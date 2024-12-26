Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

It's a holiday week and we hope everyone is enjoying some relaxation and some great NBA action. I'm here to offer the gift that keeps on giving, which would be my upgrade, hold, and downgrade for your Sorare NBA lineups.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of [December 25 at 4:15 p.m. ET]

UPGRADE

Goga Bitadze, ORL ($3.60): Bitadze had already found himself as Orlando's starting center and playing nearly 10 minutes more per game than ever before in his career, but there's little standing in the way of the Georgian big man now. Moritz Wagner is out for the season, and Wendell Carter and Jonathan Isaac don't exactly have track records of good health. Bitadze has been a double-double machine as of late, yielding four games with over 40.0 Sorare points in December.

HOLD

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($12.37): Sochan has a fundamentally different role this season but the end results haven't changed a ton. With Chris Paul around the "Point Sochan" experiment died a swift death, leaving the 21-year-old starting on the wing where he fits better. His three-point attempts have halved, but his free-throw attempts have doubled and he's shooting more and making a higher percentage of his shots operating as a finisher. That, plus the natural progression of a player his age, has led to improvement (and some 40-point Sorare days), but the lack of threes keeps him a hold for now.

DOWNGRADE

Keegan Murray, SAC ($3.31): Like Sochan, Murray is in his third season, but even though he's starting, his numbers have dropped. Other than rebounding more, his numbers are down across the board. With all the key pieces healthy, and Malik Monk starting recently, Murray has been the King pushed to the outside looking in. He's topped out at 10 points in each of his last three games, and he's finished with under 20.0 Sorare points three twice in December. It would seem that when the Kings have their preferred lineup available, Murray is going to be the one whose individual numbers take a hit.