College Football DFS: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

As a fan, this might be my favorite slate of the season so far. A lot of our exposure happened right away with the first three games, and even though I think the OSU/ND game has a lot of DFS potential, we faded a lot of it due to inflated salaries. A QB change for UCF was also very intriguing,

The Saturday night slate is packed with pivotal matchups, and it should also be an exciting night for DFS action with a plethora of options. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the premier contest is the $12 Saturday Night Special. It offers an $80,000 prize pool with 20k going to first place.

The Saturday night slate is packed with pivotal matchups, and it should also be an exciting night for DFS action with a plethora of options. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the premier contest is the $12 Saturday Night Special. It offers an $80,000 prize pool with 20k going to first place.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Oregon State (-3) @ Washington State O/U: 58.5

LSU (-17.5) vs. Arkansas O/U: 54.5

Texas (-15.5) @ Baylor O/U: 49.5

Ohio State (-3.5) @ Notre Dame O/U: 55.5

Penn State (-14.5) vs. Iowa O/U: 39.5

North Carolina (-7.5) @ Pittsburgh O/U: 39.5

Kansas State (-4.5) vs. Central Florida O/U: 52.5

As a fan, this might be my favorite slate of the season so far. A lot of our exposure happened right away with the first three games, and even though I think the OSU/ND game has a lot of DFS potential, we faded a lot of it due to inflated salaries. A QB change for UCF was also very intriguing,

WEATHER

Iowa @ Penn State - 83 percent chance of rain, 14 mph winds

CFB DFS TOOLS

CFB Saturday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings for Week 4

Quarterback

Cameron Ward, Washington State ($8,400) vs. Oregon State

Although the Beavers have a stalwart defense, it is largely unproven. The Cougars have a much more potent passing offense than San Jose State, UC Davis and San Diego State, and the Cougars have dominated against every team they've played. OC Ben Arbuckle has transformed this offense, and Ward enjoys a host of apt pass-catchers to throw to. Based on the other top-dollar options on the slate, I think Ward's exposure will be low, but he has the potential to break the slate with a high number.

Quinn Ewers, Texas {LOGO] ($7,500) @ Baylor

Although the spread is wider than I would like, the Bears stayed within striking distance in their two losses and could have beaten a tough Utah team if a couple of calls had gone their way. They've been pretty stingy against the run, but their pass defense has some problems, which should fall right into Ewers' hands. Through three games, Ewers has thrown for 820 yards and eight touchdowns, and has added an additional two touchdowns on the ground.

Timmy McClain, Central Florida ($7,200) @ Kansas State

McClain had a very impressive debut as John Rhys Plumlee's (leg) fill-in, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova. The Wildcats are a stiffer test, but they have some question marks heading into Saturday's matchup. Quarterback Will Howard (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision, and the team will have to resort to true freshman Avery Johnson if he can't play. I don't expect the Knights to have much success on the ground against Kansas State, and the Wildcats' strategy will likely be to make McClain beat them through the air. He'll have an excellent complement of pass-catchers to choose from, and I'll happily take the salary discount.

Running Back

Jonathon Brooks, Texas ($5,900) @ Baylor

Even though CJ Baxter (ribs) is projected to dress for Saturday's game, there will be no need to use him if the Longhorns build a lead. Brooks will carry the load as the primary back and should post a good number, even if Steve Sarkisian gives Baxter a chance to take some snaps.

Logan Diggs, LSU ($5,600) vs. Arkansas

Same coach, same back, different uniform. As soon as Diggs felt 100 percent, I figured it would only be a matter of time before Brian Kelly anointed Diggs as the featured back. Even though they have a deep bench at the position with guys like Noah Cain and Josh Williams, a healthy Diggs has flipped the script. He carries a bit of risk because LSU will rotate the backs often, but he's already shown the ability to break a big play. He's also a serviceable pass-catcher and should record a few receptions along the way.

Omarion Hampton, UNC ($5,500) @ Pittsburgh

Drake Maye will be tested by Pitt's pesky secondary, but coach Mack Brown should have success running the ball against the Panthers. With 317 yards and six touchdowns over three games, it's a bit shocking to see Hampton at this salary, but I'll happily take it. Although he will share the backfield with British Brooks, we've witnessed Hampton's ability to change momentum with one play. His 68-yard touchdown run against Appalachian State is the best example of his explosiveness.

Also consider: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State ($6,100) vs. Iowa

Wide Receiver

I'd love to use someone like Marvin Harrison, but he's just too expensive at $9,400. Based on our endorsements so far, we'll need to highlight picks at 6k and lower to balance things out. Luckily, we have a lot of options in that range.

Xavier Worthy, Texas ($6,500) @ Baylor

It was a relief to see Woirthy at this salary because I have had him in my lineups every week. He has 16 catches and 221 yards in the season, and although he only has two touchdowns, he's a threat to score every week. If you're slotting Ewers in, stack him.

Anthony Gould, Oregon State [LOGO[ ($6,000) @ Washington State

Gould has developed a good rapport with DJ Uiagalelei, and although Adrian Martinez is almost matchup-proof, the Cougars have a pretty staunch run defense. DJ will have to throw the ball to keep pace with Washington State's offense and Gould has been his most dependable target. I also have no problem with Silas Bolden ($5,600), who could possibly be a better option due to DraftKings' one-point PPR rule.

Lincoln Victor, Washington State ($5,100) vs. Oregon State

When it comes to Washington State's receivers, it's a choose-your-own-adventure kind of spot. I personally like Victor, but Josh Kelly ($5,400) and Kyle Williams ($5,200) are also perfectly fine. I am counting on Oregon's pass defense to be weaker than advertised against a super-powered passing game, and I can easily envision a double-stack with Ward in a few of my builds.

Also consider: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State ($7,600) @ Notre Dame