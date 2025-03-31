Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

CBB Crown Betting Picks Today: Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 31

Who is ready for the Crown? I know, I know, I can feel the excitement and anticipation just like you! But hey, without the Crown, we wouldn't have four games on the Monday betting slate, so I choose to be thankful. Yesterday was a much better day, as we split our Elite 8 selections and would have easily gone 2-0 if Tennessee hadn't had a historically bad first half. Still, we will take it and move on to today!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

George Washington Revolutionaries vs Boise State Broncos

I will admit, the Crown has provided some fascinating, cross-sectional matchups we don't often see, and this game is a perfect example. GW has yet to travel outside of the Eastern Time Zone this season but gets rewarded for a 21-win season with a trip to Vegas. There is also another thing missing from the Revs' resume: a top-100 win. However, they have played top-100 teams tough, including an eight-point neutral loss to Kansas State in November and a three-point loss at George Mason in double OT. Boise does have a couple of strange losses to teams outside the top-100, coupled with close road wins against inferior opponents, all of which points to this game being fairly close. 8.5 is a lot of points to give to the more excited and motivated side.

College Basketball Best Bet: George Washington +8.5 (universal)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

On Feb 16, the Huskers sat at 7-8 in the Big 10 after defeating Northwestern on the road. After that game, they lost five straight and failed to qualify for the Big 10 tournament. Nebraska gets a chance to end its season on a better note with a trip to Vegas to take on an ASU team that had quite the strange season. I'm not sure how the Sun Devils qualified for this tournament with their 13-19 record, but here we are. ASU dealt with a boatload of injuries all year and got to a point in its season when it was down to six scholarship players. At that point, defense became optional, and the games turned into glorified practices. Nebraska has no problem running and gunning, and I see this being a high-possession, high-scoring affair.

College Basketball Best Bet: Nebraska/Arizona State OVER 154.5 (@ DraftKings)

Georgetown Hoyas vs Washington State Cougars

This play is an Ed Cooley special. While Georgetown didn't have the Big East season it had hoped for, it is clear the program is headed in the right direction under Cooley. The Hoyas started out 12-2 and 3-0 in the Big East, but an injury to Jayden Epps derailed things, and they never fully recovered as a team. However, I trust Cooley will use this time to work towards next season. I also trust the fact that Wazzu hasn't had a top-100 win away from home since early-December.

College Basketball Best Bet: Georgetown -3.5 (universal)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.