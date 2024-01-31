College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

As the calendar turns to February, the discussion may need to begin as to whether the UConn Huskies can legitimately repeat. The Huskies lost three of their five starters from last year's squad, yet still find themselves ranked No. 1 in the country at 18-2 at the time of this article. Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban , the only returning starters from that team, unsurprisingly lead the squad in virtually every category. Connecticut has already beaten North Carolina, while narrowly losing to Kansas. Transfer Cam Spencer has proven a seamless fit for the Huskies; not only can he dish the rock, but Spencer is also a dangerous shooter from three-point land, hitting 45.4-percent from beyond the arc. The massive size of Donovan Clingan at center gives the Huskies a dominant force on the interior, though health and stamina continue to be works in progress for the 7-2 behemoth. Contributions from Samson Johnson and other reserve forwards could be the key to another Final Four run.

While programs have won multiple championships over the last 15 or so years, you have to go back to 2006 and 2007 to find a repeat champion. That would be the Florida Gators under then head coach Billy Donovan. Before that? Coach K's Duke Blue Devils in 1991 and 1992. In fact, in the last 50 years, these are the only instances of repeat National Champions.

In sum, the Huskies have restocked and revamped their squad for yet another shot at the title. A repeat venture is not outside the realm of possibility, though certainly squads like Purdue, Houston and others will have something to say about that.

Let's take a look at some players in the headlines in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Trevian Tennyson, G, TCU – The transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has come on strong during conference play for the Horned Frogs. After reaching double figures in points just once in his first 11 outings, Tennyson has subsequently hit the double-digit mark in eight of the last 10 contests. That included a season-high 24 points in a narrow loss to Kansas earlier this month. He poured in 23 points in Tuesday's win over Texas Tech. Since entering the starting lineup, Tennyson is shooting a blistering 49.2-percent from three-point range. TCU has gone 7-3 during that span despite facing a staggering six ranked opponents. Tennyson's scoring skills, especially from long range, have been a key reason for the surge.

Dominique Clifford, G, Colorado State – Clifford and teammate Isaiah Stevens certainly know how to stuff the stat sheet. Clifford has notched back-to-back double-doubles for the Rams. Clifford did a little bit of everything in Tuesday's win over Wyoming; not only did he score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds, but he also dished out five assists, stole four passes and even blocked a shot. On the season, Clifford is averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per tilt. The top of the Mountain West conference is extremely competitive, so the Rams will continue to need productive outings from Clifford to keep pace.

Des Watson, G, Loyola-Chicago – The Ramblers have won eight of the last 10 contests, and the Davidson transfer Watson has been the straw that stirs the drink for Loyola. Over that span, Watson is managing 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per tilt. Watson has hit the 20-point plateau twice during the time period. The Ramblers sit at 6-2 in the Atlantic 10 conference standings, chasing Dayton and Richmond. Loyola is now six years removed from its magical Cinderella run to the Final Four, though the Ramblers did make the big dance in 2021 and 2022 as well. If Loyola is to once again participate in March Madness, Watson will play an integral role.

CHECK STATUS

Baye Ndongo, F/C, Georgia Tech – Despite a rather rough ACC conference stretch, coach Damon Stoudamire has already notched wins against North Carolina and Duke during his inaugural season with the Yellow Jackets. The freshman Ndongo from Senegal has proven a key addition to the squad, averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. He leads the team in rebounding and is second in scoring. Ndongo already has four double-doubles on his resume this season. However, he was forced to leave Tuesday's upset win over North Carolina early due to a head injury. His future status is unknown. Sophomore Tafara Gapare could be the biggest beneficiary if Ndongo is sidelined for more games. Gapare tallied six points, eight rebounds and three blocks filling in for Ndongo in Tuesday's stunner.

Kameron Jones, G, Marquette – Jones missed Tuesday's win at Villanova due to a balky ankle that's become increasingly bothersome over the last week or so. Jones is averaging 13.9 points per game on the season, but managed just three points in 24 minutes last week in a win at DePaul. He tried to play over the weekend on the ankle against Seton Hall, but managed just five minutes played before departing. His absence has not hurt the Golden Eagles yet, as Marquette is currently riding a five-game win streak. However, Jones will be needed in two upcoming matchups with No. 1 UConn, as well as a road clash with a ranked Xavier squad.

Skyy Clark, G, Louisville – The Illinois transfer and point guard was forced out of Tuesday's loss to Clemson and did not return after taking a knee to the head. Any length of absence would be incredibly difficult for the dismal Cardinals to overcome, as Clark was already playing heavy minutes for a squad that is just 1-9 in ACC action and has lost six-straight contests. Clark was managing 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per tilt prior to the injury. Look for Ty-Laur Johnson to handle the playmaking load if Clark misses time. It is also worth noting that sophomore Tre White had a monstrous outing against the Tigers despite the loss with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

DOWNGRADE

Keeshawn Barthelemy, G, Oregon – Barthelemy had to be carried off the court during Oregon's last game, and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023-2024 campaign due to a leg injury. The senior was one of six Oregon guards averaging at least seven points per contest. Barthelemy was also third on the squad in assists with 2.3 dimes per tilt. Jermaine Couisnard should continue to lead the charge in the backcourt for the Ducks, while reserves Brennan Rigsby and Kario Oquendo could see a few extra minutes with Barthelemy sidelined for the season.

Malik Reneau, F, Indiana – The Hoosiers suffered a double whammy Tuesday, as both Reneau and guard Xavier Johnson left the game against Iowa due to injury. Reneau's injury is of the ankle variety, and he was seen on crutches after the game. The sophomore leads the Hoosiers in scoring at 16.0 points per contest. He is ninth in the Big Ten in scoring. Reneau is also a more than capable passer, as he is currently second on Indiana in assists with 2.8 dimes per clash. With an average of 5.9 boards per contest as well, Reneau's production will be difficult to replace should he miss additional time. Senior Anthony Leal scored a career-high 13 points while also grabbing seven rebounds Tuesday, while Miami transfer Anthony Walker could also see increased action due to the bevy of injuries suffered by the Hoosiers.

Matt Cleveland, F, Miami – Cleveland has missed Miami's last two games due to a hip ailment. The 'Canes have been a tad injury prone as a squad this season, as Norchad Omier, Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack have all missed time due to injuries at some point. Cleveland is second on the team in scoring, rebounding and steals, and he will need to return to pre-injury form if Miami is to make another run to the NCAA Tournament. After making the Elite 8 in 2022 and the Final Four in 2023, the 'Canes are currently just 5-5 in ACC Conference play. Freshman Paul Djobet has seen a huge spike in minutes in Cleveland's absence, though his production remains limited in an extremely short rotation for the Hurricanes.