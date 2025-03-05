College Hoops Barometer: Late-Season Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Richie Saunders , G/F, BYU – The ascendance of Saunders has been one of the chief reasons for success for the Cougars this season. Saunders was more of a role player during his first two years with the program, but has broken out as a junior, starting every game for BYU en route to averages of 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He has been dynamic from long range, shooting 43.9-percent from three-point land. Saunders has been even better of late in terms of scoring, hitting the 20-point mark in four of the last five outings for the Cougars. BYU is surging right now, reeling off seven-straight victories and punctuated by Tuesday's thrilling Double OT win over Iowa State. Alongside the dynamic Egor

Lastly, following Selection Sunday will be the posting of the NCAA Tournament Gospel, providing everything you need to know about filling out your bracket.

Next week, the Bubble Barometer will return, analyzing which programs may be out of the Field of 68, which teams should be included in the big dance, and which squads still have work to do.

Conference tournaments have already started in some parts of the country; let the madness begin! For housekeeping purposes, here's how the Barometer will look until the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Conference tournaments have already started in some parts of the country; let the madness begin! For housekeeping purposes, here's how the Barometer will look until the start of the NCAA Tournament.

This week, the article will maintain its usual format, highlighting significant injury news and players making headlines as the season hits a fever pitch.

Next week, the Bubble Barometer will return, analyzing which programs may be out of the Field of 68, which teams should be included in the big dance, and which squads still have work to do.

Lastly, following Selection Sunday will be the posting of the NCAA Tournament Gospel, providing everything you need to know about filling out your bracket.

Without further ado, let's check out this week's College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Richie Saunders, G/F, BYU – The ascendance of Saunders has been one of the chief reasons for success for the Cougars this season. Saunders was more of a role player during his first two years with the program, but has broken out as a junior, starting every game for BYU en route to averages of 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He has been dynamic from long range, shooting 43.9-percent from three-point land. Saunders has been even better of late in terms of scoring, hitting the 20-point mark in four of the last five outings for the Cougars. BYU is surging right now, reeling off seven-straight victories and punctuated by Tuesday's thrilling Double OT win over Iowa State. Alongside the dynamic Egor Denim, Saunders and the rest of the Cougars could prove dangerous come tourney time.

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State – Clifford continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Rams. The 6-6 senior guard who started his collegiate career at Colorado as a complementary player has blossomed into a full-fledged star for CSU. Clifford is averaging career-highs in terms of points, rebounds and assists. Clifford is a superior rebounder for his size, averaging 9.9 boards per contest. He has 13 double-doubles on the season. Yet Clifford also leads the squad in dishing at 4.4 dimes per tilt. He is also shooting over 38-percent from three-point land. Over the current six-game winning streak, Clifford is shooting a blistering 56.5-percent from the floor overall. The versatile playmaker has the Rams primed for a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ven-Allen Lubin, F, North Carolina – This North Carolina squad had been chided for inconsistency earlier in the season, and certainly the rousing success of that other school just down the road along with Herculean expectations plays a role in how this team is viewed, but the Tar Heels have quietly strung together six-straight wins heading into the regular season finale at home versus Duke. Lubin has scored in double-figures in five-straight contests, far exceeding his points per game average on the season of 7.7. He even tallied a double-double in Tuesday's romp over Virginia Tech. He has started the last 11 contests for UNC, providing not only some additional points but more importantly some extra rebounds for a squad that has been subpar on the boards overall this season. The Heels still may not be able to compete with the Blue Devils, but UNC is certainly a tournament team, and Lubin's emergence has helped to right the ship of late.

Brice Williams, G, Nebraska – Williams poured in 43 points for the 'Huskers on Tuesday, though Nebraska still fell to Ohio State in double overtime by a score of 116-114. The leading scorer in the Big Ten, Williams has hit the 20-point mark a staggering 17 times this season. H has scored at least 30 points on three occasions, though Tuesday's outburst marked a career high. Williams has feasted at the foul line this season, shooting nearly six free-throws per contest and hitting 89.9-percent from the charity stripe. More than just a one-trick pony, Williams is also managing 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. He will look to play spoiler in the Big Ten Tournament with the 'Huskers likely needing to run the table to advance to March Madness.

CHECK STATUS

Andersson Garcia, F, Texas A&M – The Aggies notched a monumental win over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday, ending a four-game losing streak when it felt like the season could be slipping away. Instead, the Aggies have added a massive victory to their resume, and their seventh win over a ranked opponent this season. Garcia made the difference for A&M, accumulating 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in the 83-72 triumph. It was the first double-double of the season for Garcia, though he has snatched at least 10 rebounds in three of the last five contests. Anderson has started the last four games for the Aggies, and while he is not one of the primary scorers for this squad, his improved play proved pivotal in this win.

Phillip Russell, G, VCU – The Rams currently sit atop the Atlantic-10 with a stellar conference record of 15-2, including having won nine-straight contests. However, Russell tweaked his ankle in Tuesday's win at Duquesne, playing just 12 minutes and leaving his status in question for the regular season finale against Dayton on Friday. The well-travelled senior has started every game for the Rams this year, averaging 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per tilt. Russell is currently third on the team in scoring and second on the squad in dishing. Though the injury does not appear serious, the Rams could certainly use Russell's services to either win the Atlantic-10 Tournament outright or at the very least shore up their at-large berth.

DOWNGRADE

Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas – The Razorbacks are fighting for a tourney berth, and have already been doing so without the services of their leading scorer. Thiero has missed the last three games for the Hogs due to an undisclosed injury. Arkansas has been fortunate to win two of those three contests, though did suffer an ugly 19-point loss to bottom-feeder South Carolina as well. Thiero has started every game he's appeared in this season for Arkansas, averaging 15.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per clash. It remains to be seen if Thiero will be able to return this season for the Razorbacks. All five starters scored in double figures during Tuesday's 90-77 win over Vandy, though Trevon Brazile has most directly benefitted from Thiero's absence, starting the last three outings in his place.

Corey Chest, F, LSU – Chest has been shuffled between the bench and the starting lineup this season. He enjoyed a decent stretch as a starter during the middle portion of the season, racking up three double-doubles in four games in mid-to-late December. However, Chest has battled injury of late, most notably a foot ailment which has sidelined him for each of the last two contests. Even prior to the last two contests, though, Chest had returned to a reserve role, playing fewer than 15 minutes in losses to Tennessee and Florida, as well as just 13 minutes in a blowout win over South Carolina. Barring a miracle, the Tigers will not make the big dance, so Chest's freshman campaign might be over.