CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 20 on DraftKings

We have another four-game slate on the penultimate week of regular-season action, and there's still just one team, the Elks, that's been eliminated from postseason contention. That means there will still be plenty of incentive, which is good news for DFS purposes in terms of giving us some clarity regarding the usage of key players.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 20:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 20

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 20

Vernon Adams, BC at EDM ($9,600): Adam posted a very modest 12.0 DK points against the Blue Bombers in Week 19, but game script didn't really call for him to do much for a significant chunk of the contest. The mobile signal-caller has been solid overall in his Lions starting tenure, and this key game for BC could actually be his last opportunity to helm the offense before Nathan Rourke (foot) returns. The Lions clinch second place in the West and lock in homefield advantage for the Western Semi-Final playoff game if they can prevail in this spot, so Adams should be in line for a rewarding night against an Elks squad that's allowed a CFL-high 9.8 yards per pass, 30 passing touchdowns and a 117.8 Passer Efficiency rating.

Dane Evans, HAM vs. OTT ($9,300): Evans came through as a value option in Week 19, posting 22 DK points while completing 68 percent of his throws while scoring both a passing and rushing TD versus the Stampeders. The veteran can certainly be a bit of a rollercoaster to roster due to his occasional turnover-prone ways, but he stands out as a viable option once again for a matchup with a Redblacks squad he racked up 24.7 DK points against in Week 6 on the strength of a 342-yard, two-touchdown effort. Ottawa continues to be a good team to target with quarterbacks, as the Redblacks allow the second-most passing yards per game (281.3), as well as the second-highest completion percentage (68.1), second-highest average yards per pass (9.3) and second-most completions of at least 30 yards (28).

Nick Arbuckle, OTT at HAM ($9,100): If we expect Evans to have some success and keep the pressure on the Redblacks, then Arbuckle is an interesting option at $200 less. Arbuckle has been a bit uneven in his performances and will be missing key target Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) once again in Week 20, but he was able to produce 17.2 DK points courtesy of a 271-yard, two-touchdown tally in a near-upset of the Alouettes in Week 19 without the star wideout. The Ti-Cats have also been the most difficult team to run against in the CFL (league-low 84.1 RYPG allowed), so they funnel plenty of action to the air and have surrendered 273.6 passing yards per game, 8.3 yards per attempt and the second-most passing touchdowns (26).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at SSK ($9,400)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 20

James Butler, BC at EDM ($11,600): Butler's strong stretch run continued in Week 19, as he posted 21.5 DK points in Week 19 against the tough Blue Bombers defense. The second-year back has scored over 20 DK points in three of the last five games and put up 14.4 in another contest during that sample. Butler also famously went off for four total TDs in Week 1 against these same Elks, leading to 47.1 DK points. Edmonton really hasn't improved against the run throughout the season, allowing a CFL-high 116.7 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry, along with the most rushing touchdowns in the league (29). Moreover, Butler owns a secure role in the passing game and should once again be heavily involved in a key game for BC.

Don Jackson, HAM vs. OTT ($10,200): Wes Hills will miss Friday's game with a quadriceps injury, which will allow Jackson to return to his former lead-back role. The veteran should be well rested after last having seen game action in Week 13. Jackson's salary isn't ideal considering his extended time off, but he certainly has the upside to deliver on it, as evidenced by his tally of 25.4 DK points versus the Argos back in Week 9, as well as his body of work in prior seasons. The Redblacks have also been vulnerable against the run, giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (100.8) and third-most rushing touchdowns (18). Ottawa has also surrendered the fourth-most rushing first downs (109) and 4.9 yards per carry, underscoring the probability Jackson could put together some chunk gains.

Kevin Brown, EDM vs. BC ($8,900): With Taylor Cornelius out with an abdomen injury for the Elks' finale, Edmonton will be down to the inconsistent Tre Ford at quarterback. That, coupled with Brown's breakout 19-carry, 121-yard, one-touchdown effort that netted 25 DK points in Week 19, could certainly lead to another heavy workload for the CFL rookie. Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Elks in the latter portion of the season, as he's averaged 14.3 DK points overall in six contests. Brown's elite speed makes it conceivable for him to pay off his salary with a couple of explosive runs, and the Lions do come in having allowed 5.0 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns on the campaign.

ALSO CONSIDER: AJ Ouellette, TOR at MTL ($8,400); William Stanback, MTL vs. TOR ($8,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 20

Dominique Rhymes, BC at EDM ($11,400): Lucky Whitehead will miss another game with an ankle injury and Bryan Burnham (wrist) remains sidelined, which continue to keep the chances of a busy night for Rhymes elevated. The Murray State product has already put together a career-best 79-1,284-11 line on his way to an average of 18.0 DK points. Rhymes has produced double-digit DK-point tallies in five straight games and 10 of the last 11 contests overall. The speedster tore through the Elks for 36.1 DK points the last time he saw them in Week 9 courtesy of a 9-91-3 line, and Rhymes, who's accumulated over 1,400 air yards this season, certainly has the skill set to exploit Edmonton's tendency to give up big plays through the air outlined in Adams' entry.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK vs. CGY ($8,600): The Roughriders have benched veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo for this contest and will instead roll with second-year signal-caller Mason Fine, but Schaffer-Baker remains a solid play due to his size, speed and sure hands. The 24-year-old national already has a career-best 60-874-5 tally, and he's even added 69 rushing yards on 10 carries. Schaffer-Baker six catches of 30-plus yards, 380 yards after the catch and a solid 11.9-yard aDOT, giving him one of the more diverse statistical profiles of any receiver/slotback. He draws an appealing matchup as well, considering the Stampeders have surrendered a CFL-high 281.9 passing yards per game, along with the most completions (379) and 22 passing touchdowns.

Derel Walker, EDM vs. BC ($7,800): Even with Ford and not Cornelius under center, the veteran Walker deserves consideration at his salary due to his knowledge of the offense and multiple productive strong performances this season. Walker posted a 7-114 line that netted 21.4 DK points in Week 19 against the Argos, and he's also posted 12.4 and 16.1 DK points in two prior meetings against the Lions this season. He also has tallies of 18.9 and 20 DK points this season, offering a glimpse at his upside. Once one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league, Walker is much more of a short-to-mid-range target these days, which could work very well for Ford in terms of giving him a reliable security blanket against a Lions defense allowing a modest 8.0 yards per pass.

Justin Hardy, OTT at HAM ($5,200): Hardy continues to carry a very reasonable salary for a player that's generated an impressive 24 receptions for 266 yards in the last three games. Hardy has scored 14.4 to 23 DK points in those contests, and with Acklin out of action again, the former NFL wideout makes for an excellent value option, especially considering the Ti-Cats' vulnerabilities against the pass already enumerated in Arbuckle's entry.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven Dunbar, HAM vs. OTT ($8,900); R.J. Harris, OTT at HAM ($5,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 20

BC Lions ($5,000) at Edmonton Elks: While we've highlighted a couple of Elks players in this week's suggestions, the Lions defense is the highest-priced unit this week for a reason. BC's defense has scored an average of 7.9 DK points, and it's coming off having produced a 18 DK points against another backup QB in the Blue Bombers' Dru Brown in Week 19. BC recorded three sacks, two interceptions and two defensive TDs in that game, and they'll now get a crack at Ford, who's thrown three interceptions across 33 pass attempts this season. Edmonton also has a -17 turnover ratio and has allowed the second-most sacks (52), making them an ideal matchup for the Lions considering they've racked up the second-most sacks (43) and forced the fourth-most turnovers (36).

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 20

Vernon Adams, QB

Kevin Brown, RB

Justin Hardy, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $23.7 K

This trio offers what would appear to be a solid floor and does so while taking up less than half your salary cap, certainly not something that can be said each week. Adams has some good upside, and although he wasn't part of either of the Lions' prior pair of tramplings of the Elks this season, he certainly will be working with plenty of skill-position players that have enjoyed success in those contests. Meanwhile, Brown has taken full control of the Elks backfield and should be involved through both the ground and air, while Hardy has been extremely busy in his three games since returning from injury and sees no shortage of high-percentage targets.

