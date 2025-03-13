College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, March 14

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

If you've been a regular reader here this season, you understand what a "Meat Loaf Night" is. We had one of those Thursday, which is hitting two out of three plays. If you flexed the plays Thursday, you were plus-money. If you went for the power play, you lost bread. Either way, let's get back to plucking winners on Friday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Kintavious Dozier, G, Grambling

Dozier and the Tigers meet the Alabama State Hornets in a SWAC Semifinal Game at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Hornets struggle mightily on defense, allowing 72.9 points per game (PPG), ranking 209th in the country. Alabama State allows 43.6 percent (170th) from the field, while giving up 33.1 percent (154th) from behind the 3-point line, too.

Dozier went for 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Quarterfinal Game against Southern Wednesday. Last time out against Alabama State, he managed just nine points on 1-of-7 shooting, but he had a season-best 30 points on 9-of-15 from the field, including 7-of-11 from behind the arc, in a game Feb. 8 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. He didn't score more than 19 points in any other games, so the 30-point outburst was a bit of an outlier. However, even if he has a game closer to the 9-point outing, rather than the 30 points, he should hit the Over when you toss in boards and dimes, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kintavious Dozier, Over 18.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Kadary Richmond, G, St. John's

Richmond flirted with a triple-double at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament Quarterfinal Thursday against Butler, going for 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while adding nine assists and eight rebounds with one blocked shot in 29 minutes.

However, Richmond has managed 13 or fewer points in three of the past four games, including just 10 points in the regular-season finale at Marquette on Saturday. While his point total was done, he actually did record the triple-double in that OT win, posting 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

We'll go with just points alone, and we'll go low. Marquette has allowed just 67.6 PPG (57th), while allowing only 31.3 percent (51st) from behind the 3-point line. Go 'less' on Richmond's total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kadary Richmond, Under 14.5 Points

Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Saunders and BYU meet top-seed Houston in the Big 12 Semifinal Round on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The game can be viewed on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Saunders was good for 23 points with five assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot while hitting three triples in a 96-92 upset of Iowa State in the Quarterfinal Round. However, don't expect the success to continue against Houston.

In Houston on Jan. 4, he was just 3-of-8 from the field, while going for just nine points with 1-of-5 from behind the arc in an 86-55 loss. This game should be much closer, but it will be difficult for Saunders to solve the Houston D. UH allows just 58.2 PPG to rank No. 1 in the country, while allowing 38.2 percent (5th) from the field, and 31.5 percent (61st) from behind the 3-point line. Go low on Saunders.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Richie Saunders, Under 16 Points

