncic now manning the point guard position in L.A., Hayes is a viable consideration for your lineup on a three-game ledger.

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

44% roster rate

Aldama continues to come off the bench, but he typically displays more than enough efficiency to make him a useful fantasy contributor across multiple categories. The 2021 first-round pick went into the All-Star break with averages of 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across his last 12 games, a stretch where he scored in double digits on eight occasions and drained 37.5% of his 5.3 shots per game from long distance. Aldama is averaging career bests in points (12.8), rebounds (6.7), assists (2.6), field-goal percentage (49.4) and 3-point shooting (38.6), affording him plenty of upside as an asset you can deploy at either forward or center.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jusuf Nurkic, Hornets (25% start rate)

Sit: Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers

53% start rate

Ayton isn't expected to be available during the Trail Blazers' two-game week due to left calf strain that could keep him out multiple weeks. The veteran big man was already dealing with some inconsistency before suffering the injury as well – he'd scored in single digits in two of the previous three games – and can be safely jettisoned to your bench for the time being.