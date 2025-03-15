College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 15

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It was another nice night on Friday, going a perfect 3-for-3. Sometimes, you just have to get back to basics. We played only the point totals on two of three players. Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, we're rolling with the K.I.S.S. formula -- Keep It Simple, Silly...or something like that. Let's do it again on Saturday, as conference tournaments are either in their semifinals or finals.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jeremy Fears Jr., G, Michigan State

Fears went for 11 points in 27 minutes against Oregon on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. He also had two turnovers. He has managed two or more turnovers in each of the past two games, four of the past six outings, and seven of the past 10 contest.

Fears didn't turn it over against Wisconsin in the most recent matchup on March 2, but he didn't do much of anything else, either. He had just a single point while going 0-for-4 from the field with no turnovers.

Look for Fears to handle the ball way more in this Semifinal Tournament rematch with the Badgers. And, in turn, look for Fears to have many more chances for a miscue. The freshman is likely to turn it over at least two times in this crucial matchup.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State, Over 1.5 Turnovers

Jayden Dawson, G, Loyola Illinois

Dawson and the Ramblers meet the VCU Rams in the Atlantic 10 Conference Semifinals at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on CBS Sports Network.

The Ramblers were no match at home against the Rams at the Joseph J. Gentile Arena on Jan. 4 in Chicago, with VCU winning 84-65. Dawson managed just 10 points on 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

VCU's defense is fierce, and Dawson and the 'Blers are expected to struggle yet again. The Rams allow just 62.7 PPG (10th), while allowing 39.4 percent (11th) from the field, and 30.7 percent (35th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jayden Dawson, Under 12 Points

Tyrese Hunter, G, Memphis

At 3 p.m. ET, the Memphis Tigers meet the Tulane Green Wave at 3 p.m. ET in an American Athletic Conference (AAC) Semifinal game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

These teams met at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, with Memphis winning a low-scoring 68-56 conference road game. Hunter was just 3-of-8 from the field with seven points, five assists and three rebounds, while turning it over four times.

Tulane's defense isn't the best, but it is rather sturdy, too. The Green Wave has allowed 69.4 PPG (98th), while limiting teams to just 40.7 percent (33rd) from the field and 31.8 percent (77th) from behind the 3-point line. Look for Hunter to struggle in this AAC Semifinal battle.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Hunter, Under 16.5 Pts+Rebs

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State, Over 1.5 Turnovers

Jayden Dawson, Loyola Chicago, Under 12 Points

Tyrese Hunter, Memphis, Under 16.5 Pts+Rebs

