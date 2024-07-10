CFL Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 6 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 6 on DraftKings

After an exciting first five weeks of the season, the CFL hits Week 6 with another four-game, four-day slate that sees a pair of clubs seeking to keep their record unblemished and one other team still trying to break through with its first victory. We have plenty of appealing individual matchups as well, leaving us poised for another exciting week of DFS play.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 6

Vernon Adams, B.C. vs. SSK ($12,300): Another week, another slate where Adams is my top play on the slate. The veteran signal-caller simply continues to earn the honor each week, as he appears to be in the midst for what could be the most prolific season by a CFL quarterback if he's able to remain healthy.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. TOR ($10,000): Fajardo helped keep the Alouettes undefeated with a gutsy comeback victory in Week 5, one that saw the veteran quarterback throw for a whopping 374 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Fajardo continues to show mastery over the offense despite often working with a lackluster running game, and he'll be set up well for a pass-heavy night against an Argonauts squad that's funneled plenty of action to the air.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, EDM vs. OTT ($9,600): Bethel-Thompson has had a bye week to build further chemistry with his pass catchers, as well as to give his veteran arm some rest. The Elks are still looking for their first win, but MBT has gotten his Edmonton tenure off to a good start by throwing for at least 300 yards in three of his first four games.

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 6

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. CGY ($9,600): Oliveira will carry a questionable tag into Friday's contest due to a shoulder injury, but the versatile back finished with back-to-back full practices and is expected to play. If Oliveira takes the field as expected, he'll be looking to build on a season-best performance in Week 5 against the Redblacks, when he posted a 23-129 line on the ground and his second straight 5-37 tally through the air.

A.J. Ouellette, SSK at B.C. ($8,800): Ouellette's Roughriders career got off to a sluggish start, but the standout back seems to be getting more comfortable with Saskatchewan's offense with each passing week. After gaining just 72 yards on 29 carries in his first two games, Ouellette has rattled off 165 rushing yards on 38 carries while adding 53 receiving yards on five catches in his next pair of contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at MTL ($9,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 6

Tyson Philpot, MTL vs. TOR ($10,400): The secret is out on Philpot after several dominating performances, leading to a major salary bump over the last couple of weeks. Philpot checks into Thursday's Week 6 battle with a 25-374-2 line on 29 targets in his last three contests, working himself into the top receiver role in Montreal while locking in the trust of veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Justin McInnis, B.C. vs. SSK ($10,000): Much like Philpot, McInnis is enjoying an ascendant campaign that has him on pace for career-best numbers. The big-bodied target has worked in perfect unison with Adams, becoming one of the quarterback's most trusted pass catchers alongside Alexander Hollins while recording at least 91 receiving yards in four of the first five games.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM vs. OTT ($5,800): Mitchell comes out of his Week 5 bye still sporting a very reasonable salary for a player that's recorded at least 81 receiving yards in three of the first four contests and a very respectable 61 yards in the other game in that sample. The speedster is averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per catch and is one of Bethel-Thompson's most trusted weapons.

Rasheed Bailey, TOR at MTL ($3,900): Bailey has taken well to his new Toronto digs after several impressive seasons in Winnipeg, and he comes into Thursday's Week 6 battle off his best game yet in an Argos uniform. Bailey produced a season-best seven receptions and 66 receiving yards on nine targets against the Roughriders, in Week 5, and he has a 16-176-2 line overall in four games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alexander Hollins, B.C. vs. SSK ($11,200); Kurleigh Gittens, EDM vs. OTT ($6,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 6

B.C. Lions ($4,000) vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: The Lions added another three sacks to their totals in Week 5 against the Tiger-Cats, pushing their total to a league-high 11. B.C. did give up a lot of passing yards to Bo Levi Mitchell, but they once again did a very impressive job limiting big plays and consequently still co-lead the CFL with the defending champion Alouettes in fewest completions of 30+ yards (three) and fewest big plays (five) allowed. The Lions have also compiled the second-most tackles for loss (12), and this week, they'll face a Roughriders squad with fill-in quarterback Shea Patterson since Trevor Harris (knee) is on the injured list. While Saskatchewan still has plenty of playmakers, a Lions defense at home and out to keep the team's strong play going could put plenty of pressure on Patterson and force a fair share of turnovers.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 6

Cody Fajardo, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Tyson Philpot, WR

Total salary expenditure: $29.2K

Unlike last week's very cost-effective trio, this week's group is going to require a heftier investment. However, they could well be worth it, especially if the Fajardo-Philpot connection pays off with a touchdown or two. Meanwhile, Ouellette has a solid matchup and robust dual role, which should give him an excellent floor.

