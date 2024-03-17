DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Sunday, March 17

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've made it to Selection Sunday, and we have five championship games on tap. The Ivy League, SEC, Atlantic 10, American and Big Ten conferences will each determine their tournament champion on Sunday, and the final five automatic bids will be decided. There is one final chance to build that bankroll with PrizePicks before the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 is finalized.

Nana Owusu-Anane, F, Brown

Owusu-Anane had a giant performance in the Ivy League Semifinals, going for 19 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals on 8-of-11 shooting in 35 minutes against Princeton. He has managed three double-doubles in the past five games, averaging 16.0 PPG and 11.2 RPG in the five-game span.

He was good for 20 points and six rebounds in the regular-season finale against Yale on March 9, and he had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first battle with the Elis back on Jan. 9. He is a good bet to exceed his projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nana Owusu-Anane, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Max Shulga, G, VCU

The Ukrainian-born senior guard absolutely blew up in the 66-60 win over Saint Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 Semifinals, going for 25 points on 10-of-11 field-goal shooting, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc. He also contributed with four rebounds, three assists and three steas in his 35 minutes.

Shulga can fill up the basket when he is locked in, but he can be a little erratic. For instance, he was limited to just four points on 0-of-2 shooting in the quarters against UMass. However, he is good for 14 or more points in five of his past six games, so he is a good option on Sunday in the A-10 title game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Max Shulga, Over 13.5 Points

Quincy Guerrier, G, Illinois

The Illini guard has been feast or famine lately. He was in foul trouble in the Big Ten Quarterfinals against Ohio State, and he ended up taking just one single shot, going scoreless in 20 minutes with four rebounds and three personal fouls. He misfired on his two free-throw attempts, too.

Guerrier bounced back with a 5-of-8 shooting night in the Semifinals against Nebraska, posting 13 points in 24 minutes. He has 12 or more points in three of his past four games overall, and is a good bet to go over his point threshold.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Quincy Guerrier, Over 8.5 Points

