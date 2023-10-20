FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate Breakdown for Week 8

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

We roll on to the second half of the college football regular season with some big games on the schedule this week. Topping the charts from a scoring perspective is Oklahoma-UCF (67.5 total). Oregon-Washington State (61.5), Missouri-South Carolina and Houston-Texas (60.5 each) round out the 60-plus totals.

Unsurprisingly, three sizable favorites among those games top the expected scorers. Oklahoma (-17.5) leads the pack with a 42.5 expected score, with Texas (-22.5) on deck at 41.5 and the Ducks (-19.5) also clearing 40 at 40.5. The only other teas to cross into double-digit favorite territory are Michigan (-24.5) and Florida State (-14.5).

For a full list of the odds, expected scoring stats and useful stats, check out the matchups page linked in the DFS Tools.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 10+ MPH and rain chance 50-plus percent noted)

Oklahoma State at West Virginia - Winds ranging from 10-12 MPH with slight chance of rain

Utah at USC - 50-60 percent chance of showers throughout game

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 8

QB

Brady Cook, Missouri - Listed as probable on injury report

Cameron Rising, Utah - No indication of when he may return. Seems doubtful

Riley Leonard, Duke - Participated in practice Tuesday

Will Rogers Mississippi State - Being evaluated daily ahead of the game

RB

Cody Schrader, Missouri - Listed questionable this week but played last week after questionable listing.

Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State - Being evaluated daily like Rogers.

Mario Anderson, South Carolina - Appears set to play after dealing with an ankle injury

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State - Ryan Day hopeful to have him back this week

Chip Trayanum, Ohio State - Left last week with apparent head injury. Keep an eye on the injury report before the game

Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma - Targeting return in second half of season

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas - Won't play Saturday, bye week on deck

Damari Alston, Auburn - Doubtful to face Ole Miss

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - Another wait-and-see status for game day

Mark Fletcher, Miami - Not expected to play

WR

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - Ryan Day indicated he's hopeful to have all injured players back this week but didn't go into specifics

Tre Harris, Ole Miss - Expected to play despite suffering a lower-body injury against Auburn prior to bye week

Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss - Expected to play Saturday

Johnny Wilson, Florida State - Expected to suit up after missing last week

Lincoln Victor, Washington State - Expected to face Oregon after making his return last week

Matthew Golden, Houston - Practiced Monday after missing the second half of last week's game

Antwane Wells, South Carolina - Out again Saturday after thoughts he could return last week

Antonio Williams, Clemson - Expected back in action against Miami

Justin Robinson, Missippi State - Among Bulldogs being evaluated for injury

Destyn Hill, Florida State - Was in a walking boot at the end of last week's game

Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss - Has played minimally this year and missed last week

TE

Brant Kuithe, Utah - No clear date for when he'll be back in action

Thomas Yassmin, Utah - Undergoing season-ending surgery

Nicky Dalmolin, Duke - Status unclear after missing last week

Cooper Mathers, Washington State - Expected back in action Saturday

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss - Expected to play against Auburn

CJ Dippre, Alabama - Partook in practice Tuesday

College Football DFS Tools

Week 8 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma ($12,100) vs. UCF

I can't say I'm super impressed with the matchups for any of the top quarterbacks on the board this week, but the one I think I can get behind the most is Gabriel, who is in the midst of a Heisman campaign for the Sooners. The reason I have some skepticism is that the Knights are putrid against running backs and the run game this season, allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per game to go along with two rushing scores, and that's just to running backs. However, the Sooners' backfield options are rather unimpressive, and this is a situation where I could see Gabriel being the one to do damage on the ground. Aside from a blowout contest in which Kansas threw the ball just 12 times, UCF has allowed around season-average numbers to the majority of quarterbacks. In the last four games, Gabriel has been averaging 33.3 FanDuel points, with his only home effort resulting in a 41.3 FanDuel-point showing.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina ($9,700) at Missouri

Rattler's matchup is more palatable against the Tigers, who have allowed opposing quarterbacks to surpass their average fantasy points in each of the last four contests. The senior signal-caller hasn't surpassed 16 FanDuel points on the road this season, but he's only faced two road opponents and they were stingy defenses in Georgia and Tennessee. Mizzou has yielded 16 passing touchdowns in seven games to opponents this season to go along with 1,594 passing yards and 222 rushing yards for three scores to opposing QBs. Rattler has tallied at least 35 rushing yards in three of the last four, and it seems likely he'll broach that number again on the ground while posting some sizable passing stats, likely drawing him closer to his ceiling totals, which include a pair of 32-point fantasy outings already this season.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan ($9,300) at Michigan State

To date, McCarthy hasn't surpassed 26.5 FanDuel points in a game. That's certainly a concern when considering using the quarterback for anything more than cash game lineups -- which seems like a reasonably safe option considering he has scored 22-plus points in five of seven games this season. That said, I'm looking more at the fact that the Spartans' defensive front has kept opposing running backs largely under wraps this season, holding every opposing running back room under its season average for fantasy scoring. The same can't be said for quarterbacks, where quarterbacks have exceeded their average in three of the last four matchups, and each of those was by at least 22 percent. Michigan is going to score points somehow, and their in-state rivals have allowed just one rushing score to opposing running backs this season. While that number will likely increase Saturday, I'm also more inclined to anticipate scoring in the passing game.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas ($8,700) vs. Mississippi State

Unlike Michigan State, who has allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season, The Bulldogs have yielded 1.7 rushing touchdowns per contest, a number that jumps to two per game when factoring in only their five FBS opponents. Of those 10 rushing scores, half have come from opposing quarterbacks. Opposing QBs enter the week averaging 45.6 rushing yards and a rushing score per game, certainly something Jefferson is more than capable of achieving. While the senior signal-caller hasn't found pay dirt since the opener, he tallied nine rushing scores last year in just 11 games. I'm betting he'll venture back into the painted grass Saturday, and the Bulldogs aren't much better against the opposing passing attacks, allowing 291.6 passing yards and a pair of passing scores per game. Jefferson seems unlikely to reach those benchmarks, but it's not out of the question, and he doesn't need to get there to return value at this salary.

Running Back

Jonathon Brooks, Texas ($10,500) at Houston

Brooks is the slam dunk of the slate at running back. Not only has he claimed total control over the lead back duties in Texas' rushing attack, but he's facing one of the most forgiving run defenses in FBS. Aside from a slight downgrade for CJ Donaldson in last week's shootout with West Virginia, the Cougars have allowed each of their last four opponent running back rooms to surpass season averages, including three by 43 or more percent. That has resulted in 162.2 rushing yards and 2.2 rushing touchdowns per game allowed, as well as 4.4 yards per carry, all among the worst marks on the slate. As three-touchdown favorites, I anticipate the Longhorns pounding the rock in the second half, which will include plenty of looks for Brooks. I also wouldn't be opposed to giving CJ Baxter ($5,400) a look, given the expected game script and Houston's struggles against the run.

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss ($8,700) at Auburn

Judkins is the second running back near the top tier that I'm willing to take a chance on Saturday. Auburn's defense has either come with it against the run or it hasn't, allowing sizable deviations in production on a weekly basis. Judkins entered the season considered the top running back in the country, and we've seen glimpses of it over the past couple of games, including 177 yards and a touchdown against LSU. He squares off against a Tigers front yielding 4.5 yards per carry and 146.8 rushing yards per game. That rushing efficiency balloons to 5.1 yards per carry for just running backs, and opposing backs have tallied seven rushing scores in just six games. If Ole Miss is to reach the projected 30.5 points Vegas has expected, Judkins should be involved.

Treshaun Ward, Kansas State ($7,300) vs. TCU

After a limited showing of nine carries in his return Oct. 8 against Oklahoma State, Ward reacquired the lead role last week, heading the backfield with 15 carries and turning it into 118 rushing yards. while DJ Giddens ($8,000) remains part of the backfield equation, Ward is coming off his best showing of the season and remains $700 cheaper. He's also facing a TCU defense that has allowed a combined 10 rushing and receiving touchdowns to opposing backs. Ward has already reached pay dirt three times in five games, twice as a runner and once as a receiver, and he's well-equipped to add to that total Saturday. Giddens' efficiency is buoyed by a 6.9-yard per carry showing against a horrendous UCF rush defense (see: Gabriel above and Major below), but he's averaged between 4.0 and 4.4 yards per carry against all other FBS opponents, while Ward missed the UCF game and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry in the last two, proving to be the more consistent option out of the backfield.

Marcus Major, Oklahoma ($7,000) vs. UCF

As mentioned in Gabriel's section above, the Sooners' backfield hasn't exactly impressed to date. It makes me hesitant to recommend any Sooners back, even against a UCF team allowing the 11th most rushing yards per contest in the country. That said, the matchup is too good to pass up. Tawee Walker led the backfield last week with 15 carries, but Major saw nine of his own and has a combined eight targets in the last two games compared to Walker's three. Major also led the backfield in carries in the two previous games. Given the uncertainty, I'm not sure I'm willing to invest $8,800 in Walker, when I can drop the salary down $1,800 for a back with similar results who could just as easily end up leading the Sooners in carries Saturday.

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah ($6,500) at USC

Jackson is coming off a season-high 22 totes against Cal last week, so it's a bit puzzling why he's still sitting so far down the food chain among running backs. Bolstering his case is the matchup against a USC defense that has allowed more points than average to opposing backs in four of six games this season. While the last two have been below average, The Irish had numerous short fields thanks to multiple turnovers and added a kickoff return for a touchdown, leaving the offense on the field for short periods of time. That didn't stop lead back Audric Estime from running for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game, and Jackson is positioned to handle similar volume. Sione Vaki ($5,500) made a strong impression (15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns) last week and may draw the attention of many, but I'm prone to lean toward the traditional running back rather than the wildcat option, though I may wind up with some shares of each.

Also consider: Bucky Irving ($9,900)/Jordan James ($7,500), Oregon vs. Washington State, TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State ($7,200) vs. Penn State

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Luther Burden, Missouri ($10,000) vs. South Carolina

I did a little PFF digging to find where the Gamecocks have been burned this season, and week in and week out, it's been opposing wideouts in the slot. Burden is one of the premier slot receivers in the country, so...yeah, I'm on board. His salary hasn't depressed despite the two-catch, 15-yard effort last week, and justifiably so given that he tallied 20-plus fantasy points in the four previous games and has a good matchup this week. Even so, he's the best-positioned option near the top of the board in my book to have a big game, and I'm willing to take the leap at this salary, given South Carolina's struggles to contain slot receivers and opposing passing attacks in general, allowing a slate-worst 8.4 yards per pass attempt and a slate-worst 321.7 passing yards per game. Those two factors also work in favor of Burden, who isn't as reliant on touchdowns for value as teammate Theo Wease, considering the Gamecocks allow just 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Michigan pass catchers at Michigan State

Roman Wilson ($8,600) is a touchdown machine this season, amassing nine receiving touchdowns through the first seven games. While his receiving yardage totals don't exactly jump off the books, Wilson can put up big numbers in the right setting. Given the Spartans' ability to stop opposing rushing attacks, this feels like the right setting for Wilson to add another touchdown or two to his ledger, along with a decent receiving line that has hampered him to date. I'm also on board with Colston Loveland ($6,000), who is coming off touchdowns in back-to-back games and an 80-yard receiving effort last week. Michigan State has allowed just one rushing touchdown. The Spartans have given up some big games to tight ends this season, and Loveland is a tight end many consider to have a future in the NFL.

I don't want to bypass Cornelius Johnson ($6,700) on the list of candidates this week, either. Johnson has dipped into the double-digit fantasy totals three separate times this season despite notching only one touchdown. Lest we forget that he finished 2022 with six receiving scores, so there may be more in that bag of tricks set to come out. Johnson also has a carry for 26 yards under his belt this season, and it wouldn't shock me if the Wolverines (with their immaculate scouting) see that a wideout has already tallied a touchdown on a rush

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State ($6,700) at West Virginia

The Cowboys' staff indicated it intended to get Presley more involved in the offense following the news that De'Zhaun Stribling would miss the remainder of the season, and that held true last week against Kansas, with Presley tallying a season-high 13 targets, four more than any other game this season, and getting him involved with a rushing score as well. The matchup with West Virginia isn't particularly fearsome, either, facing a secondary that has allowed the opposing wideouts to go over their collective averages in each of the last pair of games. Backing up a potentially heavier lean on the passing attack is the fact that the Cowboys are underdogs and the fact that the Mountaineers' defensive front has kept opposing backs in check all season, with each of its opponents finishing with at least 28 percent less fantasy production than average.

Antonio Williams, Clemson ($5,500) at Miami

Prior to his injury, Williams was the most productive wideout in the Tigers' offense, turning in a combined 12 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. While freshman Tyler Brown emerged in his absence and will presumably still vie for his fair share of snaps in the slot, it's hard to envision Williams not playing a lot as well, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the pair on the field at the same time. The fantasy production doesn't look great overall, but four of six opposing wideout rooms have topped their collective season averages to date. Williams' rock-bottom salary intrigues me and makes him worth a look.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.