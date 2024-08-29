College Football DFS: Week 1 Thursday Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Thursday Slate series.

As usual, the first week of the schedule features some lopsided matchups for FBS teams, and the three games feature some massive spreads. Measuring how effective first-string players will fare in these contests is difficult. More often than not, the favorite will bench their starters and empty the bench. That will mainly apply to Utah and Kansas, who get their quarterbacks back after serious injuries. Of the 12 teams, I think Jacksonville State and Colorado have the most to offer us, so we'll look closely at both rosters.

Week 1 starts early with a full slate of contests for our perusal as we identify our best targets on DraftKings and FanDuel. We face a similar issue to our Saturday night slate offering, as there's a significant difference between the available games on both sites. Although DraftKings' nine-game contrast is the featured slate, I'm opting to feature the six-game night slate to better align with FanDuel's four-game list. We'll feature the two outlier games on DK at the end of the article.

Slate Overview

Missouri (-46) vs. Murray State O/U: 57.5

Jacksonville State (-3) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 54.5

North Carolina (-1.5) @ Minnesota O/U: 50.5

Colorado (-9.5) vs. North Dakota State O/U: 59.5

Kansas (-44.5) vs. Lindenwood O/U: 58.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

Utah (-38) vs. Southern Utah O/U: 54.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 1

Quarterback

Several teams plan on using two quarterbacks, which limits our options. I'm tempted to use another position at the Superflex on FanDuel and use the additional quarterbacks available to us in the DraftKings contests.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (DK $10,000, FD $11,000) vs. North Dakota State

Although Brady Cook (DK $8,500, FD $11,500) projects a bit better, I think Deion's son is the best option for us at quarterback. After a disappointing season, the Buffaloes want to mimic the statement they made in 2023 with another impressive opening game, and the Bison will play well enough to keep the first unit on the field for four quarters. Despite Colorado's record, Sanders put up amazing numbers, with 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Also consider: Max Brosmer, Minnesota (DK $7,500, FD $7,800) vs. North Carolina

Running Back

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (DK $8,500, FD $10,200)

It's a season of transition for the Tarheels, who have to prepare for life without star quarterback Drake Maye. Their NFL-caliber singal-caller bailed them out many times last season, but Hampton is the best back on this slate and will be called upon to carry the offense against Minnesota. This game is virtually a toss-up, but the Gophers were pitiful against the run last season, and there's no evidence to suggest a deviation.

Anwar Lewis, Jacksonville State (DK $5,300, FD $6,500) vs. Coastal Carolina

Ron Wiggins (toe) will be out for the opener, and Lewis is slated to take over most of the backfield duties. If we plan on spending up for Hampton, it's crucial to find a budget alternative, and this injury scenario fits the bill. Lewis is ahead of Georgia transfer Andrew Paul (DK $4,900, FD $5,100) on the depth chart, but the team will probably ride the hot hand. Wiggins will be out for at least a month, and while this situation could devolve into a committee, Jacksonville State's excellent offensive line will produce a positive outcome for both backs.

Sieh Bangura, Minnesota (DK $5,100, FD $5,800) vs. North Carolina

There's another injury situation afoot here, although the outlook is a bit murky. Taylor is expected to play despite sustaining a hamstring injury in practice, and injuries of this type are always tricky. Bangura arrives in Minnesota after three seasons at Ohio, and he'll compete for touches all season. Taylor and Bengura have similar frames, but on paper, Bangura appears to be more proficient as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Also consider: Dallan Hayden, Colorado (DK $5,600, FD $6,400) vs. NDSU

Wide Receiver

Lajohntay Wester, Colorado (DK $6,000, FD $8,000) vs. NDSU

Will Sheppard Colorado (DK $5,500, FD $7,200) vs. NDSU

I'm happy with either receiver here, completing a stack with Sanders while fading Travis Hunter, who will be very popular at this position. Nothing tricky here, simply utilizing the slate's most potent passing attack.

Nate McCollum, North Carolina (DK $8,300, FD $7,800) @ Minnesota

No matter who ends up under center for the Heels, they'll be happy to see a veteran presence like McCollum out there running routes. Although he didn't find the end zone often, McCollum was one of Drake Maye's favorite targets last season with 44 catches. Although I tend to avoid the position, tight end Bryson Nesbit (DK $4.700, FD $5,200) is a cheaper way to get involved especially when you consider the growing pains of this passing offense.

Also consider: Daniel Jackson, Minnesota (DK $5,800, FD $8,300) vs. North Carolina

Draftkings-Only Options

Unlike FanDuel, DraftKings is a great spot for dual quarterbacks, and I like the prospect of Utah's Cameron Rising ($9,000) or Jayhawk Jalon Daniels ($9,500) placed alongside Sanders. Both quarterbacks are returning to action after injury, but they could use some reps against a soft opponent. Utah is going to use a trio of excellent running backs throughout the game, so I plan on steering clear from that dart throw, but I am willing to get a little tricky with Kansas' Daniel Hishaw Jr.($5,700) over Devin Neal in the blowout. Transfer Dorian Singer ($6,700) is now at Utah after stints at Arizona and USC and should emerge as a favorite target for Rising this season.