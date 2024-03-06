DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 28 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

This is an absolutely star-studded slate at the guard spots, and if the injury news falls right we may be able to fit them in very comfortably. The totals for all six games are very similar, so I don't think we need to prioritize stacking as much as we need to prioritize the value spots. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,900)

I mean, I do not know what to say anymore. We're witnessing greatness and the best player to play in Europe since Vassilis Spanoulis. James was held in check last week by constant Barcelona double-teams, but he still essentially got us 3x value when it was all said and done. He needs just 12 points to break the EuroLeague's all-time scoring record and is once again one of the best plays on the slate.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($11,600)

It may be easy to start off with the two most expensive players, but they really are on a different level than everyone else. Evans has a better matchup than James against a fast-paced Maccabi team that considers defense optional, and he is in store for a bounceback.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,700)

Bayern ranks bottom-5 when it comes to containing opposing guards over the last 10 games, so I don't mind Larkin as a contrarian spend-up. You can even pair him with one of the guys above for a full stars-and-scrubs build.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,900)

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,300)

I'm usually on board with forcing one of these guys into nearly all my lineups ,but I'm lower on them Thursday despite a very friendly matchup, and that's simply due to the prices they check in at. I won't be fading fully, but I imagine I will be underweight compared to the field as I much prefer Larkin to Brown and Evans and James to Baldwin.

Valuable Values

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($4,400)

He looked a little rusty in his first EuroLeague game in years but still finished just shy of a fantasy point per minute. I suspect he can be a factor off the bench for Barcelona. I would like to see him get closer to 15 minutes but I'm still fine with around 11.0 DraftKings points at this price if it lets us fit in some of the players above.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,300)

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,800)

Not too different then last week when Thomas Walkup played and Williams-Goss missed. We have them flip flopped here as should run the point in Walkup absences so love him tomorrow at this price. As for Canaan I understand the playmaking role doesn't change but his shot rate should increase and I think he's going to have a hot shooting night sooner rather than later .

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich ($7,600)

Leandro Bolmaro, FC Bayern Munich ($7,100)

Okay before you start booing me for their performance last week I have no regrets the opportunity was there and Edwards could not hit a shot and Bolmaro got in severe foul trouble . This week we have Sylvain Francisco Q again, Isaac Bonga who's Q (plays SF ball handling role for them), and Obst Who's also Q. If Francisco + one of these other guys miss I will absolutely be going back to one of these guards here .

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,100)

He was a hero for me last week coming off the bench and going for 30+ and now he gets another guard missing this time their leader Walkup. I do not expect another 30+ game but if he can keep attacking the basket like he did last week he can hit value .

Antonius Cleveland, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($5,100)

It's a perfect storm here for Cleveland as he's been playing well lately even though a lot has came in garbage time he's looked good in his early first half run as well and now MTA could be without Tamir Blatt. If Blatt plays I have no interest in Cleveland in what I believe will be a close game with no garbage time .

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($9,600)

I do not think there's a need at all for the spend Forwards but if you do find yourself in this range Ibaka would be my choice as he has the best matchup / upside of anyone above the 9k range .

Brandon Davies, Valencia Basket ($9,300)

True wild card always as he doesn't rebound and sometimes likes to foul, but one thing going for him here is Barcelona has surprisingly been soft inside at times this season -- mostly when Willy Hernangomez is on the court.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,900)

Madrid is stout defensively but PG and SF is where I like attacking them and anytime Hayes-Davis is sub 9k I have interest. Madrid should speed Fenerbahce up pace-wise, which benefits Hayes-Davis here.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($8,600)

The minutes were a little discouraging but Tavares just has too much upside in any matchup to not be in consideration at this price .

Valuable Values

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($7,000)

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich ($7,200)

If Bonga is forced to miss here his 3 minutes will be opened up which Lucic will take some of which will give Booker more minutes freed up at the 4 I prefer but Lucic can get hot from them corner 3s

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($7,700)

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($6,700)

the key here is whoever is starting . All year it's the one that's started that's ran hot and I really hope it's a matchup thing and we see Deck start here for sub 7k.

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,100)

He may not be asked to score a lot but he can get there on peripherals alone at this price .

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($5,400)

If Outarra misses here we could see Bloss start and play 20+ minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.