DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 33 - Friday

Slate Overview

With only two games left to play for these teams playoff positioning becomes crucial for what we can assume teams do rotation wise so let's talk about those spots today . FBD needs one win to secure them a non-play in position in the playoffs which I think is important . Next we have the teams fighting for the last two playoff spots in BKN, EFES, AXM. All these teams should push their guys today as not only do they need a win but point differential is crucial for them to do so even in blowouts we could see a few more minutes than usual. There is not much injury news and I discussed the few below so good luck everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,300)

Finally broke out of a cold spell for us last week and notched 4x as EFES fights to hang into a playoff chance . This is not the easiest matchup but I'll take Larkin with his back against the wall vs anyone .

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,400)

30+ FPTS IN of the last 6 games and the one sub 30 was OLY who's known for being a guard stopping team . He now faces Bayern who's backcourt doesn't defend near that level and Sloukas looks like he's already in prime playoff mode.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,000)

Always a GPP play considering how reliant he is on those outside shots falling but the pace up game for FBD should benefit the possibly of that happening in this huge Turkish Derby game .

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,700)

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,900)

These two haven't had one of their huge explosion games recently and although Madrid plays great team defense they're liable to give up 80 due to the pace of both teams . They're only alternate lineup plays for me or game stacks because I just don't trust them right now .

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,000)

Always have to mention Nunn because he's one of the few guys who can drop 30 real points In this league esp if he maintains this high of a shot rate.

Valuable Values

Justus Hollatz, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($4,700)

Continues to start for Efes and every time he's on the floor he's making plays they've really leaned on him when they've needed a backcourt defender as well so at sub 5k you could do worse.

Chris Chiozza, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($3,900)

Have to be extremely careful here as he could always swap roles with Theodore and get a DNP but last game he came in and made a bunch of plays so at sub 4k I like the risk

Stefano Tonut, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($5,500)

The sharpshooter is starting and seeing 20+ minutes regularly at 5.5k I'd take that deal.

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,300)

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,000)

Have to monitor starters here as if Hackett slides back in. I much prefer him but if it continues to be Pajola I'll trust that that means he'll see 20+ minutes of high usage work.

Marius Grigonis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($6,900)

Found himself in severe foul trouble last week which kept the minutes down but I can feel the sharp-shooting Grigonis game coming just like I felt the Nunnally game yesterday.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,800)

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,600)

Here's the deal, I want to target these teams studs who are really battling for that last play in spot which fits the category for EFES and AXM guys so once again I'll be okay starting my lineup with one of these two guys being the high usages players on their team who should be pushed minutes wise .

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($9,900)

Much like the players above Clyburn should be pushed 30+ minutes here regardless of score of game due to them needing to win and also gain point differential .

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,700)

I mean come on how do we not talk about the record breaker NHD coming off an insane shooting game vs lowly Berlin. If he gets 30 minutes again I would be just fine going back to him here in what should be an elite matchup.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($9,200)

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($8,700)

So diff position guys here as YAbu plays the 4 and Musa plays alot of SG/SF but the significance here is if Mario Hezonja misses. If he does I like the usage bump for these two in a very back and forth game environment. If everyone is in for RMB it's really tough to pin down who to roll the dice on at these prices .

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,400)

One of the worst interior teams in EFES has to try and contain Motley today who's been decimating any frontcourt he faces lately. Despite him being a fouler I really like this as a cash play because his FPPM number here should be great as long as he's out there.

Valuable Values

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,600)

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,700)

I know they let us down this week but this is a weak range at Forward today and these guys continue to get good minutes in great game environments. I understand their floors are not great but soon one of them will go for 30+ FPTS and will be needed to win contest.

Dyshawn Pierre, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,800)

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

FBD rotation is very frustrating but if you fall in this range as a last piece these two guys are sharp shooters who can hit the glass a bit as well.

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,700)

Sub 7k starter who can rebound and shoot from deep as a big man. The Minutes leave a lot to be desired but if he's playing well they have no issue giving him high 20s. He's had some good games vs VIR in the Italian league this year already .

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($7,200)

Isaac Bonga, FC Bayern Munich ($5,800)

If Devin Booker is forced to miss again like I suspect he will, these two guys will continues to be pressed on for minutes at the SF/PF position.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,000)

This is absolutely a chase so be careful here but I feel obligated to relay that he's been starting and playing well so the minutes could stay up there and he's only 6k. Although he faces a tougher matchup if Osmani can keeps shooting it like this, 18fpts we need at 6k is obtainable .

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($6,200)

Size will be needed here vs the RMB giants and Costello cannot be asked to do it himself and Moneke doesn't have the gerth to. So although this is a bad matchup I think whenever Kotsar is this cheap and liable to see 20 minutes he can fall into FPTs With his playing style .

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($6,400)

BONUS YOLO PLAY , Deck has to start or it's not worth consideration in my opinion but if he starts I love the risk.

