DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 33 - Thursday

Slate Overview

Unfortunately Thursday's prize pools are not what they were before, but the best way to get them back up is to fill the contests quickly and restore the $1,000 first-place prize. The major news on this slate is the elevated rates for Red Star players despite the returns of both Milos Teodosic and Yago Dos Santos. I'm mostly avoiding that situation until the pricing corrects itself. The next note of import involves the absences of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Mike Scott for this Round, which will open up a lot of minutes and shots for other ASVEL players. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,400)

It has been a couple down games for James, but he hasn't truly ruined your lineups if you nailed those around him, so I'll keep going with him. The inevitable 40.0-point night on DraftKings is coming soon and he gets a decent matchup for his position.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,100)

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,000)

The prices are awesome on these two, especially with guards in a favorable position against Valencia. Throw in the absences of fellow regular contributors Luwawu-Cabarrot and Scott and we should see some great usage for both Lee and de Colo.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,100)

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,200)

The matchup is not friendly, as Barcelona is elite when it comes to containing guards. However, I'd be remiss to say these two couldn't return 3x value based on their volume alone.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,900)

Whenever Walkup is below $9,000 and in a good matchup I have interest, and guards absolutely lit up Red Star over the past month.

Valuable Values

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($7,000)

We're approaching the price point where I'd get off the train, but at this rate I still have interest, especially in a fast-paced game that Maccabi likes to play.

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($6,700)

When he starts he's an easy upside/solid floor play below $7,000. Just confirm that he is starting -- and in fact, playing, as he has been a late scratch several times due to a lingering back injury.

Stefan Jovic, Valencia Basket ($5,800)

Jared Harper, Valencia Basket ($5,500)

Kevin Pangos will sit out Thursday, so one of these guards could step into the starting lineup, and both have the potential to return 3-to-3.5x value in a great matchup. Just note that Harper has seemingly fallen out of favor with head coach Alex Mumbru of late.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,700)

It may seem odd to recommend a guy who finished with negative fantasy points in 16 minutes his last time out, but it's all matchup-based here. Nunnally is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the EuroLeague and faces a team that cedes triples at the highest rate in the league.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin ($7,200)

He's a very safe play, as he runs the offense when he's out there and Matteo Spagnolo continues to heal.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($10,300)

The priciest forward on the board gets a very favorable matchup here, and I'm not sure anyone on the ALBA side can stay in front of Partizan's versatile, bucket-getting guard.

Brandon Davies, Valencia Basket ($8,900)

Davies will return after missing three Rounds, and he will be greeted with the softest interior matchup in the league. I love the upside despite the risk.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($8,700)

Vesely is back down to a price point we can consider him at, and I think Barcelona will really attack Josh Nebo early and try to get him in foul trouble.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,200)

The minutes are shaky, but Valencia has struggled defending seven-footers for most of the season, so he makes for a great GPP play.

Valuable Values

Donta Hall, AS Monaco ($6,800)

I've been saying it a lot lately, but anytime Hall gets 20 minutes or more his ceiling is massive and he is someone you need to consider.

Nikola Kalinic, FC Barcelona ($7,400)

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($7,600)

I love the prices for these combo forwards, who should benefit greatly from an up-tempo game like Thursday's should be. I much prefer Parker coming off the bench like he did in Round 32. He looked much more comfortable in that role.

Deshaun Thomas, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($5,800)

Thomas took a couple DNPs recently with everyone healthy, but with a couple key forwards out Thursday, I suspect we will see him slot back into the starting lineup and play heavy minutes .

Justin Bean, ALBA Berlin ($5,200)

I've been a fan of Bean's game dating back to his college days, and I think he makes for a fine last piece in your lineups. He provides a great floor and could benefit if ALBA winds up shorthanded in the frontcourt.

