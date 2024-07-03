CFL Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 5 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 5 on DraftKings

We're set for another four-day CFL slate in Week 5, and there are intriguing matchups on both the team and individual level across the board. As customary, we'll break down multiple options at each position that could deliver strong returns in DFS contests.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 5

Vernon Adams, B.C. at HAM ($12,100): It's getting a bit repetitive to have Adams at the top of the QB pool each week, but the veteran signal-caller continues to earn that standing with his outstanding play. Adams just posted 331 passing yards and a touchdown while adding 33 rushing yards against the Elks in a comeback win in Week 4, his third straight interception-free performance. Adams could now be poised for his best game yet, considering the Tiger-Cats have plenty of offensive firepower in their own right but also allow 281.3 passing yards per game. Hamilton is also tied for the second-most touchdown passes allowed (seven) and has conceded a league-high 97 completions, furthering Adams' case despite the elevated salary.

Cameron Dukes, TOR at SSK ($9,900): Dukes just had his first lackluster game in Week 4 against the Alouettes, but considering the caliber of defense the defending champs play, that isn't exactly an indictment on the young signal-caller. Dukes does a nice job complementing his passing production with his work on the ground, and he draws a more palatable matchup this week. The Roughriders have been extremely tough against the run but vulnerable to the pass, surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (337.0) and a 71.3 percent completion rate. Saskatchewan has also surrendered five completions of 30+ yards in only three games, making Dukes an intriguing tournament play.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. B.C. ($9,200): Mitchell continues to carry a salary that's arguably below his overall upside, considering the veteran signal-caller has thrown for at least 300 yards in three of the first four games of the season and has tossed multiple touchdown passes in three straight contests. Mitchell has already put up a whopping 166 pass attempts – a league-high figure – in four games, and he should once again see heavy volume while trying to keep up with Adams and the Lions' arsenal of offensive stars. B.C. has given up the second-highest completion rate (74.2 percent) and second-highest average yards per pass (9.1), setting Mitchell up to potentially overdeliver on his salary yet again.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at MTL ($8,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 5

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at SSK ($8,700): Carey does have a tough matchup on paper this week against a Roughriders defense that has been surprisingly stout against the run early. However, the veteran back, who powered through a groin injury in Week 4 against the Alouettes to average a season-high 6.8 yards per carry, is certainly capable of delivering thanks to his robust role in the offense. Carey already has 54 touches through three games, and he could be in for another busy night Thursday against a Riders team that will be playing without starting quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) and could therefore help engender a running back-friendly game script for Toronto.

William Stanback, B.C. at HAM ($7,800): Stanback has enjoyed a steady presence in this space so far this season, and he remains firmly in play for what could be a high-scoring showdown between the Lions and Tiger-Cats in Week 5. Much like Carey, Stanback typically carries a safe fantasy floor thanks to his two-way role in the Lions' offense, which was once again on display in Week 4 when he posted 83 total yards and a receiving touchdown. The opposing Tiger-Cats have been a bit more vulnerable to the pass than the run, but they're yielding 80 rushing yards per game at 4.4 yards per rush and have given up 20 rushing first downs.

ALSO CONSIDER: Walter Fletcher, MTL vs. CGY ($6,500); Ryquell Armstead, OTT at WPG ($6,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 5

Justin Hardy, OTT at WPG ($9,300): Hardy continued to deliver in Week 4, tallying a 5-74-1 line in a narrow win over the Tiger-Cats. The one-time NFL wideout has leveraged his considerable experience effectively to open the campaign, compiling a 19-328-2 line on 27 targets through only three games. Given his rapport with quarterback Dru Brown, Hardy has to be under consideration again in Week 5 against a struggling Blue Bombers club that's allowed 282.3 passing yards per game, the third-most completions (89) and a co-league-high seven completions of 30+ yards.

Tyson Philpot, MTL vs. CGY ($6,500): Philpot is one of several value pass catchers worth considering this week, with the third-year pro in the midst of what is increasingly looking like a breakout campaign. Philpot has at least five receptions in each of the first four games of the season and has at least 90 receiving yards in three of those contests, giving him an excellent floor, especially for his salary. The opposing Stampeders have faced the fewest pass attempts in the league and have solid numbers against the pass overall, but Philpot's steady role and big-play ability make him an excellent mid-salary option.

Justin McInnis, B.C. at HAM ($6,400): McInnis is another receiver that's already flashed a ceiling higher than his current salary, as he's posted at least 91 receiving yards in three of the first four games of the season. The big-bodied wideout has recorded at least eight targets in three instances as well and six in his fourth game, so he's remained a constant subject of Adams' attention. Given the vulnerabilities of the Tiger-Cats defense to the pass already described in Adams' entry, McInnis makes sense in a game where the air attack should take center stage for both clubs.

Marken Michel, CGY at MTL ($4,400): Michel's speed and big-play prowess make him an outstanding bargain at his salary, and the veteran speedster enters his Week 5 matchup against the defending champions having recorded a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games. Michel certainly isn't in the most appealing matchup, but the velocity at which he gets down the field and his rapport with quarterback Jake Maier makes him a viable consideration. The Alouettes have given up the second-most completions (96) as well, furthering Michel's case as a value play that's especially worth considering in larger-field tournaments.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shemar Bridges, HAM vs. B.C. ($5,300); Jerreth Sterns, SSK vs. TOR ($4,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 5

B.C. Lions ($4,400) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Lions have been in some early-season shootouts, but they're an interesting defensive unit to consider this week against a Tiger-Cats team that could be missing James Butler (head) once again and that's been prone to some turnovers over the first four games. Hamilton is tied for the second-most giveaways (eight), while B.C. has forced six turnovers, a league-high six fumbles and has surrendered the second-fewest big plays (four). Then, the Lions are also tied for the second-most sacks made (eight), another positive factor for their candidacy.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 5

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB

William Stanback, RB

Tyson Philpot, WR

Total salary expenditure: $23.5K

Despite just having recommended the Lions' defense, I'm not opposed to considering Mitchell a core play, given I expect him to have to put the ball up plenty and because he's already demonstrated plenty of chemistry with his deep pass-catching corps. Meanwhile, Stanback is a safe play on the other side of that matchup, while Philpot has demonstrated an enticing combination of a dependable floor and tournament-level upside, and he's an appealing matchup.





