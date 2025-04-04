College Basketball Final Four Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, April 5

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

College Basketball Picks: PrizePicks DFS Plays for Saturday's NCAA Tournament Final Four Games

We've arrived at the Final 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and we have all four No. 1 seeds vying for a national title. It's just the second time that's ever happened in NCAA Tournament history.

In 2008, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA made the Final 4, all as No. 1 seeds, and oddly enough, those four teams also met in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Kansas topped North Carolina, while Memphis dropped UCLA. In the natty, Kansas' Mario Chalmers was the hero late in regulation, forcing overtime, and KU went on to take down a talented Memphis side on April 7, 2008. Hopefully Saturday's games, and the title game Monday, are equally as riveting.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Chad Baker-Mazara, G, Auburn

The Tigers meet the Florida Gators at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS in the first game. This is a rematch of a battle Feb. 8 at Neville Arena in Auburn, which saw Florida come away with a 90-81 victory.

Baker-Mazara, the 6-foot-7 senior guard from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had a rough time against the Gators in that home loss. He managed just six points on 2-of-6 shooting, while posting two assists with one rebound and three turnovers.

It's been a rough go lately for Baker-Mazara, too, as he has single-digit scoring performances in six of his past seven games. The lone exception was a 17-point outburst against Creighton in a second-round game March 22. It's a bit curious why he is offered with a target of 11 points, but go 'less' on that, and feel confident in doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chad Baker-Mazara, Under 11 Points

Alijah Martin, G, Florida

On the other side of that SEC matchup, we get Martin. He starred for FAU in its run to the Final 4 in Houston back in 2023. After Owls head coach Dusty May bolted for Michigan, Martin pulled up stakes and went from Boca Raton to Gainesville.

Martin has been an integral part of Florida's offense in this current Final 4 run. He is averaging 14.8 points (PPG) with 5.0 rebounds (RPG) and 1.8 3PT per game in four NCAA Tournament games. He has two or more 3-pointers in three of his four outings, too. While he missed the first meeting with Auburn due to a hip pointer injury, the 3-point shooting is what we're going to focus on.

The Tigers are very good defending the perimeter, but Florida was 39.4 percent (13-of-33) from behind the arc in that first meeting. Four different Gators had at least two successful 3-point makes. Look for Martin to get to at least two triples on Saturday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alijah Martin, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

In the second game, the Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars square off at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

Houston's defense is top-tier, ranking No. 1 in the nation with just 58.4 PPG allowed, while limiting teams to 38.4 percent (4th) in defensive field-goal percentage and 30.6 percent (25th) in defensive 3-pointer percenter. If Duke is going to break that defense, it likely won't be from the perimeter, but in the paint with the big 7-foot-2 freshman from South Sudan.

Maluach has had a huge NCAA Tournament, going for 11.5 PPG and 6.3 RPG in four games, while hitting a robust 87.0 percent (20-for-23) from the field. That shooting percentage is absolutely ridiculous. Look for Maluach to flirt with double digits in points, while grabbing several key boards.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Khaman Maluach, Over 16 Pts+Rebs

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

