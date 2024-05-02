DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

With Real Madrid sweeping Baskonia this will be the last DraftKings slate of the week. The Greek teams are both facing elimination, whereas Barcelona and Maccabi are on the brink of a Final Four appearance. Once again the injury situation revolves around one of the league's best guards in Wade Baldwin IV. He went through warmups and I expect him to play Thursday, but if he does it's unclear just how close to 100 percent he will be, and things are interesting on DraftKings with Lorenzo Brown now priced higher. Kostas Papanikolaou is another huge question mark for Thursday, and his participation -- or lack thereof -- will have a big impact on the slate. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,000)

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,800)

If Baldwin is out this one is pretty simple: you play Brown unless you're playing the game theory method and want to gain leverage on 70 percent of the field. If Baldwin suits up, Brown will be the safer option, but if Baldwin fills anything close to his usual role he will be a great GPP play.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,900)

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,600)

My theory of playing one or the other was correct again Tuesday, but unfortunately Sloukas at 70 percent did not assert himself and tossed up a major dud. I really think the lack of a full arena affected Sloukas, whereas Nunn got ample experience in that setting when the NBA was playing in the bubble years ago. I think it could either way Thursday, with Sloukas knowing he needs to step up with his club on the brink of elimination. On the other hand, Nunn is just more of a natural scorer and won't be afraid to get the ball in the air.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,400)

The return home was good for Walkup's shooting, and he's in play again due to the guard spot being weak. However, I do question paying this price for a couple reasons. First, Walkup is an inconsistent shooter, and secondly he's so aggressive on defense he can get himself into foul trouble. If he avoids the worst of those two sides, though, he can find himself in the optimal lineup.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($9,200)

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($8,500)

Both guys got a bit of a boost in the stat department Tuesday with the game going to overtime. Barcelona's backcourt rotation is just so strong right now that I don't want to commit this much salary to anyone involved. If you're entering multiple lineups, Laprovittola does have the ability to put 30 points on the scoreboard, but I think I'd rather just find that extra $200 and go with Walkup.

Valuable Values

Antonius Cleveland, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($6,700)

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($7,400)

This entire section will primarily be based on "what-ifs," as many of these guys could see a dip in playing time if an injured teammate returns. If Baldwin is out again these two will continue seeing good minutes. They have both struggled shooting the ball, but minutes and usage take priority in EuroLeague contests.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,400)

McKissic's prospects will hinge significantly on Papanikolaou's availability. McKissic has seen a lot of minutes at the small forward spot that Papanikolaou would slide back into if he returns.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($6,800)

A price decrease and the fact he is a key defender leading to solid minutes is why I'm fine ignoring his offensive flaws. I really like him if we see the guards above affected by teammates returning .

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($7,600)

I refuse to believe we've seen the best of Rubio these playoffs and I think he's liable to have a pop game at any point . I really wish he'd return to his bench role where he seem to gel much better.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($9,300)

Was helped slightly by OT but he was still close to 3xing at this price and I think he'll continue to crush these playoffs .

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,100)

Walking 30 FPT lately and has the best floor of the spends today if he avoids foul trouble .

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($8,700)

We really saw them lean on him minutes wise and it helped secure the victory so I'm curious if we see him play 25+ minutes in regulation yet again .

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($8,800)

if he avoids fouls I think his floor is around 25 FPTs with his ceiling being exactly what we saw on Tuesday .

Valuable Values

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,900)

The price is just too cheap again I know he won't continue to shoot this well but the lineup with him at the 3 has been excellent .

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,100)

If Papanik misses again I think we continue to see the emergence of Petrusev that I've been Waiting on all season this kid is the real deal and I hope he continues to get the opportunity .

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,100)

These two will dominate the C minutes for OLY AND I think both are priced in play esp since that's one area where BAR defense is susceptible to big fantasy performances.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,900)

For those of you who play regularly I'm sure you're aware how much he tilts us. He seems to always have huge games when we least expect it. I think if you're running multiple lineups he's someone I'd get exposure to.

Jake Cohen, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($4,600)

Starts for MTA and can stretch the floor if you're in need of a true punt down here .

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.