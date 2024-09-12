Rotisserie Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Best Players to Draft

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Rotisserie fantasy basketball leagues aren't the most popular scoring system, but they're often played among experts and diehards. If you're interested in trying a roto league, there are some basic but important differences you need to know compared to head-to-head categories or points leagues.

In NBA Fantasy roto leagues, there are no head-to-head matchups. Your team's statistical categories are accumulated throughout the year, and then points are awarded according to how well you rank in each one. The manager with the most total points at the end of the year wins. So, if you're in a 12-team league, and you have the most rebounds, you're awarded 12 points. If you are middle of the pack in assists, you gain 6 points. And if you're last in FG%, you only receive 1 point.

More than any other league type, building a balanced team is often the way to victory. Punting one or two categories can be fine, but it generally ends up making things more difficult.

Best Fantasy Basketball Picks for Rotisserie Leagues

Rank Name Team Pos G MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO 3PM FG% FT% 1 Victor Wembanyama SAN C 72 32.1 25.7 11.9 5 1.3 4.2 3.9 2.4 47.6 80.9 2 Nikola Jokic DEN C 75 34.4 26.3 12.2 9.5 1.3 0.8 3.9 1.1 60.4 82 3 Joel Embiid PHI C 60 34.3 32.6 10.5 5.1 1.2 1.7 3.6 1.3 52.8 86.8 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC G 73 33.8 29.9 5.2 6 1.7 0.8 2.5 1.3 52.1 88.4 5 Tyrese Haliburton IND G 71 32.8 19.9 3.9 10.5 1.4 0.6 2.5 2.9 46.8 86.5 6 Jayson Tatum BOS F 74 34.3 26.7 7.6 4.2 0.9 0.6 2.7 3.1 46.9 84.5 7 Scottie Barnes TOR F 75 35.5 21.5 8.3 6.3 1.3 1.4 2.7 1.9 48.1 79.1 8 Anthony Edwards MIN G 79 35.4 27.5 5.5 5.4 1.3 0.7 3.1 2.6 46.4 84 9 Donovan Mitchell CLE G 68 35.5 26.3 4.4 5.6 1.5 0.4 2.7 3.4 46.7 86.2 10 Kevin Durant PHO F 66 36.5 26.1 6.5 4.8 0.8 1 3.4 2.2 52 85.3 11 Chet Holmgren OKC C 79 31.9 19.5 8.5 2.4 0.7 2.7 2.3 1.8 53.7 80.5 12 Kawhi Leonard LAC F 60 33.8 26 6.6 4.9 1.4 0.4 2.1 2.4 50.6 87.2 13 LeBron James LAL F 66 34.8 24.7 7 7.7 1 0.5 3.3 2.1 51.8 75.1 14 Paul George PHI G 68 33.4 20.2 5 4.1 1.5 0.4 3.9 2.8 46 88.8 15 Cade Cunningham DET G 68 34 23.9 4.3 8.2 1.1 0.7 3.4 2.1 45 86.6 16 Devin Booker PHO G 70 34.9 25 4.6 6.6 1 0.4 2.4 2.1 48.4 86.1 17 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN F 65 32.5 21.4 8.1 4.3 0.9 1.1 3 2.1 50 88.2 18 De'Aaron Fox SAC G 75 34.8 24 4.2 5.8 1.8 0.4 2.8 2.6 46.9 76.3 19 Tyrese Maxey PHI G 73 36.1 23.9 3.5 5.5 1 0.4 1.8 2.9 45.6 86 20 Kyrie Irving DAL G 60 35.2 25.3 4.7 5.4 1.3 0.5 2.4 3 48.9 89.6 21 Ja Morant MEM G 67 34.3 24.8 5.3 8 1 0.4 3.6 1.7 47.3 78.2 22 Jalen Williams OKC F 74 32.2 20 4.3 4.6 1.2 0.6 2 1.7 53 82 23 Jalen Johnson ATL F 71 34.3 17.6 8.9 3.8 1.2 0.9 1.7 1.5 51.9 74.6 24 Jamal Murray DEN G 66 33.1 22 4.1 6.6 1 0.6 2.5 2.6 47 86.1 25 Dejounte Murray NOR G 76 35.4 19.4 5.5 6 1.5 0.4 2.2 2 46.1 80.6 26 Desmond Bane MEM G 70 33.3 22.1 4.9 4.4 1 0.4 1.6 3.1 46.8 87.4 27 Derrick White BOS G 74 32.3 14.6 3.8 4.9 1 1.1 1.7 2.5 45 88.6 28 Franz Wagner ORL F 77 33.3 20.3 5.5 4 1.1 0.4 1.6 1.6 48.9 85.6 29 Brandon Ingram NOR F 65 33 20.5 5.3 5.6 0.6 0.5 2.7 1.4 47.9 84.5 30 Tobias Harris DET F 74 33.4 18.8 6.1 2.8 1 0.6 1.5 1.8 47.9 87.1 31 Miles Bridges CHR F 73 36.6 19.7 6.9 3.2 1 0.7 1.9 2.1 47 83.5 32 Josh Giddey CHI G 78 32.8 15.6 6.9 6.6 1.1 0.4 3.3 1.2 47.7 78.6 33 Nikola Vucevic CHI C 74 33.4 17.9 10.2 3.3 0.8 0.8 1.9 1.3 49 82.3 34 Austin Reaves LAL G 77 33 16.2 4.4 5.2 0.9 0.4 2 2 49.4 86.1 35 Brandon Miller CHR F 75 33.5 19.1 4.8 2.6 1.1 0.7 2.2 2.7 45.2 83.4 36 Julius Randle NY F 72 34.7 20.9 9.2 4.4 0.7 0.5 3.3 1.6 46.3 76.9 37 Trey Murphy NOR F 70 31.7 16 4.9 2.4 1 0.5 0.6 3.3 45.7 85.4 38 Kyle Kuzma WAS F 70 33 22.1 6.7 4 0.6 0.7 2.5 2.3 46.2 75 39 Jrue Holiday BOS G 67 32.5 12.7 5.1 5 1.1 0.7 2.7 1.9 47.3 83.3 40 Jerami Grant POR F 62 34 19.4 4.1 2.5 1 1.1 1.9 1.9 45.5 81.3 41 OG Anunoby NY F 61 35.5 13.6 5.1 2 1.7 0.9 1.4 1.8 48.8 79.8 42 Jaime Jaquez MIA F 77 29.9 13.3 4.3 3 1.2 0.4 1.3 1 49.9 81.9 43 Alex Caruso OKC G 69 28.9 8.4 3.5 2.9 1.6 0.9 1.4 1.6 44.5 77.3 44 Jalen Suggs ORL G 74 27.9 12.3 3.1 2.9 1.4 0.5 1.8 2 45.5 74.8 45 Kelly Olynyk TOR C 71 23.5 11.2 5.5 4.5 1 0.6 1.8 1 52.4 82 46 Herbert Jones NOR F 77 31.2 11.9 4 2.4 1.6 0.8 1.3 1.7 48.7 86 47 Jeremy Sochan SAN F 75 29.7 11.3 5.9 2.8 1 0.7 1.6 1 44.6 75.6 48 Patrick Williams CHI F 78 30 11.2 4.9 2 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.6 45.3 80.6

Fantasy Basketball Rankings Method

How did I come up with this list of the "most balanced" players?

I grabbed our top 168 projected players (12 teams, 14 rounds) for 9-category roto leagues. Then, I found the average of each statistical category. I started cutting players who did not reach those averages, but the list was cut down to...zero.

So I adjusted by simply splitting the averages in half (doubling for turnovers), and bringing the FG% and FT% requirements down to 45% and 75% from the initial average of 49% and 79%. That actually produced a list of players -- the ones you see above.

The statistical requirements are:

8.4 PPG

3 RPG

2 APG

0.5 STL

0.4 BLK

Less than 4.0 TOV

0.9 3PM

45 FG%

75 FT%

In theory, by basing a cheat sheet off the above list, you'll be able to draft a fantasy basketball roto league squad with no true weak points.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: