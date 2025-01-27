College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Monday night, and the slate actually has a pretty decent selection. We have eight teams ranked inside The Associated Press' Top 25 rankings in action on Monday, including an SEC battle of ranked teams when the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Wildcats meet at Food City Center in Knoxville. Let's get a 3-for-3 night after hitting two of the three plays in the Sunday afternoon slate.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines host the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten action at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, and the game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Goldin has scored 18 or more points in four of the past five games, and he has six or more rebounds in each of his previous five outings. In addition, he has picked up at least two assists in six straight games. You can expect the 7-foot-1 Russian center to step out for an occasional 3-pointer, too. He hit three triples while dropping 31 points on Northwestern last Sunday in the most recent home game.

In his two home games in January, Goldin is averaging 25.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 2.5 APG. He should be able to keep up the good work against the Nittany Lions, as they allow 72.0 PPG (198th in the nation), while teams are hitting 44.2 percent against them. That ranks in the bottom third of the country.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Over 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Kon Knueppel, G-F, Duke

The NC State Wolfpack invade Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip time.

On a side note, if you're ever in the Raleigh-Durham area, and you have a lot of extra cash, try and see a game at Cameron, even if you're not a fan of the Blue Devils. It's a really special place to see a basketball game. There is no air conditioning or heat, and it's super small, almost resembling a high school arena inside. But, the campus is beautiful, and the building looks like a castle from the outside. Anyway...

Knueppel is projected to spend only one season on the aforementioned beautiful campus before potentially being an NBA lottery pick next year. He scooped up 15 points with nine rebounds last time out in 34 minutes at Wake Forest, and he has managed 13 or more points in seven of his past eight games. However, he was scoreless last Saturday at Boston College on an 0-for-5 shooting night in 26 minutes, so be careful.

The Wolfpack like to slow things down to a snail's pace because the offense isn't that good. Defensively, they only allow 67.1 PPG, while teams hit 44.0 percent against them, and 33.0 percent from behind the 3-point line. Knueppel could stay hot against the Pack at home.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kon Knueppel, Over 16 Pts+Rebs

Skyy Clark, G, UCLA

At 10 p.m. ET on FS1, the UCLA Bruins travel crosstown to Galen Center to battle the USC Trojans in a Big Ten matchup. Hopefully facing the Trojans with very little travel is very pleasing to head coach Mick Cronin.

Clark has been on a roll lately, going for exactly 12 points in each of the past three games against Iowa, Wisconsin and Washington. He has managed eight 3-pointers in that span, knocking down at least two triples in each of those games. He also has 11 total assists, or 3.7 APG, with three or more dimes in each outings. If he keeps up that pace, Clark should crush this 'More' play.

The Trojans are very giving defensively, allowing 72.4 PPG, while teams are hitting 44.5 percent from the field. Look for Clark to keep up his good work offensively.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Skyy Clark, Over 10.5 Pts+Asts

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.