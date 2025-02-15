DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings' top prize of $5,000 from last week remains their best main slate payout to date, though the pools are growing and we're up to $20,000 overall on Saturday.

10 games are included on the slate tipping at our traditional 12 p.m. EST, which doesn't include many of the marquee matchups. There's $1,000 available for first place on the 10-game afternoon slate and another $2,000 up for grabs in the eight-game evening one, so there's plenty of winnings to be had.

The main slate is relatively low scoring with only Washington-Penn State featuring a total over 150, and only two additional matchups projecting at least 145. It should lead to plenty of diversity in lineups while also allowing us to build depth rather than high-end targets. Only three players are in five-figures with six others within the 9k tier.

Top Players

Zvonimir Ivisic, F, Arkansas ($8,900)

I'm usually trying to find slumping players whose salary has dipped, and that's anything but Ivisic as his value has surged $3,000 over the last 10 days. But that's a result of him averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists from the last two while logging 29.5 minutes with a 31.2 percent usage rate. Texas A&M doesn't profile as a team that will get Arkansas' big man into foul trouble, though it does as one where the Razorbacks can often move the ball to Ivisic as he's got at least six inches on any of the Aggies' starters. You'd like higher rebounding numbers, yet he makes up for that with high block potential and providing 40 DKP potential while still coming in at a discount.

Malique Ewin, F, Florida State ($8,200)

Ewin went a rebound short against Boston College of producing three-straight double-doubles. He's still posted seven of those during his last 10, including an earlier meeting with Clemson where he produced a modest 28.5 DKP (15 points, 10 rebounds). It's a game FSU lost by 20, but the oddsmakers expect this matchup in Tallahassee to be much closer. That should give Ewin a higher ceiling, where a 3.5x floor isn't the worst result. His salary is also slightly decreased from midweek despite a solid showing.

Ace Baldwin, G, Penn State ($7,700)

There are many guards in the $6,000-$6,900 range I believe can be plug-and-plays and not necessitating a pay-up option, but Baldwin looks like a bargain at this deflated number that's been as high as $9,800 this season. He's an elite defender and faces a Washington team ranked 210th in turnover percentage and 148th in steals allowed per KenPom, so we should safely get at least two steals. Combine that with 37.1 minutes across Baldwin's last eight, Penn State's 78.0 point expectancy, and possibly being down double-digit scorer Puff Johnson, and there's reason to think he can far exceed return on current valuation.

Middle Tier

Wade Taylor, G, Texas A&M ($6,900)

When Taylor is below $7,000, he'll likely find his way into my lineup every time. He hasn't gone below that number since Jan.18, and truthfully hasn't been worth it for most of 2025 struggling with inefficiency by only shooting 37.7 percent. Taylor offers many paths to fantasy scoring as he's recorded double-digits in six of his last seven while posting a 27.3 percent usage rate and the 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists during that stretch are below his season-long stats, so there's room for improvement. The Aggies enter with a 74.0 point expectancy - amongst the highest on the slate - suggesting point and assist opportunities.

Jaylen Carey, F, Vanderbilt ($5,800)

Carey represents a highly volatile, high-ceiling option at a sub-$6,000 salary. He's averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and at least a steal, block and assist over his last three across 26.3 minutes, and only 6.8 and 4.2 on 17.2 minutes through his previous six that includes a 14-point, 10-rebound effort against Tennessee. Carey is certainly not a matchup play as Tennessee plays elite defense (first in efficiency) and rebounds well. Vanderbilt rotates players far too often to feel confident here. It's simply a current form, value, and upside forward selection where there's a lack of stable mid-tier choices.

Dayvion McKnight, G, Xavier ($5,500)

All five of Xavier's starters play at least 27 minutes while only one reserve gets double-digits, so it makes sense to use at least a piece of the Musketeers - if not multiple. McKnight is posting his lowest scoring total since his freshman year, yet makes up for it with solid assist and steal totals. He posted a decent 20.0 DKP during an earlier meeting with DePaul despite only shooting 1-for-6. Xavier should win this matchup comfortably while possibly allowing their higher-end options to not go 30-plus minutes, but McKnight figures to remain as traffic controller for most of the matchup. It's a play on minutes leading to production where Xavier can flirt with 80 points.

Bargain Options

Langston Love, G, Baylor ($4,900)

Love has started the last two while averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 31.0 minutes. Baylor uses a seven-man rotation, so he should get plenty of run. West Virginia counters with an defensive efficiency of 18th, the 331st fastest tempo, and defends the 3-point line at an elite level, yet the Bears remain heavily favored. Those defensive numbers are enough to scare me off of Baylor's more expensive options and simply take a player I know will log plenty minutes and shoot freely, though the lack of peripherals don't help Love's upside.

Vazoumana Diallo, G, Washington ($4,700)

Here's a slumping salary to target as Diallo has been as high as $6,700 and is down $900 from his last outing, where he provided a useful 16.0 DKP. His usage remains through the roof at 27.1 percent since January (11 games). And by averaging slightly better than three rebounds and assists to go with 11 points, there's a nice floor at this number. Penn State ranks 52nd in tempo - which is why this matchup is tipped to be the slate's highest scoring one - and Diallo makes for a seemingly safe, low-risk entry.

Boden Kapke, F, Butler ($3,700)

There are a handful of forward punt plays under $4,000 who are basically dart throws, and that's exactly where Kapke lies. I'm willing to overlook his zero fantasy points the last time he faced Georgetown as he only managed nine minutes following a one-game absence. Kapke has since averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two outings, largely thanks to a 13-11 line against Seton Hall. But even the 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds he's averaged as a starter can provide a fair return at this salary and fouls haven't been an issue for him all season, so it's reasonable to expect a 15-20 minute performance from Kapke going up against Georgetown's size.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.