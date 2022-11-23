Yahoo NBA DFS: Players to Chase, Fade for Wednesday, November 23

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

Twenty-four teams play Wednesday, and the 12-game slate features some fast-paced matchups with high projected totals. At least one of our selections will come from these games. We'll also do our best to avoid the premier players and focus away from obvious adds for the slate, like Luka Doncic ($57) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($60).

GUARDS

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($41) vs. MIN

The projected total for this game is 234.5 -- the second-highest over-under on the slate. Haliburton is coming off a two-game double-double streak after two games against the Magic, which brings his point-assist double-double total to nine on the season. Minnesota represents one of the Pacers' toughest opponents to date, but the game's pace should play in Haliburton's favor. Another excellent double-double is a likely result.

Terry Rozier, CHA ($31) vs. PHI

We've seen several games where Rozier goes off without LaMelo Ball, and that's the game script for Wednesday evening. Rozier regressed a bit after making a whopping 32 shot attempts against Cleveland last Friday, resulting in 28 points. His 14-point night against the Wizards in his previous game was due to a severe drop in shot volume, but his numbers have been exemplary over the past several games. We shouldn't give much credence to the recent total and trust his output without Ball in the lineup.

Guard to Avoid

Collin Sexton, UTA ($12) vs. DET

Sexton was easily the hottest DFS add during Monday's slate, as many believed he'd explode in a starting role with Mike Conley out. That ultimately didn't pass, as Jordan Clarkson absorbed most of Conley's output. The desire to try him again is very tempting, especially at this salary, but with so many other value spots available on the slate, it's best to fade him.

FORWARDS

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($38) @ IND

Towns is in the player pool after a $10 drop-off from the first tier, making his salary insanely good for this potentially high-scoring affair. Towns is in a three-game double-double drought, but with Rudy Gobert in the backcourt, rebounds will naturally be harder to come by. Towns has tangible, fantasy-worthy skills that Gobert does not possess, however. Few big men in the league have a better shooting stroke than Towns, and his adjusted role has highlighted those talents. Towns ends up being good for a floor of around 35 FP with the ability to pop for 50 FP or more.

Marcus Morris, LAC ($17) @ GS

If you're looking for a budget player who is almost guaranteed to produce, look no further than Morris. The veteran has always been known for his defense, but amidst Kawhi Leonard's absences, he's been called upon to absorb some of the missing production. Morris has a very reliable floor of around 26 FP, but in the right scenario (namely a Leonard absence), he can post an FP total in the high 30s, which is excellent for a player at this salary. The Warriors haven't been stellar defensively, so Wednesday's game should be an ideal spot for a point-rebound combo from Morris.

Forward to Avoid

Zion Williamson, NOR ($33)@ SAS

There's little doubt that Williamson will return to form soon, but there is no need to rush him along, and his first game back from a three-game absence shows that he's not at 100 percent. The Pelicans are favored to win against the Spurs, and with a great supporting cast around him, the team will likely not require him to do much of the heavy lifting -- at least, not yet.

CENTER

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($38) @ ATL

Quality centers are at a premium on this slate, so we will probably spend the most salary at this position. It makes perfect sense to target the center in the game with the highest projected total, and this match against the Hawks clocks in at an eye-popping 241 points. The only knock on Sabonis is his team's propensity to go small-ball at times, thus restricting Sabonis's scoring ability. He'll almost always provide rebound support but occasionally gets lost in the shuffle as a scorer. He should be able to get more involved in the game based on the sheer number of possessions, and with only Clint Capela suited to cover him, he should be able to take advantage if he stays on the court with Atlanta's second unit.

Center to Avoid

Nicolas Claxton, BRO ($20) @ TOR

Although the Raptors are still playing without Pascal Siakam, I can't endorse Claxton in this spot. The center position is a low priority for the Nets. So much of the offense and scoring defense is centered around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, making it impossible for other players to make a significant impact on a regular basis. Claxton is often a victim, disappearing in an offense where he isn't targeted enough.

