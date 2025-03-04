College Basketball Futures: Mid-Major Tournament Picks (Part 3)

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Betting Futures: Mid-Major Conference Tournament Picks

We have a handful of other mid-major conference tipping off this week. The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), the Southern Conference (SoCon), the Southland Conference and the Summit League conference tournaments each get underway. We'll keep it short and sweet, helping you navigate each of these league tourneys for your best future plays and values.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Odds

Southeast Missouri +160

SIU Edwardsville +240

Little Rock +400

Tennessee State +500

UT Martin +3500

Tennessee Tech +5000

Lindenwood +6000

Morehead State +6600

The OVC is wide-open, as any number of teams can go dancing.

Regular-season champ Southeast Missouri has its flaws, but it was just one of two OVC teams to have a winning road mark. It was two games clear of SIUE for the league title.

SEMO posted a 184th ranking in the NET, and its best wins were league road tilts against Little Rock and SIUE.

SIUE was overwhelmed in Big Ten road games against Indiana and Illinois, but it had a nice Q3 win at Indiana State, while stepping out of conference for wins over Ball State and Western Michigan in the MAC.

Little Rock had a roller coaster season, and it played more up tempo down the stretch, which doesn't seem to be its forte. Its best wins were at UTSA, and a league road win at SEMO, while also topping Tulsa in a Q4 road tilt.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State put a scare into Colorado State in a road loss in OT in a Q1 near-miss, and it also lost by just seven in a Q2 road game at Chattanooga.

Pick to win OVC Tournament: Southeast Missouri +160

Best OVC value pick: Tennessee State +500

Southern Conference Tournament Odds

Chattanooga +220

UNC Greensboro +320

Samford +400

East Tennessee State +600

Wofford +650

Furman +800

Mercer +6600

VMI +12500

The Citadel +25000

Western Carolina +25000

I love the SoCon. I try and bet these league games frequently, and it's not bad basketball. Give it a shot.

Chattanooga ranks 114th in the NET thanks to a 4-1 record in Q2 games, while ranking 110th in the KenPom. It topped East Tennessee State, Furman, Samford and UNC Greensboro, all on the road. It also topped OVC champ SEMO on the road, while it had a bad OT road loss at Mercer in a Q4 game.

UNCG wasn't as prolific, but it scored road wins against at Chattanooga and at Furman. It checks in with a NET ranking of 125th, while it is 129th in the KenPom.

ETSU has a NET of 135th, but it was just 1-4 in Q2 games, winning at Samford, while goling 4-5 in Q3 games. It had three Q4 losses to Eastern Kentucky, Kansas City and Western Carolina, too.

Samford's rise to the upper-half of the standings would make former coach Jimmy Tillette proud. The Bulldogs notched Q2 road wins over Chattanooga and ASUN co-champ North Alabama in OT. It also had nice wins over North Dakota State at home in OT, and UNCG.

Wofford was 4-4 in Q2 games, too, highlighted by a road win over Saint Louis of the Atlantic 10. Wofford had a NET ranking of 148th.

Pick to win SoCon Tournament: Chattanooga +220

Best SoCon value pick: Wofford +650

Southland Conference Tournament Odds

McNeese -500

Lamar +650

Nicholls State +1000

Texas A&M Corpus Christi +2000

Southeastern Louisiana +3000

Northwestern State +5000

Incarnate Word +12500

Houston Christian +20000

Another league I love to bet is the Southland. Head coach Will Wade's McNeese team ran the Southland, going 19-1 in the league, with a lone loss at Nicholls. The Cowboys gave SEC powers Alabama and Mississippi State scares, losing by eight in Tuscaloosa, and by just three on a neutral floor against the Bulldogs. It had a Q2 win over North Texas, too.

Lamar had a nice season, and it lost a pair of Q2 games against Akron and McNeese by just 4.5 points per game, including by a deuce to the Cowboys. It did have inexplicable Q4 setbacks to Alabama State, Incarnate Word and New Orleans, while going 12-5 in such games. Not optimal.

I love betting Nicholls games this eason, and they played McNeese the toughest, splitting two matchups, both by just single digits. Nicholls put a scare into New Mexico on the road in a Q1 game, too. The Colonels were just 2-5 in Q3 games, though, so temper expectations a bit.

Don't sleep on the Islanders of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. AMCC lost by one to McNeese, but it was just 1-4 in Q3 games, too, with a bad 10-point loss at UTRGV in a Q4 tilt. It was 173rd in the NET rankings, too.

Pick to win Southland Tournament: McNeese -500

Best Southland value pick: Nicholls State +1000

Summit League Conference Tournament Odds

South Dakota State +220

North Dakota State +230

St. Thomas (MN) +260

Omaha +500

Kansas City +3000

South Dakota +3000

North Dakota +4000

Denver +8000

Oral Roberts +25000

Last, but not least, it's the Summit League. We've seen some shockers from this league in the big dance, namely ORU. But, who will represent this season?

The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State scored a neutral-floor win over McNeese in a Q2 game, while also losing by just one to Boise State in a Q1 game, also at a neutral site. The Jacks had a win over North Dakota State on the road for a Q2 win, too.

NoDak State has the league's only Q1 win, though, topping Santa Clara on the road in OT, and it topped Butler and the Jacks on the road for a pair of Q2 wins. It lost in OT at Samford, too, nearly going 3-1 in such games. It checks in 130th in NET, to 118th for South Dakota State.

Don't count out the Tommies, though. St. Thomas had a road win against Big Sky co-champ Northern Colorado, and at NoDak State. It also has a nice win at home over the other Big Sky co-champ Montana, posting the league's best NET ranking at 117th, while checking in 125th in KenPom.

Omaha nearly stunned Minnesota early in the season, but it was 1-7 in Q1/Q2 games, and it has four bad Q4 losses, including at home to Abilene Christian, and a neutral site loss to Alabama State.

Pick to win Summit League Tournament: South Dakota State +220

Best Summit value pick: St. Thomas (MN) +260

