College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 22

Saturday moves us on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. We saw some surprising individual performances in the opening games, though a majority of the team performances went according to plan. Let's get back on track after mixed results on Thursday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Johnell Davis, G, Arkansas

In 2023, Davis starred for the FAU team that surged to the Final Four under the leadership of head coach Dusty May. And he was instrumental in the victory for Arkansas over Kansas in the opener hitting 5-of-10 from the field - including 4-of-9 from downtown - while adding three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot while chalking up 18 points.

Davis will face a lot more defensive pressure against No. 2 seed St. John's as they've only allowed 65.9 points per game on the season - ranking 31st in the nation - while limiting opponents to 40.1 percent from the field (18th) and 31.8 percent from behind the 3-point line (78th). That means Davis won't be able to operate as freely as he did in Round 1.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johnell Davis, Under 13.5 Points

Kerwin Walton, G, Texas Tech

Walton has come alive in recent weeks after only averaging 6.4 PPG during the regular season. He went for 11 or more points in the final two regular-season and two Big 12 Tournament matchups.

But Walton had much more to give against UNC Wilmington in the opening round with a career-high 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting draining all of his attempts from behind the 3-point line and going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line alongside three boards and two assists across 34 minutes. He's also produced at least two triples in seven straight.

Against Drake, Texas Tech is going to run into some big-time defensive pressure. The Bulldogs only gave up 59.2 PPG (2nd) despite allowing teams to hit 44.5 percent from the field (225th). The Red Raiders are going to want to get out and run and will need Walton to score in double-digits, something he's done over five consecutive outings and six of the past seven. Strike while the iron is hot.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kerwin Walton, Over 9.5 Points

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga

Ike didn't post a strong game in the NCAA Tournament opener against Georgia only managing 13 points with three rebounds from 20 minutes while spending most of the game in foul trouble. When he was on the court, he was efficient by going 6-of-9 from the field with zero turnovers.

Houston's defense will be a problem for Gonzaga all night long as they enter No. 1 overall with 58.5 PPG allowed while holding opponents to 38.3 percent from the field (4th) and 30.9 percent from deep (40th).

The key for Gonzaga will be establishing an inside presence. As long as Ike can avoid foul trouble, he should be the offensive key as they look to spring the big upset over the top seed in the Midwest.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Ike, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

