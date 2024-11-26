NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and Sleeper for Tuesday

This article is part of our NBA DFS Breakdown series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Rudy Gobert over 1.5 blocks vs. Rockets

Sleeper, 12:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Rockets are allowing the second most blocks to opponents. That's a great situation to bank on a good defensive game for Gobert, who is averaging exactly 1.5 blocks this season. Plus, the center had at least two blocks in each of these teams' three matchups last year.

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks at Utah

Underdog, 12:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is essentially an auto-play given the situation. Wembanyama is averaging 3.6 blocks this season, and the Jazz are giving up the most blocks per game over the past 10. He's faced the Jazz twice already this season and has totaled 12 blocks.

Zach LaVine higher than 23.5 points at Wizards

Underdog, 11:52 AM CT

Nick Whalen: LaVine has gone over this number in four straight and now gets to face off against the worst team in the NBA. The Wizards are dead-last in defensive rating — the Bulls aren't much better — while both teams are top-four in the NBA in pace. The spread and total imply this should be a close, high-scoring game, so the minutes should be there for LaVine to go higher on the 23.5.

Malcolm Brogdon higher than 4.5 assists vs. Bulls

Underdog, 11:52 AM CT

Nick Whalen: On the other side of this game, I'm targeting Brogdon, who is somewhat of an odd man out on this otherwise young Wizards roster. Brogdon is now starting and seeing a decent workload, and he's coming off of a 15-point, five-assist game against Indiana on Sunday. No team allows more assists per game (30.5) than the Bulls, who are allowing opponents to shoot 49% from the field and 58.7% from two-point range.

