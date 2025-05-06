NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper, Underdog and Pick6 for Tuesday, May 6

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Myles Turner to record over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 4 PM, Sleeper

Turner had a solid showing in the Game 1 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes. Even though Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have been the best players for Indiana so far in the current playoff run, Turner has been impressive of late and has recorded at least 22 P+R+A in each of his last three games, and in four of his six outings to date. Considering the Cavaliers might be without Evan Mobley (ankle), Turner could be in line for another productive showing and could deliver his usual two-way impact.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Max Strus to record under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 4 PM, Pick6

Strus struggled badly in the Game 1 loss against the Pacers, posting seven points and shooting 2-for-9 from the floor across 32 minutes. Strus had better numbers in the first-round matchup against Miami, however, scoring in double digits in two of those four wins. The Pacers are a more complicated team defensively, and the pressure that both Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard apply on ball-handlers and three-point shooters limit the time and space Strus can generate. Strus has recorded 21 or fewer P+R+A in four of his five playoff outings so far, with the lone exception being the 18-point, nine-rebound, five-assist effort he delivered in Game 3 of the series against the Heat.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Draymond Green to record over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 4 PM, Underdog

Green has a knack for stepping up when the Warriors need him the most, and the veteran forward delivered an impressive showing in the series-clinching Game 7 win with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He has surpassed the 20 P+R+A in his last two outings, and he posted at least 16 P+R+A in four of his last five appearances. This series against Minnesota should be a low-scoring affair, and Green should play an important role for Golden State. His two-way impact could be massive, and his usage rate could ultimately lead to him posting solid numbers once again, extending the solid showing he's delivered in his last two contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.