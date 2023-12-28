College Football Picks: Bowl Week 3 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Capper: Free College Football Picks this Week

Chris' Picks

All I've learned about bowl season is we know nothing, no one else knows a thing, and anyone telling you otherwise is lying. The constant opt-outs closer to kickoff that should be acceptable make this impossible. I watched the UNC-WVU line fall two points and the total rise eight points within four hours as I sit to write this Wednesday evening.

The exception is the playoff games. And unfortunately, I have zero feel there. I'm omitting them from this column as a result, but if forced, give me Alabama and the over, and Washington.

Ohio State (ML) vs. Missouri

I'm not listing a spread here as it's moving Wednesday night against my thought process, as the Buckeyes are now up to nearly a field-goal favorite. My thought was we haven't seen opt-outs yet, but we know they're coming. Before this movement, I was banking on OSU being a 3-point underdog. Missouri isn't a pushover at all, and they want this game. But I think Ohio State's "backups" aren't that and are ready to make a statement heading toward 2024. Devin Brown is auditioning for the starting QB job next year, and Ryan Day hasn't been active in the QB portal. WRs Carnell Tate and Brandon Innis are ready to step up for Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison. Let's see where this line lands before kickoff and adjust accordingly.

Georgia (-19.5) vs. Florida State

I noted in last week's intro that the best bets for the current bowl situation are either first thing when we can use common sense on opt-outs or 30 minutes before kickoff, where we're seeing massive line movements. This looked a lot better a week ago, with it being closer to just two touchdowns, but as long as it's under three, I'll still bite. How is Florida State going to score? They've averaged 20 ppg without Jordan Travis, are now on a third-string QB that's scared to throw, going 8-for-21 against Louisville, and have no wide receiver experience suiting up. Georgia, too, is depleted and could rest some starters. But they have starters. They only don't cover if they're feeling hospitable. Winning isn't in doubt; it's just by how much.

Wyoming (-3) vs. Toledo

Dequan Finn is now a Baylor Bear, Peny Boone is in the portal, and I'm assuming he won't play, and we don't know the future of Toledo HC Jason Candle, who's a hot coaching commodity that hasn't yet moved on. I honestly don't have elite breakdowns here; I just anticipate a MAC school doesn't have the depth to overcome the departures of what should be Power 5 transfer-ups.

Wisconsin (+10) vs. LSU

Another spot where I want an alt line if necessary. I simply don't trust the LSU defense with double-digits. Nothing about Wisconsin interests me offensively; they have no running backs, and the pass-happy attack we were promised in August hasn't manifested. But they also haven't allowed more than 24 points since Week 2. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is capable, but he isn't the runner Jayden Daniels was. If the Badger defense holds the Tigers under 30, I trust they'll be close enough.

Iowa (+6.5) vs. Tennessee

This was a game I had looked into before Vols QB Joe Milton opted out. I hate that that occurred and that the number is now universally under a touchdown. Don't be afraid to move this to +7 or +7.5 for minimal odds. We know Iowa is elite defensively, we know Tennessee is solid statistically there, too, and we know Tennessee thrives off offensive balance. They need to be able to run the ball to set up the pass. I'm not sure that's amplified without Milton, but I do think they won't be able to establish the line of scrimmage. Tennessee averages only 13.3 ppg when being unable to run successfully against Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. Unwatchable football, but give me the points.

Bowl season: 4-4 (two pending); Season 39-39

Greg's Picks

As I write this, my final pick from the previous week has yet to start, so I can't give a full recap, but I did hit my third game from week 2 already, so that means I'm guaranteed a winning week, be it 3-2 or 4-1.

This is normally where I'd take a look at the trends and try to incorporate them into the final week's picks, but that's the thing about bowl season: just when things seem to make sense, Coastal Carolina wins without its starting QB, or Northwestern beats Utah, the point is, not a lot makes sense this time of year, so if you're trying to find meaning in anything, you're wasting your time. Just like the men's basketball tourney, it's all about matchups.

Let's see if we can find some matchup advantages for the final week.

Missouri (+2.5) vs. Ohio State

This is scary on the surface if this game were played during the regular season, I would never side with Missouri, but this is bowl season, where teams are generally shredded by player movement. Missouri, however, might be the most unscathed team in that department outside of the playoffs. The Tigers are essentially intact, and the version we see in this game should very closely resemble the team we saw all season. The same is probably not true for Ohio State. I say probably because we haven't seen a lot of opt-outs yet, but this is Ohio State, and there are a lot of guys going pro who probably don't want to risk injury in this mostly meaningless game. Missouri will have its full squad a huge motivation edge in this game.

Georgia (-19.5) vs. Florida State

I was on the fence on this game initially, after all, FSU was really upset with being snubbed and the 'Noles definitely had something to prove…and then the opt-outs came out and turned this game into a farce. FSU will be without Tate Rodemaker, who, while not a game changer at this point, is certainly better than the 3rd-stringer. The 'Noles have also we without all their best skill players and half of their defense. Georgia, meanwhile, looks fairly intact for a team that just missed out on the playoff. Carson Beck is playing, and that's really all I need to know. Georgia will be able to get whatever it wants, and the only thing that could keep this game close is complacency.

Iowa (+6.5) vs. Tennessee

What looked like a fairly easy win for Tennessee just got a lot more difficult with the announcement that starting QB Joe Milton will not be playing. In his place is Nico Iamaleava, who will get his first collegiate start. If the Volunteers were playing a team with a poor defense, perhaps Iamaleave might find some success. Still, they are playing the opposite of a poor defense, and I believe Iowa is going to make things very difficult for Tennessee on offense. Speaking of offense, Iowa has none. Seriously though, it's been a terrible year on offense, but with a month to prepare, I have a feeling Iowa will get more done on offense in this game than it has all season. Also, keep an eye out for opt-outs on Tennessee, as I don't think we've seen all of them yet.

Over (44.5) Michigan vs. Alabama

This could be a reaction to losing on the under in the Michigan-Ohio State game this past month, but I think that game showed something important, and that is, no matter how good the defenses are, if there is a lot of talent on offense, there are going to be points scored eventually. Do I like either of these offenses against either of these defenses? No, but there is a lot of talent on each of these offenses, and 44.5 is not a tough total to get over. This game might start slowly, like the Ohio State game, but at some point, the offenses will get going, and the over will hit.

Texas (-4.5) vs. Washington

I haven't learned my lesson picking against Washington, and if the Huskies prove me wrong again, then perhaps I'll take their side in the next game, but for now, I have to stick with Texas, which looks like the best team in the country right now. Sure, the Longhorns had it pretty easy against a weak Oklahoma State team in the Big 12 Championship, but they left no doubt about who was the better team that day, and I think that momentum will carry over to this game. Washington also looked good in its conference championship, but as odd as this sounds, I think they might have given Oregon its best shot. Perhaps Washington just matches up well with Oregon, and if that's the case, the Huskies don't necessarily match up well with Texas. One thing is for certain: if Washington wins, it will be because of Michael Penix, as the Huskies won't be running the ball much in this game.

Last Week: 3-1 (one pending)

Season: 31-44-0 (one pending)

Jeff's Picks

My second week of bowl action fared a lot better than my first week, with my best win coming in for West Virginia with the spread and the under in that contest. No one accounted for Miller Moss' potential, so I whiffed the USC bet along with the rest of the public, but that was the only blemish. I am going all-in with the CFP semifinal games and making some tough calls! Let's embrace the variance.

Auburn -6.5 vs. Maryland

The loss of Taulia Tagovailoa is the biggest factor here, but it's also unwise to bet against Hugh Freeze in a bowl scenario. He has a knack for preparing his squads, and even though Auburn will be missing most of their receiving corps, their dominant run offense won't even notice the absence. Maryland lacks the size in the trenches to compete with Auburn, and even though the offense is a bit gutted due to opt-outs, Freeze will have this team highly motivated for a statement win.

Alabama +1.5 vs. Michigan AND Over 44.5

Woe be to the bettor who goes against Nick Saban in the CFP. Conversely, Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been terrible in their CFP appearances and have yet to see a final. Alabama is the hotter team right now, and Michigan's conference win was literally gifted to them by an Iowa offense that continues to turn the ball over. Michigan had a pretty easy schedule this season, and they could get in I-formation, run the ball, sit on a lead, and wait it out. Alabama's front seven won't let that happen. Michigan has yet to be in a situation where a team gives them problems in the run game and dares the quarterback to beat them. J.J. McCarthy will need to flip the ratio of pass plays at the risk of falling behind in a game where Jalen Milroe will win the QB battle. I will also take the Over here as one of my selections.

LSU -10 vs. Wisconsin

Although Jaylen Daniels won't play for the Tigers, Wisconsin has been hit hard by opt-outs and the portal. They will enter the bowl without their starting running back and two starting wide receivers, as well as several key defenders. There's no question that LSU's defense has been downright terrible at times this season, but offensively, Garrett Nussmeier is one of the best backup QBs in the country and will keep the offense as potent as ever. Malik Nabers may miss, but LSU has enough depth to account for that loss. The spread is a little wider than I'd like, but I think the Badgers will have difficulty converting drives and putting points on the board, considering the number of absences on offense.

Washington +4.5 vs. Texas

Washington has very few absences heading into the playoff game, but Texas has notable scratches on both sides of the ball. This is a tough game to handicap, but I have to give the Huskies the edge for one major reason - Kalen DeBoer. He has a 103-11 record and a 24-2 record over two years with the Huskies, and his team's bowl appearances have been excellent. The guy knows how to put his guys into winning situations, and although Steve Sarkisian is a good coach, DeBoer will find a way to help his guys navigate anything that Texas throws at them. It could be a long day for the Huskies' running game, and Washington needs to stay behind the wideouts to prevent any big plays, but let's not forget that Washington's passing game is elite and will air it out at will.

Last week: 3-1 (one game pending)

Bowl Season: 5-4 (one game pending)

Season: 40-38-1 (one game pending)