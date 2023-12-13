College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Dug McDaniel , G, Michigan – The mass exodus from last year's Michigan squad has resulted in a breakout season for McDaniel. The sophomore guard was a key distributor as a freshman, but his scoring in particular has taken a jump during his second season in Ann Arbor. McDaniel is averaging 18.6 points per contest, which is 10 more points than he averaged last year. That includes a career-best 33 points in

The debut of Bronny James for USC grabbed the headlines over the past week in college basketball, but there are plenty of other stories to follow on the hardwood. The top of the current poll remains littered with bluebloods; Arizona, Houston and Baylor are still undefeated, while Kansas, Purdue, Connecticut and North Carolina all continue to reside in the top 10. Oklahoma and Clemson are perhaps more surprising big-name programs that are still undefeated; the Sooners have beaten Arkansas, Iowa and aforementioned USC. The Clemson Tigers, meanwhile, have taken down Alabama, Pitt, South Carolina and TCU in succession. Syracuse transfer Joe Girard has added an element of outside shooting to bolster the inside presence of PJ Hall . James Madison continues its Cinderella story with an unblemished start, while Duke limped to a surprising 4-3 start before consecutive wins over cupcake opponents. With non-conference matchups winding down around the holidays, this is perhaps the calm before the conference-play storm.

The debut of Bronny James for USC grabbed the headlines over the past week in college basketball, but there are plenty of other stories to follow on the hardwood. The top of the current poll remains littered with bluebloods; Arizona, Houston and Baylor are still undefeated, while Kansas, Purdue, Connecticut and North Carolina all continue to reside in the top 10. Oklahoma and Clemson are perhaps more surprising big-name programs that are still undefeated; the Sooners have beaten Arkansas, Iowa and aforementioned USC. The Clemson Tigers, meanwhile, have taken down Alabama, Pitt, South Carolina and TCU in succession. Syracuse transfer Joe Girard has added an element of outside shooting to bolster the inside presence of PJ Hall. James Madison continues its Cinderella story with an unblemished start, while Duke limped to a surprising 4-3 start before consecutive wins over cupcake opponents. With non-conference matchups winding down around the holidays, this is perhaps the calm before the conference-play storm.

Let's take a look at some other players making waves in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Dug McDaniel, G, Michigan – The mass exodus from last year's Michigan squad has resulted in a breakout season for McDaniel. The sophomore guard was a key distributor as a freshman, but his scoring in particular has taken a jump during his second season in Ann Arbor. McDaniel is averaging 18.6 points per contest, which is 10 more points than he averaged last year. That includes a career-best 33 points in an overtime loss to Oregon earlier this month. McDaniel has actually improved on his dishing numbers as well, managing 5.1 dimes per tilt. He is third in the Big Ten Conference overall in assists. Add in a few rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest as well, as McDaniel has become a well-rounded asset for the Wolverines thus far during the 2023-2024 campaign, despite all the hubbub surrounding embattled head coach Juwan Howard.

Jonas Aidoo, F/C, Tennessee – Aidoo has been adjusting to a more prominent role with the Vols as a junior. On Tuesday, he had perhaps his best output as a collegian, racking up 29 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-56 thrashing of Georgia Southern. It was the second double-double of the season for Aidoo, who has now scored in double figures in four-straight games for Tennessee. Known more for his defensive and rebounding prowess previously, Aidoo is putting up career-highs across the board, including in field goal percentage. He also more than held his own against ranked squads in two of the last four games, which included a matchup with Armando Bacot of North Carolina. Aidoo's development is worth noting for the Vols.

Aziz Bandaogo, C, Cincinnati – The senior transfer from Utah Valley State was granted eligibility on November 20th, and has started the last four games for the Bearcats. Bandaogo responded with his best game yet Tuesday, dominating an inferior Bryant squad with 12 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. The seven-footer from Senegal is still a tad raw, and he struggled versus superior competition in the previous game against Xavier due to foul trouble. However, he still managed to grab 10 rebounds in the contest. Bandaogo gives the Bearcats the added elements of size and deterrence that was previously lacking.

Jaylon Tyson, F, California – Tyson started all 31 games he appeared in as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season, but he has really taken on a high-volume role with the Bears. Tyson is playing 36 minutes per game en route to averages of 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He has three double-doubles to his credit already this season, while notching seven assists in two other games. His leading role does lend itself to a lot of turnovers, but it has also allowed him to rank third in the Pac-12 in both scoring and rebounding. The Bears are likely going to struggle as a squad this season, but Tyson can still provide plenty of production.

CHECK STATUS

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke – Proctor has missed nearly the last three games for the Blue Devils due to an ankle issue. The Blue Devils actually lost to Georgia Tech in the game Proctor was injured, though Duke has played a couple of patsies since that time. Still, it is clear an extended absence for Proctor would hurt the squad, as he had started every game prior to the injury. Proctor was averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per tilt. Proctor leads the team in assists and is fourth in scoring. Freshman Caleb Foster has seen increased run in place of Proctor, though the neophyte is not nearly the passer that Proctor is. Proctor will aim to return next Wednesday for a pivotal matchup with highly ranked Baylor.

Dawson Garcia, C, Minnesota – Garcia has missed the last two games for the Golden Gophers due to a knee injury. The absence looms large for Minnesota, as Garcia currently ranks in the top-10 in the Big Ten conference in both scoring and rebounding. Big Ten play does not begin in earnest until January 4 versus Michigan, so hopefully Garcia can get back onto the court by then. The Gophers are already shorthanded with starter Braeden Carrington taking a leave of absence to focus on his mental health. Sophomore Pharrel Payne has attempted to pick up the rebounding slack with Garcia shelved.

Trevon Brazile, G, Arkansas – Brazile has been nursing an ankle injury for the Razorbacks suffered last week versus Furman. Though he returned from the ailment Tuesday against Oklahoma, he was clearly not himself. Brazile played just 15 minutes and failed to score. Prior to the injury, Brazile was managing nearly 30 minutes per game en route to average of 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. Brazile posted similar numbers through December of last season before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. While he returned from the knee surgery in less than a year, it is clear Brazile is still battling some demons on the injury front. Here's hoping the current ailment is not serious.

Josiah Allick, F, Nebraska – 'Tis the season for ankle injuries, as Allick was also sidelined for Nebraska's last game against Michigan State due to the ailment. The well-traveled forward started his career at University of Missouri Kansas City, though struggled to stay healthy during his final two seasons there. However, Allick averaged 15 points in 22 games during the 2020 season. He subsequently ended up at New Mexico last year, where he averaged 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while starting every game. His production for Nebraska has been similar this year, as he is managing 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Certainly, the step up in competition has also affected his production. Allick started all nine games he appeared in for the Cornhuskers before the injury, though, so he is likely to return to that slot when healthy.

DOWNGRADE

Cody Williams, F, Colorado – Williams is considered a surefire lottery pick in next June's NBA Draft, and could possibly even go No. 1 overall. Unfortunately, the 6-8 forward will be unable to showcase his immense talent for the Buffs for at least the next month, as he suffered a wrist injury that will keep him sidelined at least until the middle of January. The five-star recruit was a central figure in Team USA's U19 FIBA squad in the spring. The younger brother of Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cody is smooth and versatile and with the ability to handle the ball on offense, score from inside the arc and defend multiple positions on defense due to his size and quickness. The development of his outside shot will go a long way towards securing his spot as a top pick. For now, though, he will work on getting healthy and helping the Buffs towards an NCAA Tournament berth. Julian Hammond started in his place Sunday versus Miami and tallied 11 points and three dimes.

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri – The Iowa State transfer is nursing a wrist injury of his own and will miss more than a month for the Tigers. Grill had been an impactful transfer for Mizzou, shuffling between the starting lineup and the bench. He has scored in double-digits in four contests, including notching a double-double in a recent win over Wichita State. While freshman Anthony Robinson could see more minutes, senior Sean East will continue to carry a heavy burden. East has responded by scoring at least 20 points in three-straight games, including six times overall this season.

Trey Anderson, F, San Jose State – Anderson will miss at least the next week due to a knee problem. The senior is one of four Spartans averaging double-figures in points, and is also second on the squad in rebounding. Fortunately, San Jose State is fairly deep up front, so expect the likes of Tibet Gorener, William Humer and Adrame Diongue to attempt to pick up the slack in the frontcourt if Anderson misses additional time. Freshman Diogo Seixas also scored a career-high 11 points with Anderson sidelined last game.