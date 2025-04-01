Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Crown Betting Picks Today: Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 1

No fooling, your fearless writer (and editor) are really doing this Crown thing. Yesterday's dip into the CBC (College Basketball Crown) saw a blatant misread (GW), a perfectly nailed read (Nebraska and over), and a very close call on Georgetown in which I hope most of you pushed or even won as the line moved down throughout the day. I actually like today's slate more than Monday's, and writing on Tuesday feels like a bonus day with y'all, so let's get after it!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

DePaul Blue Demons vs Cincinnati Bearcats

It has been so long since DePaul basketball has been relevant in March/April that there is excitement in Chicago for the direction of the program. There is no doubt Chris Holtmann has things trending upward and he jumped at the chance to reward his squad with a postseason tourney bid. All that said, beating KenPom No. 55 Cincinnati would be DePaul's best win of the year. However, DePaul has excitement and motivation on their side, while Cincy had the look of a team that was completely done in the Big 12 tournament. With Jizzle James in the transfer portal, I would not be surprised if the Demons pull off the outright upset.

College Basketball Best Bet: DePaul +9.5 (universal)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best college basketball betting sites during March Madness 2025. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

UCF Golden Knights vs Oregon State Beavers

You may notice a "motivational" theme to my Crown games analysis and that is purposeful. I'm equating these games to lower tier bowl games in college football in the sense that these are basically exhibition games geared towards rewarding tough-but-reasonably-successful seasons for programs while building towards next year. UCF had a nice non-conference season before being beat up in the Big 12 grinder and now faces an Oregon State team that has been shredded by the portal. The Knights have fared well against competition similar to the Beavers and should handle the short-handed team from Corvallis today.

College Basketball Best Bet: UCF -4.5 (@ BetMGM)

Editor's Note: Keyshawn Hall has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and his status is unknown for Tuesday's game at time of publication. Role players Nils Machowski and Tyler Hendricks are in the transfer portal, but are still expected to suit up for this game.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this March Madness and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top college basketball betting promos out there.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Villanova Wildcats

It has been a tumultuous season for Nova, the likes of which this program has rarely seen. Even now, they are in a state of flux with an interim coach in place before Kevin Willard fully takes over for next year. Colorado was besieged with bad luck in the Big 12, losing 13 straight games at one point, but finished the regular season with a 3-4 stretch and then won their first two games in the Big 12 tourney before falling to Houston by nine. Tad Boyle was encouraged with how his players stuck through the losing streak and came together at the end of the year, while nothing about Villanova's season came together in a positive way. Again, I see the Buffs as the more excited and motivated team to be in Vegas, and I'll gladly take the points with them tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Colorado +3.5 (universal)

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for all of your March Madness betting.

Tuesday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Tuesday, April 1:

DePaul +9.5 (universal)

UCF -4.5 (@ BetMGM)

Colorado +3.5 (universal)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.