DraftKings CFL DFS Picks: Week 1 Cheat Sheet

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 1 on DraftKings

We've reached a highly anticipated Week 1 of the 2023 CFL season, which means we're in store for plenty of exciting DFS play on DraftKings.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 1.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 1

Vernon Adams Jr., BC at CGY ($10,200): Adams put together an impressive body of work after being traded to the Lions last season, scoring double-digit DK points in five of his six starts in place of Nathan Rourke (foot). That included a 294-yard performance against these same Stampeders that netted 14 DK points in Week 15, and Adams has most of his pass catchers from last season back as well. The veteran should be able to hit the ground running based on last year's experience, and he makes for a good play for either tournaments or cash games.

Taylor Cornelius, EDM vs. SSK ($9,500): Cornelius could be set for a breakout season if he maximizes the experience he's gained over a difficult last two campaigns and the multiple appealing offseason additions on offense. Cornelius showed some nice upside a year ago by adding 502 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to his 2,786 passing yards and 11 scores through the air. The Oklahoma State product averaged 19.7 DK points per game with less firepower than he'll have for this Week 1 matchup, making him a highly appealing play at his salary.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. OTT ($9,400): Fajardo gets a fresh start in Montreal after wearing out his stint in Saskatchewan with some poor play down the stretch, but he still averaged 17.7 DK points per contest. The veteran will have an effective ground attack to lean on in Montreal in the William Stanback-Walter Fletcher combo, and he has a veteran, accomplished top wideout Greg Ellingson. The Redblacks allowed a league-high 279.2 passing yards per game a year ago, and despite some efforts to shore that up this offseason, Ottawa could still be a vulnerable secondary, particularly early in the campaign while new additions are getting up to speed.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collaros, WPG vs. HAM ($10,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 1

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY vs. BC ($8,300): Carey sports an appealing salary for a player that averaged 16 DK points per game a year ago while rushing for a career-high 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns. The veteran back added another 289 yards on 30 receptions, and he should once again fill a lead back role to open the season versus a Lions team he posted three double-digit DK-point tallies against a year ago. B.C. also allowed 5.1 yards per carry and 13 rushing TDs in 2022, adding to Carey's appeal.

Jamal Morrow, SSK at EDM ($7,900): Morrow flashed plenty of explosiveness last season while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception on his way to 16.9 DK points per game. Morrow was at his best on the road – he put up 17.9 DK points per game in that split – and he's facing an Elks team he lit up for 31.3 DK points in Week 2 of last season. Edmonton did make some defensive additions this offseason, but the Elks surrendered a league-high 119.1 rushing yards per contest and 31 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

William Stanback, MTL vs. OTT ($7,500): Stanback is healthy and ready to roll for the start of the season after playing in only six games in 2022, including the playoffs. The versatile veteran generated double-digit DK-point contributions in three of the last four games, but he was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher before last year's abbreviated campaign and has also proven a highly capable pass catcher in past years as well. The Redblacks allowed 5.1 yards per carry and 22 rushing touchdowns last season, making Stanback particularly appealing at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Brown, EDM vs. SSK ($7,000)

Wide Receiver Plays for CFL Week 1

Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. HAM ($10,200): Schoen's salary is through the roof, but the five-figure investment is warranted considering the talented receiver finished last season with a spectacular 76-1,555-17 line while averaging 17.4 DK points per game. Schoen should once again be a principal target of Zach Collaros this season, and in Week 1, he'll face a Ti-Cats team he lit up for 24.8 DK points on the strength of a 6-158 line in Week 15 last season. Hamilton conceded 265.2 passing yards per game and 26 passing touchdowns in 2022, along with 25 completions of 30 or more yards.

Malik Henry, CGY vs. BC ($9,200): Henry displayed plenty of big-play ability during his breakout 2022, producing a 69-1,142-8 line that netted 18.1 DK points per contest. The West Virginia product is in line to serve as the top target for Jake Maier as he begins his first full season as starter, and his blazing speed should play well against a Lions defense that lost star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy to the Elks this offseason and that gave up tallies of 17.8, 23.5 and 23.7 DK points to Henry last season.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM vs. SSK ($7,500): Mitchell is another speedster that makes for a very good mid-salary tournament play in Week 1, and he should be a primary beneficiary of the extra attention new teammates like Eugene Lewis, Kyran Moore and Steven Dunbar should command from defenses. Mitchell took over as a primary target of Cornelius a year ago, averaging 15.1 yards per reception via a 35-637-4 line across nine games. Mitchell scored 15.8 to 25.7 DK points in six of those contests, and his downfield chops could play very well against a Roughriders defense that gave up a CFL-high 30 completions of 30+ yards a season ago.

Jake Wieneke, SSK at EDM ($5,000): Wieneke comes at a nice discount in his Roughriders debut and could hit the ground running, considering his rapport with fellow former Alouette Trevor Harris, who'll serve as his quarterback in Saskatchewan. Wieneke recorded a 54-696-3 line in conjunction with Harris in Montreal, and at his very reasonable salary, he could deliver a solid return in what could turn into a high-scoring Week 1 battle.

ALSO CONSIDER: Greg Ellingson, MTL vs. OTT ($7,600); Steven Dunbar Jr., EDM vs. SSK ($4,400)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 1

Montreal Alouettes ($4,000) vs. Ottawa Redblacks: The Redblacks will start Nick Arbuckle in place of the still-recovering Jeremiah Masoli (leg) in Week 1, and the team also has some uncertainty at wide receiver/slotback with Shaq Evans (finger) and a couple other pass catchers dinged up. Montreal was a solid defense a year ago with 43 sacks, 16 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries and seven touchdowns, and they averaged 9.0 DK points per game at home. The Als tallied 11 DK points against Ottawa in Week 19 last season, while the Redblacks finished last in the league with 30 offensive touchdowns scored.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 1

Taylor Cornelius, QB

William Stanback, RB

Dillon Mitchell, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24,500

The Cornelius/Stanback QB/RB combo will only require a total of $17K in salary, and as noted in their respective entries, both players can contribute fantasy-wise in multiple ways. Then, Mitchell's explosiveness and the pairing of him with Cornelius offers you a very high-upside stacking combo for tournaments in particular.

