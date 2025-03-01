College Basketball DFS: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Another traditional Saturday 10-game main slate has been offered by DraftKings that tips off at 12 p.m. EST with $15,000 in total prizes and $5,000 for first. Or feel free to keep honing skills as we head into the NCAA Tournament as a $5 single-entry tournament with only 296 other lineups can help build bankroll the next few weeks.

We've got a wide variety of totals across the slate with North Carolina-Miami and Kentucky-Auburn leading the way while Clemson-Virginia and Seton Hall-St. John's coming in as the low projections. Four players are in five-figures - what I believe to be a season-high - and are all forwards. Nine others are at least $9,000, so we're likely going to have to take at least one high-salaried option. In a perfect world, we're just locking Johni Broome ($11,000) in, but the valuation makes it somewhat difficult.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Julian Reese, F, Maryland ($8,800)

With five starters all logging at least 32 minutes and Maryland having a point expectancy of 79.0, it's a nice spot to go in on the Terps. Reese is averaging a double-double across his last nine games (15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks) and is coming off a disappointing efforts, yet we've got a nice discount. Fouls are a concern and Penn State has size to match Reese, but I'll buy the dip on a bounce-back.

Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky ($8,700)

More on the Auburn side below, but it's a matchup we clearly want pieces on both sides. With Amari Williams ($8,400) likely matching up with Broome and the rest of the Wildcats somewhat injured and facing uncertain minutes, I'm content to select Oweh at the top and move on. He's scored 20-plus points in three of four and six of 11 while averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals during that span with a 28.2 percent usage rate. For Kentucky to compete, Oweh has to show out - and we'll pay for that potential.

Lynn Kidd, F, Miami ($7,500)

Miami stinks. And North Carolina is playing better of late while also more frequently showing a bigger lineup. But the Heels also play fast and aren't highly skilled in the frontcourt. Miami should eclipse 70, and Kidd figures to be a key part of their attack. He's averaged 31.6 DKP from his last four games, where a repeat would put us at just north of a 4x return. I'd be less interested if Matthew Cleveland ($8,300) is able to go. But if he does - and we know he'll get a full set of minutes - that would be an intriguing pivot. I don't expect anyone to consider a Hurricane in their GPP builds, though someone is going to produce in this high-speed matchup.

Middle Tier

Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech ($6,400)

The first of two plays here where it's entirely injury-dependent. We don't know the status of Chance McMillian, but the Red Raiders could also be without Darrion Williams and Eemeli Yalaho up front and that will severely limit their rotation and open huge minutes for Anderson. He's averaged 39.0 in his last two outings while providing 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists with a 22.5 percent usage rate. There's an unfortunate salary hike given this form, though the minutes alone would provide a fair return should there once again be multiple absences.

Andre Screen, F, Butler ($5,400)

There really isn't a mid-tier for forwards on this slate for me, so I'm not willing to pay into the upper $6,000 range given what I believe is ample volatility. Screen hasn't started in 11 straight, yet averages 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists during that stretch while only posting under 20 DKP three times. He earned 18.25 from a previous meeting with Villanova, which is far from elite. But given the alternative middling options, take the perceived stability with Screen and spend elsewhere.

Matthew Murrell, G, Mississippi ($5,200)

Murrell played 31 minutes in Ole Miss' last outing after getting injured during the previous one, so he's seemingly fully healthy and gives us a nice discount having previously been as high as $6,500. The Rebels are a frustrating fantasy team as they get production from everywhere, yet the salary dip makes Murrell attractive in a matchup where they could flirt with 80 points. Prior to getting hurt, heaveraged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals from five games.

Bargain Options

Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina ($4,800)

The Tar Heels are 16.5-point favorites are are expected to produce 89.5 against a Miami team that ranks 333rd in defensive efficiency, so we know we want some shares. The rising value on Jae'Lyn Withers is understandable, though unfortunate so I'm looking elsewhere. If you're searching for stability, Drake Powell ($4,600) is your better bet with a likely 3x floor. But Jackson's salary has dropped on four straight slates, so we'll take a swing on potential volume scoring. It's fair to say he hasn't performed at that upside level since mid-January, yet the matchup suggests he could unleash it on Saturday.

Denver Jones, G, Auburn ($4,800)

Jones starts and has only gone under 27 minutes in four games since Dec. 21, so that's enough to put him on radars in a matchup with a 167.5-point total. He's only averaging 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, so there isn't much of a ceiling. But if the anticipated pace plays out, Jones won't need much peripherally to return 3x. If not paying up for Broome, I don't hate the thought of pairing Jones and another Tiger in a mini-stack, perhaps with Chad Baker-Mazara ($6,300) for some potential upside.

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas ($3,700)

This is completely dependent on Adou Thiero being out, which isn't a guarantee. In Thiero's mid-week absence, Brazile logged 40 minutes and provided a 12 point, eight-rebound, two-assist effort with only a 9.9 percent usage rate. It's a low-scoring expectancy for both sides, so he may need to be more involved. But at this salary, we don't need a lot for a fair floor. And with Arkansas being a bit undersized in their frontcourt should Thiero play, we can easily pivot to South Carolina's Nick Pringle ($4,200) as he should at least offer ample rebounding opportunities.

