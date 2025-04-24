NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Pick6, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Thursday, April 24

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Knicks vs. Pistons: Karl-Anthony Towns to record over 33.5 points + rebounds -- PrizePicks and Sleeper, 3:30 PM CT

The Knicks split the first two games of the series against the Pistons, meaning New York needs to steal at least one game from Little Caesars Arena to recover the home-court advantage. If that's going to happen in Game 3 on Thursday, Towns needs to be at his best. The Knicks are nearly unstoppable when the star big man dominates the game, and the numbers back that up. Towns finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the win in the series opener last Saturday, but he followed that up with a 10-point, six-rebound dud in Game 2 on Monday. Towns, who has reached the 34 mark of points + rebounds in five of his seven outings since the beginning of April, could reach that mark again if he's able to set the tone early, although the matchup of Jalen Duren is quite tough on paper.

Thunder vs Grizzlies: Luguentz Dort to record over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 3:30 PM CT

Dort has played a secondary role in the beginning of the series against the Grizzlies, but that hasn't stopped him from filling the stat sheet as the Thunder have dominated in the first two games en route to a 2-0 series lead. Dort finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Game 1 on Sunday, and he followed that up by notching eight points and nine boards in Game 2 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams should carry the Thunder going forward, but Dort's all-around contributions and solid three-point shooting simply can't go overlooked. His usage rate and the flow of the game will determine whether Dort reaches this 14.5 P+R+A mark for a third straight contest, but he has a decent chance to do so.

Nuggets vs. Clippers: Aaron Gordon to record 22.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 3:30 PM ET

There's no doubt that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will carry the Nuggets in this Game 3 matchup in Los Angeles. However, Gordon must step up his game, especially considering Michael Porter is questionable due to a shoulder issue. The veteran power forward could use his athleticism and physicality to crash the boards and score near the rim, especially considering all the attention Jokic commands every time he's on the floor. Gordon scored 25 points in the series opener and added 14 points with six boards and an assist in Game 2, so he's surpassed the 20 P+R+A in the two contests so far. He should be close to hitting this line again, especially since he's averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his previous eight appearances dating back to the beginning of April.

