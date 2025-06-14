AWS Grand Prix du Canada

Location: Montreal, Canada

Course: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Course Length: 4.36km

Laps: 70

AWS Grand Prix du Canada Preview

The team hierarchy was expected to be shaken up in Canada due to the regulation change regarding rear wings. Red Bull insisted that McLaren was gaining most of its speed advantage from its wing that would no longer be allowed, however, the Papaya locked out the front row and finished the race 1-2 as well. Unfortunately, their performance was overshadowed by Max Verstappen at the end of the race when he had a collision with George Russell. The exact nature and appropriate penalty as part of the fallout from that collision have been debated for the last two weeks, but thankfully, we'll get back on track to let the racing be the reason for chatter.

Key Stats at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Races: 43

Winners from pole: 21

Winners from top-5 starters: 36

Winners from top-10 starters: 43

Previous 10 Canadian Grand Prix Winners

2024 – Max Verstappen

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Max Verstappen

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Sebastian Vettel

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Lewis Hamilton

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

2014 - Daniel Ricciardo

2013 - Sebastian Vettel

The Canadian Grand Prix has been held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since 1978 and is a course used exclusively for the F1 race each year. That makes it a track that ramps up as the weekend progresses, beginning with little grip. As it rubbers in, lap times should improve, meaning timing runs correctly during qualifying will be a key to advancing through the sessions and ultimately securing a strong starting position.

The course layout features several long straights and three DRS zones, paired with a couple of slow and tight corners. Overall, the stress on the tire is relatively low, so teams are being sent with the softest three compounds.

The race is also known for changing weather and rain. There is no rain in the forecast, but things will warm up Sunday for race day relative to qualifying Saturday. Nevertheless, it should be a one-stop race for most teams.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Oscar Piastri - $13,000

Lando Norris - $12,600

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Max Verstappen - $11,600

Charles Leclerc - $10,200

George Russell - $9,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Alex Albon - $6,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $6,000

Isack Hadjar - $5,600

Fernando Alonso - $5,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,400

Esteban Ocon - $4,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $16,000

Ferrari - $10,000

Mercedes - $9,000

Williams - $4,000

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada

Team Captain – Oscar Piastri - $19,500

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $6,000

Isack Hadjar - $5,600

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,400

Esteban Ocon - $4,000

Constructor – Ferrari - $10,000

We've had an interesting start to the race weekend in Canada. McLaren hasn't looked to be the dominant car, and we've received mixed messages from the drivers. Norris called FP1 and FP2 the worst Friday of the year for McLaren, while Piastri preached calm. How the duo performs in qualifying will help dictate the preferred build.

There are primary options. If McLaren takes pole as expected, using the pole-sitter as the captain makes sense. That will require either paying down at Constructor, Williams barring a surprise, or building through the lower portions of the driver pool. The sample lineup does the latter, with the focus on being on drivers who can score points and are likely to beat their teammates.

Hadjar has turned into arguably the most valuable midfield driver based on those criteria. He has yet to finish a race worse than current Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson, making him a near lock for five DK points. He's also finished inside the top 10 in four of the last five grand prix. The Williams drivers have become more evenly matched after Albon started the season with the upper hand, taking away some of their appeal relative to Hadjar. Esteban Ocon has beaten Oliver Bearman six times in nine chances this season and Hulkenberg has the same advantage over Gabriel Bortoleto. That makes both decent value options.

The other way to build the lineup is to pay up at a few of the driver positions and pay down at Constructor. The primary Constructor option is Williams, but Racing Bulls could also be in play if Lawson qualifies better than anticipated. The top drivers to consider in this scenario is Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:30 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner – Oscar Piastri (+150), Lando Norris (+150), George Russell (+1200), Charles Leclerc (+2800)

Podium Finish – George Russell (-110), Charles Leclerc (+400)

Top-Six Finish – Kimi Antonelli (+105)

Top-10 Finish – Isack Hadjar (+110), Fernando Alonso (+180), Yuki Tsunoda (+175)

One of the McLaren drivers should remain the favorite until further notice, though the FP1 and FP2 sessions do make it more realistic that either Leclerc or Russell could sneak in for their first race wins of the season. Grabbing one of them before qualifying makes sense, because these odds won't be available if McLaren slips up. If things remain status quo with the McLaren's battling each other, I'd back Piastri over Norris.

We can safely project Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, and Verstappen to finish inside the top six. That leaves Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli as the likeliest candidates to grab the sixth spot. Neither is in particularly good form entering the Canadian Grand Prix, so I'll take the better odds in Antonelli.

The darkhorse option to back for points is Fernando Alonso. Aston Martin has upgraded their car in recent weeks and Alonso has shown pace, only to have bad luck derail his races. If things go smoothly with the engine and tires, he should tally his second points finish of the year.

