This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

As Matthew McConaughey would say, "All right, all right, all right!" Finally, we had a 3-0 day on the college hardwood. I am not going to say it's simple, but it was just getting back to basics. We got away from the small-school formula, and played the big dogs on Wednesday. And, we mostly went with points and/or points and rebounds. A few weeks ago I referred to an old teacher who stressed about "K.I.S.S.". I needed to remember to keep it simple and not overthink things.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Nelly Junior Joseph, C, New Mexico

Not only is Nelly Junior Joseph a fun name to say, but he is fun to play, too. He has been red-hot lately, especially in the rebounding department. The Nigerian-born center posted at least 13 rebounds in each of the final four games of the regular season.

Junior Joseph just dropped 26 points and 16 rebounds on UNLV in the final Friday, hitting 13-of-19 from the field, while adding four assist and three blocked shots with two steals. He enters the Mountain West Tournament on a serious roll.

In two matchups with the San Jose State Spartans this season, he is averaging 18.0 PPG and 8.0 RPG, which puts him well on track for a 'more' play. The Spartans have a terrible defense, allowing 74.1 points per game (PPG), ranking 244th in the nation, and they allow teams to hit 46.0 percent (304th). Look for Nelly to, yes, get hot in here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nelly Junior Joseph, Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs

Trey Autry, G, George Washington

I didn't think we'd get a chance to pick on Fordham again, but the Rams dispatched URI in an Atlantic 10 Conference first-round matchup Wednesday, so here we are. We played against the Rams last night, and we'll do it again as long as they're still alive.

We played this very matchup on March 5, as Autry went over his projection with 14 points and seven rebounds in a win at Fordham.

The Rams cough up 77.9 PPG (322nd), while allowing teams to hit 47.2 percent (337th) from the field, among the worst defensive field-goal percentages in the nation. Look for Autry to bid happy trails to the Fordham Rams in this A-10 second-round game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trey Autry, Over 11.5 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Erik Reynolds II, G, St. Joseph's

Reynolds and the Hawks just played the La Salle Explorers in the regular-season finale Saturday, and La Salle actually came away with the 81-74 victory at John Glaser Arena. However, Reynolds went for 22 points, including five 3-pointers, taking advantage of the awful Explorers defense, especially along the perimeter.

La Salle went 13-18 this season for a reason, and it's mostly due to a lack of defense. It allowed 74.8 PPG (267th) and 45.6 percent (282nd) from the field. The Explorers are a little better guarding the three (131st) at 32.9 percent, but Reynolds went off for five triples, and St. Joe's had 12 total in the loss.

Reynolds has back-to-back games with 22 points, and he has nine 3-pointers in the span. He has three or more triples in four of the past five games, too, so he has definitely been feeling it.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Erik Reynolds II, Over 18.5 Points

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.