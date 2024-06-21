NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zaccharie Risacher Scouting Report: Potential No. 1 Pick?

Zaccharie Risacher Scouting Report: Potential No. 1 Pick?

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 21, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

Zaccharie Risacher scouting report

Height: 6-10

Weight: 210

DOB: 4/8/2005

Risacher is seen as a high-lottery pick with an intriguing mix of size, length, and shooting skills. The 19-year-old Frenchman has turned into a reliable shooter this season, hitting nearly 39% of his three-pointers and over 46% of his overall shots. He's a solid rebounder and has good defensive range, though he's mostly a catch-and-shoot guy right now and doesn't create much off the dribble. He's averaging less than one assist per game for JL Bourg in France, so playmaking is something he needs to work on.

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a long wingspan, Risacher has the ideal size for an NBA wing. Shooting is his standout skill, and he made a big jump in efficiency this season after shooting around 30% from three last year. He's an average free-throw shooter at 71.6%, so he'll need to prove his improved shooting is legit at the NBA level. Adding weight to his 200-pound frame is also important for his development.

Risacher would benefit from joining a team willing to be patient with his growth. He might not make a huge impact in his first year, but his shooting and decision-making could make him a valuable rotation player in the future. While not a complete "project" player, he needs to develop his body, ballhandling, and defensive awareness. Though he's not an elite athlete, he moves well laterally and should be able to play both forward positions in the NBA. Right now, he looks more like a long-term role player rather than a top option on a contending team, but that doesn't limit his potential. Comparisons to players like Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson, and Kelly Oubre give a good sense of his size and skill set.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Stephon Castle Scouting Report: Best College Prospect in Draft?
Stephon Castle Scouting Report: Best College Prospect in Draft?
Donovan Clingan Scouting Report: Massive Rim-Protecting Potential
Donovan Clingan Scouting Report: Massive Rim-Protecting Potential
Alex Sarr Scouting Report: Elite Defensive Versatility
Alex Sarr Scouting Report: Elite Defensive Versatility
2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top Prospects, Predictions, and Team Picks
2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top Prospects, Predictions, and Team Picks
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for NBA Finals Game 5
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for NBA Finals Game 5
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 17
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 17