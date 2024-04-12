DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 34 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The last slate of the regular season and possibly the last EL slate DRAFTKINGS runs due to them limiting the contest and it still not filling for obvious reasons . I just want to say thank you for everyone who participated in some EL hoops this season and for reading, now let's finish strong. You'd think we'd see more crucial games today with seeding however that is not the case as all the playoff teams are set and stone as well as home court advantage. VIR and BKN are playing to see who will travel to the other in their first round matchup so I could see both pushing for that reason.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket ($9,700)

Feels pretty wild putting a player who's not in contention and has arthritis this high up but there are some great reasons. First off intern HC will absolutely be wanting to win this game in what will still be a hostile environment due to SERBIAN Adams passion. Secondly it's a great DVP matchup as PAR has been getting torched by guards all season . Lastly Jones and Harper are the only ball handlers left as Pangos and Jovic are inactive today.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,000)

Someone who is always going to play 20-30 min regardless of the scenario . ASV has been eliminated for a while now so I don't expect much changes with their lineup .

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,600)

Steep price for recent play but for a team who's still playing for something I think his raw points are crucial here .

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,900)

P.J. Dozier is out and we saw how much of an impact Aleksa had the last time Dozier or Punter was forced to miss time I think he comes out chucking shots here to finish EL season on a high note .

Valuable Values

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($7,400)

Rokas Jokubaitis, FC Barcelona ($4,800)

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona ($4,700)

I realize there's a big price discrepancy here but this is me wanting to see news as BAR isn't playing for anything and could rest guys or go with a funky starting lineup .

Jared Harper, Valencia Basket ($5,500)

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Valencia Basket ($5,000)

For all the same reasons I like Chris are the same reason I like the other remaining back court options for VAL today .

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,700)

To me it makes sense for OLY to take it easy on WALKUps minutes and give NWG some more time running the offense . Very low floor but the upside is tremendous.

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,100)

This one is very off the rails but I think Alessandro Pajola struggles here despite playing awesome lately in the starting role. I think he'll really struggle with Miller McIntyre's length .

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($10,200)

This feels extremely trappy for how he's treated us this season but options are limited and this is the absolute best spot in the league for PF/Cs vs a horrendous interior for Baskonia.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($9,400)

Not playing for anything but this matchup is barbecue chicken and he could crush in just 20 min of action here esp with Willy Hernangomez out Friday.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,200)

Cheapest we've seen him in a long time after the coach made it clear he's going to push him for playoff reasons ? Sign me up for some upside Moneke shares.

Brandon Davies, Valencia Basket ($9,500)

Price is scary but he's one of the few guys today who do have 40 FPTS upside in what should be a pace up spot for the slow VAL team .

Valuable Values

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,000)

Johnathan Motley is out and Sertac Sanli is Q I think he's a borderline lock if Sanli misses as well and if Sanli plays he's still in play but it gives FBD some flexibility to do small ball lineups and stuff but still prolly a lock for 15-20 minutes regardless .

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($7,800)

Straight gut call here but what better time for them to let Parker go crazy than a meaningless game vs a very bad team.

Deshaun Thomas, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,000)

Absolutely a smash for us last week and as long as he starts I think you have to keep riding him . He's an auto fade if he's not starting however though as he's had some DNPs in most of the non starting situations.

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

Had his coming out party last week and he could be pushed minutes wise with the game not meaning much.

Charles Kahudi, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($4,500)

If Mike Scott and TLC are inactive once again I don't mind Kahudi as a value Stan.

