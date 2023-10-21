College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

McCarthy is a great way to save money at quarterback, and this rivalry game is almost always a high-scoring affair and

Although Caleb Williams is always tempting, his lofty salary will largely be a fade for me. The O/U is appealing, and with almost 2,000 yards of total offense, Dart is a smash spot in what should be a competitive matchup. He's responsible for 16 touchdowns and has thrown only two picks this season, and Auburn has been forgiving against the pass.

We've combined the sites for our Saturday Night advice article, but DraffKings and FanDuellare offering slightly different slates. We will begin the article with seven games shared by both sites and end the article with some picks for the games exclusive to FanDuel.

We've combined the sites for our Saturday Night advice article, but DraffKings and FanDuellare offering slightly different slates. We will begin the article with seven games shared by both sites and end the article with some picks for the games exclusive to FanDuel.

Slate Overview

Kansas State (-6.5) vs. TCU O/U: 59.5

Texas Tech (-3) @ BYU O/U: 50.5

Mississippi (-6.5) @ Auburn O/U: 55.5

Florida State (-14.5) vs. Duke O/U: 49.5

Michigan (-24) @ Michigan State O/U: 46.5

Clemson (-3) @ Miami O/U: 48.5

USC (-7) vs. Utah O/U: 53.5

Weather

MICH/MSU - 65 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi (DK $9,500, FD $10,700) @ Auburn

Although Caleb Williams is always tempting, his lofty salary will largely be a fade for me. The O/U is appealing, and with almost 2,000 yards of total offense, Dart is a smash spot in what should be a competitive matchup. He's responsible for 16 touchdowns and has thrown only two picks this season, and Auburn has been forgiving against the pass.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (DK $7,900, FD $9,300) @ Michigan State

McCarthy is a great way to save money at quarterback, and this rivalry game is almost always a high-scoring affair and closer than it should be. I also expect his exposure to be much lower than other quarterbacks. Lower than guys like Williams but above guys like Klubnik and Van Dyke, who will be popular due to a heavily discounted price.

Also consider: Will Howard, Kansas State (DK $8,900, FD $9,800) vs. TCU

Running Back

Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi (DK $6,600, FD $8,700) @ Auburn

We've been given a gift with some of these running back salaries, and although I'd like to see more yardage from Judkins, he has a high probability of finding the end zone against a porous Auburn defense that surrenders a lot to opposing running backs. He'll also be an occasional target for Jaxson Dart, which will help pad his total.

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (DK $6,500, FD $9,500) @ BYU

BYU's defense is pretty bad, and the Red Raiders should have no problem taking care of business. I've called his number frequently this season, and he almost always delivers a consistent, solid total. Through seven games, he has 786 yards and five touchdowns.

Will Shipley, Clemson (DK $6,300, FD $7,700) @ Miami

Shipley is probably a bit lower because Phil Mafah (DK $5,100, FD $5,700) split ratio has been a bit higher recently. Mafah would be a full-time starter elsewhere and will break off some runs, but Shipley is going to be the guy at the end zone. Miami's defense excels against the run, but Shipley has been almost matchup-proof and thrives in yards after contact. He has three touchdowns along with two scores in the air this season, and it's his dual ability to rack up total offense that makes this spot most appealing. Clemson wants to make a statement here, and I expect success for the Clemson offense despite going away from Klubnik.

Also consider: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah (DK $5,300, FD $6,500)

Wide Receiver

Roman Wilson, Michigan (DK $6,300, FD $8,600) @ Michigan State

Wilson's yardage totals leave a bit to be desired, but he's a touchdown magnet for J.J. McCarthy. I endorse a stack if you're playing McCarthy, as they'll face a Michigan State defense that can't seem to rein in opposing quarterbacks. My only worry is an eventual reversion to the run of the game gets out of hands, but Jim Harbaugh might just be mad enough about the week's events to take it out on the Spartans and run up the score.

Dayton Wade, Mississippi (DK $6,200, FD $7,300) @ Auburn

I'm pivoting to Wade because Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins are a bit banged up. Watkins' hand injury is especially concerning, and I just think Wade will be a more dependable target for Dart in this matchup. Although he's Ole Miss' third option, he has 390 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Brenden Rice, USC (DK $5,300, FD $8,200) vs. Utah

I get that USC's receivers are hard to rank, but DraftKings made an error by making Rice the third option. Although he regressed a bit against Notre Dame, he's been Caleb Williams' favorite target this season. I have no problem with Tahj Washington, but Rice is at a great number on DraftKings. At $7,400 on FanDuel, Washington would be a favorable pivot.

Additional FanDuel Games

San Jose State (-4) vs. Utah State O/U: 65.5

LSU (-31.5) vs. Army O/U: 59.5

Louisiana-Lafayette (-3.5) OU: 62.5

Quarterback

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State ($9,000) vs. Utah State

While Jayden Daniels is on the board, there's no way I'm paying $12,800 for him. Utah State looks like a nice spot for Cordeiro, as the Aggies are terrible defensively, and the San Jose State signal-caller can utilize his dual-threat capability and shred their defense. Cordeiro is a very nice sleeper pick for this slate.

Running Back

Logan Diggs, LSU ($9,400) vs. Army

Diggs might be a bit expensive, but the team has leaned on him for four consecutive games. The volume alone is enough for me to endorse him, as he's bound to make some good things happen in this spot. His yardage should be solid, and a touchdown would be an excellent addition.

Also consider: Kairee Robinson, San Jose State ($9,800) vs. Utah State

Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas, LSU ($9,500) vs. Army

Malik Nabers is too expensive, but I have no problem pivoting to Thomas, who has seven touchdown catches this season. That's one more score than Nabers, and I think the significant discount will more than make up for itself with Thomas' value. PPR isn't scored as heavily on FanDuel, so the lesser volume isn't much of a concern.