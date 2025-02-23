College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 23

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Another rough Monday brought my record down to 41-49 on the year for -8 units. Obviously, I'm not pleased with those results, but I do feel like things are trending in the right direction during the rest of the week. However, I get paid to cover Sunday and Monday here, so I best get the ship right and it starts with today's outstanding slate of Sunday games. Let's get this party started as we run full speed into March!

Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

Yes, this is a rivalry game. Yes, IU hung tough at Mackey Arena in their first meeting. However, the Boilers need this game like blood, as their current three-game losing streak has dropped them to a three-way tie at 11-5 in the Big 10 -- two games out of the lead position. There are six teams in the B1G competing for the four double-byes in the conference tournament, and Purdue is in the heart of the mix. Indiana had their "win one for coach" moment in East Lansing last week before crashing back down to earth with a home loss to UCLA. They are not a good team and should get schooled by a veteran and desperate Purdue squad today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Purdue -3.5 (universal)



Memphis Tigers vs FAU Owls

Memphis comes in with a one-game lead in the AAC and had a week to recover from its OT road loss in Wichita last Sunday. The Tigers are unbeaten at home in AAC play including wins of 8 over KenPom No. 124 WSU and of 23 over No. 111 UAB. At No. 106, FAU falls right into that mix, but the Owls have done very little damage on the road. They were blown out at No. 154 Tulane (by 15) and at No. 61 N. Texas (by 13), and Memphis took the first meeting in Boca by 28. I don't see this one being particularly close.

College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis -6.5 (@ BetRivers)



UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

UTSA has lost five straight but it has been feisty in all five games. All five losses have been by five points or less, including a one-point home loss to ECU on Feb 8. Now, the Runners have a chance at some road revenge and are getting plenty of points to do it. ECU generally plays close games as well, with its biggest home conference win coming against No. 194 USF by nine. I expect this to be a close game that goes down to the wire.

College Basketball Best Bet: UTSA +7.5 (@ FanDuel)



Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 23:

Purdue -3.5 (universal)

Memphis -6.5 (@ BetRivers)

UTSA +7.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.