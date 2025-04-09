Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Best NBA Bets Today

Franz Wagner O9.5 REB+ AST (-125, BetMGM)

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: With the Celtics holding out a number of regulars, this matchup becomes much more appealing for Orlando. It'll likely be a low-scoring game, but even the Celtics' reserves could keep it competitive enough for Wagner to see close to a full workload. He's hit the over on this number in nine of his last 10 games.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 PM ET

Nick Whalen: There could be some volatility here given the circumstances, but Reaves has been as steady as it gets as the Lakers' third option. He's gone over this number in 12 of his last 15 games and is a threat to go over in points alone on a nightly basis.

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: For as quickly as the Bulls play, they're a solid rebounding team, but they are susceptible on the offensive glass, and Ware is averaging 3.1 OREB/G alone over his last seven outings. He's gone over this number in 11 of his last 13 games, and this should be a significant pace-up spot for Miami. In two previous matchups with Chicago, Ware posted 12 rebounds (in 31 minutes) and 12 rebounds (26 minutes).

Christian Braun O15.5 PTS (-110, DraftKings)

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets do have a new head coach, so anything is on the table here, but Braun continues to play well and should see more opportunity, once again, with Jamal Murray sidelined. Braun has gone over this number in six straight games and is averaging 17.0 PPG over his last 20 games. He's also seeing north of 36 MPG in that span.

Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Carrington is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 assists over his last nine games, and he figures to see increased production against the 76ers due to Jordan Poole's absence. The last time Poole sat out, Carrington posted 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Quickley's resting pattern is frustrating, but when he's been on the court, the point guard has been productive, averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 assists over his last nine. While Quickley likely won't play 30+ minutes, he could see an uptick in usage rate if Scottie Barnes is downgraded from questionable to out.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Over his last 10 appearances, Camara has averaged 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. That stretch included a game he left early due to injury. Camara does whatever the team needs on a nightly basis, and they may need an offensive boost if Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija remain sidelined. With those two out Sunday, Camara scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds en route to his first double-double since Feb. 22.

Los Angeles Clippers -7.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Rockets are 11-9 this season without Fred VanVleet, who is doubtful for this contest. Houston won the first three matchups against the Clippers this season, but they haven't matched up since December, and Kawhi Leonard didn't play in any of those contests. The Rockets could also be without Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun, who are both questionable. Houston is coming off a handful of huge wins, might be without key players and face a buzzsaw that has their superstars playing well while fighting for playoff seeding.