DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Final Four - Sunday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The season comes to an end Sunday, and I just want to say thank you to all who read and played along the way. A champion will be crowned when Real Madrid and Panathinaikos tip off at 2:00 PM ET, but before that is the third-place game between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at 11:00 AM ET. In years past the two coaches in that game have not strayed too far from their rotations. For example, two years ago Georgios Bartzokas gave Sasha Vezenkov 32 minutes, and most of his starters were near full run. All in all, most of my decisions will be based on pricing and upside at said rate. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,900)

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,200)

Much to my surprise, neither player was in Friday's winning lineup, even with Nunn faring fine based on the rest of the slate. Panathinaikos faced the slowest team in the league that night in Fenerbahce, and this time around they will get a Real Madrid team that likes to speed things up, so I'll once again be including one or the other in all my lineups.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,000)

He has a tough matchup against a pesky Panathinaikos defense, but he remains an affordable $10,000, and his ability to stuff the stat sheet helps counteract a stingy opponent.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,000)

He's strictly a guaranteed prize pool, mass multi-entry play, but he shot the ball poorly Friday and I can't imagine he wants to leave Berlin on that note.

Valuable Values

Sergio Rodriguez, Real Madrid ($6,100)

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid ($5,700)

These two veterans are always called upon to make huge plays in the postseason, and I love both as punt options. I lean toward Rodriguez for the peripheral upside, but Lull has hit some of the biggest shots in recent memory and can get hot at any time.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($6,900)

I figured they'd lean on him defensively and give him more minutes Friday, and they absolutely did. He also had a better night than usual on the offensive end. He figures to be busy again Sunday against the high-powered Real Madrid offense.

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,000)

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

Fenerbahce is the toughest team for me to gauge Sunday, so every player on their roster I have listed will be for those entering multiple lineups. If either Guduric or Dorsey gets more minutes because Nick Calathes rests, I could see them popping in only a small number of lineups.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($9,500)

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($8,800)

With the matchup at the center spot being crucial in the title game, I'll take Real Madrid's two power forwards over Walter Tavares, who will have his hands full with the energetic Mathias Lessort.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,400)

He's a risky play, but if you told me someone played every minute of the third-place game my money would be on this man right here.

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,600)

I'm bullish on Lessort due to the matchup, but there's no denying he got the best of Tavares and Vincent Poirier not long ago, as he put up 45.8 DraftKings points when he faced Real Madrid in Round 27.

Valuable Values

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($8,000)

He started in the Semifinal, and as I predicted his minutes ticked up. He's a very volatile player, but I like the price in a winner-take-all game in which he will be pushed if he's knocking down shots.

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,300)

Milutinov was struck in the face and sat out most of the fourth quarter Friday, but assuming he's fine I don't mind going with either him or Fall. Lessort just held a master class against Fenerbahce's interior defense.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,100)

This is a good price for a starter in the Championship Game. He's a low-usage guy, but if you give him looks he will fire away, and I think he's a very good last piece in cash-game lineups.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,800)

Nate Sestina, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,300)

Both microwave shooters for Fenerbahce are risky options, but they could be pushed in the third-place game and have 4x upside.

Rudy Fernandez, Real Madrid ($4,800)

His showing Friday certainly left a lot to be desired, but I think he's still one of two logical options below $5,000. All he needs to do is hit his first shot in what will be his final EuroLeague game. He would also benefit should Yabusele or Hezonja get in foul trouble.

Sertac Sanli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($4,600)

He saw extended run in the semifinals despite getting beaten regularly inside. If he gets 20 minutes again, the price is just too cheap.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.