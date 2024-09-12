Fantasy Basketball
Rotisserie Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Best Players to Draft

Alex Barutha 
September 12, 2024

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Rotisserie fantasy basketball leagues aren't the most popular scoring system, but they're often played among experts and diehards. If you're interested in trying a roto league, there are some basic but important differences you need to know compared to head-to-head categories or points leagues.

In NBA Fantasy roto leagues, there are no head-to-head matchups. Your team's statistical categories are accumulated throughout the year, and then points are awarded according to how well you rank in each one. The manager with the most total points at the end of the year wins. So, if you're in a 12-team league, and you have the most rebounds, you're awarded 12 points. If you are middle of the pack in assists, you gain 6 points. And if you're last in FG%, you only receive 1 point.

More than any other league type, building a balanced team is often the way to victory. Punting one or two categories can be fine, but it generally ends up making things more difficult.

Best Fantasy Basketball Picks for Rotisserie Leagues

RankNameTeamPosGMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO3PMFG%FT%
1Victor WembanyamaSANC7232.125.711.951.34.23.92.447.680.9
2Nikola JokicDENC7534.426.312.29.51.30.83.91.160.482
3Joel EmbiidPHIC6034.332.610.55.11.21.73.61.352.886.8
4Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCG7333.829.95.261.70.82.51.352.188.4
5Tyrese HaliburtonINDG7132.819.93.910.51.40.62.52.946.886.5
6Jayson TatumBOSF7434.326.77.64.20.90.62.73.146.984.5
7Scottie BarnesTORF7535.521.58.36.31.31.42.71.948.179.1
8Anthony EdwardsMING7935.427.55.55.41.30.73.12.646.484
9Donovan MitchellCLEG6835.526.34.45.61.50.42.73.446.786.2
10Kevin DurantPHOF6636.526.16.54.80.813.42.25285.3
11Chet HolmgrenOKCC7931.919.58.52.40.72.72.31.853.780.5
12Kawhi LeonardLACF6033.8266.64.91.40.42.12.450.687.2
13LeBron JamesLALF6634.824.777.710.53.32.151.875.1
14Paul GeorgePHIG6833.420.254.11.50.43.92.84688.8
15Cade CunninghamDETG683423.94.38.21.10.73.42.14586.6
16Devin BookerPHOG7034.9254.66.610.42.42.148.486.1
17Karl-Anthony TownsMINF6532.521.48.14.30.91.132.15088.2
18De'Aaron FoxSACG7534.8244.25.81.80.42.82.646.976.3
19Tyrese MaxeyPHIG7336.123.93.55.510.41.82.945.686
20Kyrie IrvingDALG6035.225.34.75.41.30.52.4348.989.6
21Ja MorantMEMG6734.324.85.3810.43.61.747.378.2
22Jalen WilliamsOKCF7432.2204.34.61.20.621.75382
23Jalen JohnsonATLF7134.317.68.93.81.20.91.71.551.974.6
24Jamal MurrayDENG6633.1224.16.610.62.52.64786.1
25Dejounte MurrayNORG7635.419.45.561.50.42.2246.180.6
26Desmond BaneMEMG7033.322.14.94.410.41.63.146.887.4
27Derrick WhiteBOSG7432.314.63.84.911.11.72.54588.6
28Franz WagnerORLF7733.320.35.541.10.41.61.648.985.6
29Brandon IngramNORF653320.55.35.60.60.52.71.447.984.5
30Tobias HarrisDETF7433.418.86.12.810.61.51.847.987.1
31Miles BridgesCHRF7336.619.76.93.210.71.92.14783.5
32Josh GiddeyCHIG7832.815.66.96.61.10.43.31.247.778.6
33Nikola VucevicCHIC7433.417.910.23.30.80.81.91.34982.3
34Austin ReavesLALG773316.24.45.20.90.42249.486.1
35Brandon MillerCHRF7533.519.14.82.61.10.72.22.745.283.4
36Julius RandleNYF7234.720.99.24.40.70.53.31.646.376.9
37Trey MurphyNORF7031.7164.92.410.50.63.345.785.4
38Kyle KuzmaWASF703322.16.740.60.72.52.346.275
39Jrue HolidayBOSG6732.512.75.151.10.72.71.947.383.3
40Jerami GrantPORF623419.44.12.511.11.91.945.581.3
41OG AnunobyNYF6135.513.65.121.70.91.41.848.879.8
42Jaime JaquezMIAF7729.913.34.331.20.41.3149.981.9
43Alex CarusoOKCG6928.98.43.52.91.60.91.41.644.577.3
44Jalen SuggsORLG7427.912.33.12.91.40.51.8245.574.8
45Kelly OlynykTORC7123.511.25.54.510.61.8152.482
46Herbert JonesNORF7731.211.942.41.60.81.31.748.786
47Jeremy SochanSANF7529.711.35.92.810.71.6144.675.6
48Patrick WilliamsCHIF783011.24.920.90.91.11.645.380.6

Fantasy Basketball Rankings Method

How did I come up with this list of the "most balanced" players?

I grabbed our top 168 projected players (12 teams, 14 rounds) for 9-category roto leagues. Then, I found the average of each statistical category. I started cutting players who did not reach those averages, but the list was cut down to...zero.

So I adjusted by simply splitting the averages in half (doubling for turnovers), and bringing the FG% and FT% requirements down to 45% and 75% from the initial average of 49% and 79%. That actually produced a list of players -- the ones you see above.

The statistical requirements are:

  • 8.4 PPG
  • 3 RPG
  • 2 APG
  • 0.5 STL
  • 0.4 BLK
  • Less than 4.0 TOV
  • 0.9 3PM
  • 45 FG%
  • 75 FT%

In theory, by basing a cheat sheet off the above list, you'll be able to draft a fantasy basketball roto league squad with no true weak points.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

