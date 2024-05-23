EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Final Four - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, May 24

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:00 PM ET Thursday.

Johnathan Motley Over 4.5 Rebounds (-120)

Motley missed the first four games of Fenerbahce's matchup with Monaco in the Playoffs, but returned for Game 5, and he has now had ample time to get back to full speed. A matchup with Panathinaikos means Motley will be needed for as many minutes as he can handle against First Team All-EuroLeague center Mathias Lessort. Fenerbahce's other centers don't match up with Lessort as well as Motley, and I think he has a playing time ceiling of at least 26 minutes. Because of this I expect Motley to grab at least five boards. He hit this number in both matchups with Panathinaikos earlier this season, and I think severe foul trouble is our only enemy here.

Mario Hezonja Over 13.5 Points (-115)

Although Real Madrid swept Baskonia in the Playoffs, it was a disappointing series for Hezonja by his standards. The numbers weren't bad, but he didn't seem to have the same impact he had late in the regular season and he was ejected from Game 2 after picking up a pair of technical fouls. Hezonja will be looking to get back on track, and with Gabriel Deck sidelined for Real Madrid, he and Guerschon Yabusele are looking at maximum minutes. I think this all adds up to a big night in the scoring column for Hezonja. He will have a favorable matchup against Alec Peters, and he hit the over on this number in both matchups with Olympiacos earlier in the season.

Ioannis Papapetrou Over 6.5 Points (-130)

Papapetrou was the X factor for Panathinaikos in the Playoffs. After seeing limited minutes all season, he was called upon after the postseason began and even entered the starting lineup for Games 4 and 5. Although perhaps unexpected, it shouldn't be a surprise that a player of Papapetrou's caliber delivered when needed. It seems as though head coach Ergin Ataman finally figured out how to use Papapetrou, and his length and versatility could be needed against Fenerbahce. I think he will continue to start, and in the four games he has played since jumping into the rotation, he scored at least eight points in each and averaged 12.5 points per night.

Nikola Milutinov Over 0.5 Blocks (+110)

We will finish up with a bit of an intriguing one. The best two-way center in the league looks back to be at 100 percent, and he is averaging a block per game when getting at least 20 minutes. I'll gladly take Milutinov at plus money and be hoping that Vincent Poirier lets him get one when he checks in or that the diminutive Facundo Campazzo attempts to walk amongst the trees.

