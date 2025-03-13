College Basketball DFS: DraftKings Picks & Preview for Thursday, March 13

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Championship Week rolls along with another $10,000 up for grabs at DraftKings main slate Thursday, which tips at 6:30 p.m. EDT. 10 games are featured, which don't include any mid-majors, so we can feel slightly more confident in rotations and options.

Ryan Kalkbrenner ($11,000) leads five players priced in five-figures, while nine more check in with prices of at least $9,000, so it's certainly a star-studded contest. Iowa - Illinois and Oklahoma - Kentucky are our paced up spots with totals of 166.5 and 162.5, respectively, while Villanova - Connecticut is our low total at 135.5.

Top Players

Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford ($9,600)

This slate screams a stars and scrubs lineup where you want to fit in as many high-end options as possible. Raynaud has permanent residence in this column, as he offers a high floor with room for more. He's simply all Stanford has, as evident by at least a 32.3 percent usage rate in seven straight games. He posted 40.25 DKP against Louisville in the regular-season finale, a game where Stanford scored just 48 points. He starts your lineup build with a nearly guaranteed double-double with a handful of blocks.

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma ($9,000)

Sticking with the theme of high volume/usage, Fears saw a massive 42.9 percent rate last night for the Sooners, averaging a 32.8 percent clip over his last eight games, posting 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Unlike Raynaud, this is a paced up spot and likely a more competitive game, boosting Fears' floor and ceiling. He posted 37.0 DKP in a regular season meeting with Kentucky, good enough for a 4x return, and there's obvious potential for more.

Will Riley, F, Illinois ($7,700)

Illinois has the highest implied total on the slate at 88 points, so it makes sense to buy in, but their production on a game to game basis is difficult to predict, creating some risk. Riley has started the last three games, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals, with a deceiving 22.8 percent usage rate that's diminished by one game (15.6 percent). Assuming the role doesn't change, the game script suggests we can expect a 30 point fantasy outing.

Middle Tier

Rashaun Agee, F, USC ($6,300)

Who knows what we'll get from Agee, but the recent game logs make him worth a look at this middling price. He's coming off a 23-11-5 line last night, and is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last four. He's also averaging about half that on the season, so there's incredible volatility. It's far from a plus matchup, with Purdue ranking 53rd in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and 291st in tempo, though the Trojans can still flirt with 70 points. Agee is an intriguing risk/reward for GPPs.

Chase Hunter, G, Clemson ($5,900)

Hunter has been priced as high as $8,900 this season, showing his potential, but the form has trended downward, creating a nice, stable buying opportunity. He averages 33.1 minutes and has the Tigers second-highest usage rate over his last five. With Clemson expected to score 75 or more points, Hunter should work his way into double-figures. And there's assist upside against a Mustangs defense that allows assists on 62.0 percent of their opponents' makes, the eighth-highest total in the nation.

Lamont Butler, G, Kentucky ($5,200)

Butler is a play that shouldn't bottom out, flirt with a 4x return and free up salary for additional high-end choices. He's averaging 26.0 minutes in four starts since returning from injury, posting a modest 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists, most of which are below his season totals. He's a veteran guard that figures to be relied upon more as the games add meaning. Pair that with Kentucky having the second-highest scoring total on the slate at 84.5, there's hope for a return to form.

Value Plays

Jackson McAndrew, F, Creighton ($4,800)

We're banking on a short run of good form to boost McAndrew into an elite value option. Over his last two, he's averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds across 29.0 minutes, taking seven threes. DePaul ranks 235th at defending the arch, suggesting McAndrew will get some open perimeter looks. Creighton should flirt with 80 points and the game isn't expected to be overly competitive, potentially allowing the Bluejays to rest some of their higher end options. McAndrew averaged 15.25 DKP in two meetings with DePaul, so we can take the 3x floor and hope on more.

Jeremy Roach, G, Baylor ($4,400)

I mentioned stars and scrubs as an approach to lineup builds, and Baylor seems to personify that in real life, with two starters priced at $9,400 or greater, and no other option above $4,800. Roach is a risk, as he hasn't started since February 10, but there are some encouraging signs. He played 31 minutes last night, and had a 29.0 percent usage rate or greater in each of the Bears three previous games. He posted a usable 24.25 DKP against Texas Tech in season, and it's reasonable to think the veteran is leaned upon more as the stakes are raised. Low floor, potentially a 5x ceiling.

Noah Waterman, F, Louisville ($3,700)

This slate is pretty healthy across the board, so there aren't many changing roles, but Waterman looks to be the exception, as Reyne Smith (ankle) missed the regular season finale and is uncertain to play all weekend, let alone Thursday. Waterman replaced Smith in the starting lineup, playing 26 minutes and finishing with 13.5 DKP. While far from elite, assuming he starts, Waterman will be in position to provide a safe floor for a cheap price.

