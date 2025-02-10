College Basketball Waiver Wire: Mullins, Bamba, Awaka Top Adds

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

With football now over, the focus shifts for the sports world shifts to college basketball where many teams are trying to gear up for a big push towards March Madness. It's make-or-break time for CBB fantasy managers as well with most leagues just having a couple weeks left in the regular season. The time is now to strike on some of these players on the rise.

Power Conferences

Justin Mullins, G, Northwestern

February has been tough for Northwestern. Not only was Brooks Barnhizer shutdown for the season with a foot injury, but even more recently Jalen Leach suffered a torn ACL. Nick Martinelli should see his value skyrocket, while Ty Berry should also get extended opportunities. The player I'm keeping my eye out for, however, is Mullins who got his first start of the season against Washington on Saturday and had 13 points on 3-for-5 from deep. That came after he had 14 points, seven boards and four treys in 37 minutes against USC. Mullins should continue to get more confident as the season moves along in his larger role.

TJ Bamba, G, Oregon

A lot of people expected more from Bamba following a junior season at Washington State where he averaged 15.8 PPG. He was a bit disappointing last year with Villanova and this season he has been inconsistent at times. That said, the last few weeks have been great for Bamba who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals over the last six games. Oregon may have lost five of those games, but you can't knock Bamba's production and he's not even shooting it well from deep yet.

Tobe Awaka, F/C, Arizona

Awaka has become a real double-double threat of late. Over the last five games he is putting up 11.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest. Awaka is shooting 74 percent from the field over that stretch as well. After a slow start to the season Arizona has now won 13 of their last 14 games and are looking to win the Big 12 in their first season. The 6-8 Tennessee transfer should continue to hold things down in the paint going forward.

Garwey Dual, G, Seton Hall

Dual's ability to contribute across the board makes him an intriguing player, but even more so now with DePaul continuing to battle injuries all over their roster. Over the last seven games, Dual is producing 7.9 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest. Seton Hall's only win in their last 15 games was in OT against DePaul. They are one of the worst offensive teams in the country, but someone has to put up numbers and it looks like Dual will be that guy for them the rest of the season.

CJ Gunn, G, DePaul

Gunn has had at least 23 fantasy points in nine straight games. That kind of production doesn't usually lead to a player who is owned in less than two percent of Fantrax leagues. Over that nine game stretch mentioned, Gunn is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. There's not reason to see those numbers decline either, especially with DePaul also losing Conor Enright for the rest of the season last week.

Thomas Haugh, F/C, Florida

Haugh deserves a shout given the type of production he has been putting in off the bench lately. The 6-9 forward is averaging 10.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 MPG over the last four contests. Rueben Chinyelu's minutes continue to decline in favor of Haugh, who has a really great connection with Alex Condon. Those two are the more dynamic big-man duo on the Gators and a big reason for why they knocked off Auburn on the road last Saturday.

Max Jones, G, Kansas State

Kansas State has turned things around after a six-game losing streak in Big 12 play and now won five games in a row, including triumphs over Iowa State and Kansas. Jones has emerged into an important player for the Wildcats averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals over that win streak. Jones is a strong player at 6-4 220 pounds at the small forward position who is able to help Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan out on the glass, Dug McDaniel handling the ball and now Brendan Hausen in spacing the floor.

Other Conferences

Javon Bennett, G, Dayton

Bennett was a bit of an inconsistent scoring threat early in the season, but he has certainly turned that around of late. He's scored 12+ points in six of his last seven games while averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals over that stretch. Malachi Smith and Posh Alexander's production has really tailed off the last few weeks, and it really looks like Bennett is the guy they are trying to run their offense through.

Brenen Lorient, F/C, North Texas

Lorient has been arguably the best sixth man in the AAC this season. Of late he has turned up the wick even more averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games. North Texas has hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament this season and Lorient will be a big part of deciding whether or not that happens. North Texas has some weaker AAC opponents upcoming in Rice, Tulsa and South Florida.

Drake Allen, G, Utah State

Another man who has done some great work off the bench recently, Allen is stuffing the stat sheet averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks over his last six games. This is Allen's third school in as many years, all of which were in the state of Utah. His emergence continues to make Utah State an even more dangerous team at 21-3 looking to make a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan Beasley, G, San Francisco

Beasley had scored in double figures just three times over his first 17 games of the season. He has now scored 12+ points in four straight games and averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. Beasley is another player who has primarily come off the bench this season, but he is consistently seeing starters minutes and deserves a look while he rides this hot stretch.