College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 30

College Basketball Picks: PrizePicks DFS Plays for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Games

It's Sunday of the Elite 8, with four more teams vying for the final two spots in the Final Four in San Antonio. It will be interesting to see who will join No. 1 seeds Duke and Florida down on the Alamo next weekend. Let's get back on track and hit our stride as we head into the Final Four next weekend.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Uzan hooked us up Friday, so let's go right back to the well with the Houston guard against Tennessee in the first Elite 8 game.

Uzan was good for 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including six 3-pointers, while adding six assists and three rebounds in the 62-60 win in the Sweet 16 against Purdue. He has managed 14 or more points in five of the past six games since the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal.

Tennessee has a very good defense, allowing just 63.1 points per game (PPG) to rank 11th in the nation, and the Vols allow just 38.2 percent (3rd) from the field, and 27.8 percent (2nd) from behind the 3-point line. Despite the suffocating D by the Vols, keep striking while the iron is hot with Uzan.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Milos Uzan, Over 13 Points

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford might be playing his best basketball in the NCAA Tournament. He was instrumental in the big comeback in the Sweet 16 win over Michigan, going for 20 points on 7-of-14 from the field, and 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point line.

Pettiford is averaging 19.7 PPG with 3.7 RPG and 3.7 APG in three NCAA Tournament games. He has also scored 16 or more points in six of the past six games since March 1.

Pettiford will have his hands full facing the Spartans of Michigan State, as they allowing just 67.0 PPG (44th), and 40.4 percent (26th) from the field. In addition, Sparty is No. 1 in the nation defending the 3-pointer, allowing just 27.8 percent.

Even so, Pettiford is red-hot, and he'll find a way to continue filling up the stat sheet.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tahaad Pettiford, Over 18.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jaden Akins, G, Michigan State

Akins is another player, like Pettiford above, who has stepped up his play in the NCAA Tournament.

In three games in the NCAA Tournament, Akins has racked up 13.3 PPG with 3.3 RPG and 1.7 APG and 1.7 3PT per game in three games. He is also good for at least one successful 3-pointer made in 10 consecutive games since Feb. 21. He also has scored 11 or more points in three in a row, and seven of the past eight contests.

Auburn allows 69.6 PPG (101st), so there is some room for Akins and company to make some noise. The Tigers are allowing just 40.9 percent (38th) from the field and 29.2 percent (7th) from behind the 3-point line, so it will be a little bit of an uphill climb for Akins, but the pickins are pretty slim at this point of the season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaden Akins, Over 17.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

