2022 Cleveland Browns Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Cleveland Browns

After missing the postseason, the Browns tried to win the offseason with a franchise-shaking move. They zoned in on Deshaun Watson, spurned Baker Mayfield, then showed Watson enough guaranteed money to win him over. The team wants back into the playoffs and now has an elite QB on the roster.

2022 Offseason Moves – Cleveland Browns

Key Acquisitions

Deshaun Watson – QB (from Texans)

Came over from Houston in a blockbuster trade in March.

Amari Cooper – WR (from Cowboys)

Becomes the deep threat that was needed since Odell Beckham's exit.

Jacoby Brissett – QB (from Dolphins)

Another new QB that may need to fill in if Watson misses time.

David Bell – WR (Rd. 3, No. 99 – Purdue)

The team feels he has the ability to replace Jarvis Landry in the slot.

Cade York – K (Rd. 4, No. 124 – LSU)

Clearly set to take over kicking duties, given where he was drafted.

Key Departures

Baker Mayfield – QB (to Panthers)

The top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft gets a fresh start in Carolina.

Jarvis Landry – WR (to Saints)

Let go for salary-cap reasons after four years with the Browns.

Austin Hooper – TE (to Titans)

The current regime's first big signing didn't live up to his contract.

Cleveland Browns 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (Year 3)

Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt (Year 3) – West Coast / zone run

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

Stats to Know for the Cleveland Browns

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: None

2021 Record: 8-9

2021 Points Scored: 349 (20th)

2021 Points Allowed: 371 (T-13th)

2021 Point Differential: -22 (20th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 46.0 percent (6th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,054 (20th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 8

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

QB: Deshaun Watson / Jacoby Brissett / Joshua Dobbs / Josh Rosen

RB: Nick Chubb / Kareem Hunt / D'Ernest Johnson / Jerome Ford / Demetric Felton

FB: Johnny Stanton

WR1: Amari Cooper / Jakeem Grant

WR2: Donovan Peoples-Jones / Anthony Schwartz / Ja'Marcus Bradley

WR3: David Bell / Mike Woods

TE: David Njoku / Harrison Bryant

O-Line: LT Jedrick Wills / LG Joel Bitonio / C Nick Harris / RG Wyatt Teller / RT Jack Conklin (RotoWire Rank: No. 2)

Kicker: Cade York

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 New York Jets 1:00 PM 3 Sep 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM 4 Oct 2 @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 5 Oct 9 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM 6 Oct 16 New England Patriots 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 @ Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 8 Oct 31 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM 9 Bye 10 Nov 13 @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 11 Nov 20 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 15 TBD Baltimore Ravens TBD 16 Dec 24 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 17 Jan 1 @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Pittsburgh Steelers TBD

Cleveland Browns Storylines for 2022

Moving on from Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has every right to his feelings toward the Browns – disgruntled, aggrieved – it's all fair. After playing hurt for most of 2021 and undergoing January shoulder surgery, the initial offseason talk was that Mayfield would be the team's starter in 2022.

That narrative changed when the Browns were among the teams to pursue Deshaun Watson, who was on the Texans' roster but remained on the team's inactive list throughout last season. Watson initially spurned overtures by coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, but in the end the signal-caller was sent to Cleveland in a deal that included multiple draft picks and subsequently signed a five-year, $230 million extension with the team. Since then, Mayfield was traded to Carolina, setting the stage for him to compete with Sam Darnold in his new locale.

At this stage of their careers, Watson is a better QB than Mayfield. In 2020, his last on-field NFL season, Watson led all QBs with 8.9 yards per attempt and threw for a league-high 4,823 yards while completing 70.2 percent of his throws. That, for a four-win team with a non-existent running game. Mayfield finished 24th in passing yards and 22nd in passing TDs in 2021, so on paper the team is better.

It remains possible that Watson could be subject to discipline from the NFL, and if so Jacoby Brissett would be next in line to helm the team's offense, backed up by either Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen.

New Targets

Cleveland revamped last year's receiving corps, parting ways with Odell Beckham during the 2021 season, then letting Jarvis Landry go. Though Landry was productive when healthy, he was due the type of money the Browns couldn't afford, as they pivoted any available financial resources toward landing Deshaun Watson. There will be changes at the top of the team's wide-receiver and tight-end depth charts.

Per a stated offseason goal, the Browns bolstered their passing attack, acquiring four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper from Dallas to replace Landry as the No. 1 option. While the Browns have had deep threats before, they were unable to exploit that, which should change in 2022 with Watson replacing Baker Mayfield. Cooper has rolled up more than 1,000 yards in five of seven seasons.

Cleveland will need a second WR to develop. That could be through one of the team's young wideouts (Donovan Peoples-Jones or Anthony Schwartz) making a leap, or by bringing in added depth in advance of Week 1. However it plays out, the Browns should be more dangerous outside the numbers.

It might be too much to ask rookie David Bell to start right away, but it helps that he can play the slot, not the natural position of Peoples-Jones or Schwartz. At tight end, Austin Hooper is gone, which leaves David Njoku as the top option at the position.

Backfield, Same As It Ever Was

The Browns retained their top three backs from 2021: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. That continuity should be helpful as new quarterback Deshaun Watson, who didn't play last season, acclimates to his new teammates. It also could help should Watson be forced to miss any time for disciplinary reasons.

The 26-year-old Chubb has been steady and productive since joining the Browns in 2018, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in that span. Hunt, who provides a mix of shifty running with gifted hands and has at times been used out wide, missed nine games last season, the second time in the last three years he's missed extended time. Injuries happen, and the Browns have an embarrassment of riches in their backfield.

Johnson may be one of the better lesser-heralded backs in the league. Whenever the 5-10, 208-pounder has been asked to fill in at running back, he's produced, including 534 yards at 5.3 YPC in 2021. The Browns inked him to a one-year deal at $2.43 million, which is not an insignificant amount to spend on a third back.

Cleveland also drafted Jerome Ford out of Cincinnati in the fifth round. He's not expected to serve a major role in such a talent-rich backfield right away, but he could down the road with Hunt and Johnson eligible to become free agents next year.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: TE David Njoku

After the Browns released Austin Hooper, they'll look for Njoku to fulfill the promise he showed early in his career. There have since been bumps, but the 26-year-old becomes the top tight end for a coach who features the position.

⬇️ Falling: QB Joshua Dobbs

The fortunes of the skill positions, namely the receivers, would take a hit if Deshaun Watson is suspended, but Dobbs was only two steps away from meaningful action before Cleveland signed Josh Rosen in the third week of July.

😴 Sleeper: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

As training camp approaches, Peoples-Jones figures to compete for No. 2 slotting out wide with Anthony Schwartz. The third-year pro thus seems positioned for a larger role opposite newcomer Amari Cooper.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Nick Chubb

A Cleveland franchise that approaches the coming season with a new starting quarterback and different pieces in the passing game no doubt will benefit from the stability that its running game brings to the table. Chubb remains the team's top early-down option in a deep backfield and will continue to shoulder a pivotal role in 2022.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt logged nine absences in 2021 and played just two of the final 11 games due to a lingering calf injury. About a month prior to the beginning of training camp, the running back declared himself healthy and motivated entering his age-27 season. Last year's injury resulted in D'Ernest Johnson showing his value as a runner. Then, the Browns drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth round in April. Add in No. 1 RB Nick Chubb and 2021 draftee Demetric Felton, and Cleveland's running back room is bursting. Speculation about a possible trade emerged following the draft, but major uncertainty at quarterback suggests the team will keep its backfield intact throughout camp.

WR David Bell

Heading into training camp, the Browns placed Bell on the active/PUP list. The foot issue that landed him there isn't believed to be worrisome, and the 2022 third-rounder shouldn't miss too much practice time. Once he's able to pass a physical, Bell will join a wide receiver group paced by Amari Cooper, with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz next up on the depth chart.

T Jack Conklin

Conklin appears to be on track – and maybe ahead of schedule, per one report – in his recovery from December surgery on his kneecap. He's the leader of the offensive line, the unit responsible for opening holes for Chubb and Hunt. Those two backs are going to be important in 2022, regardless of Deshaun Watson's status. Both tackles, Conklin and Jedrick Wills, suffered through injuries in 2021, but the Browns managed to finish fourth in run blocking, down from first in 2020. The injuries were mostly felt in the passing game, where the offensive line dropped from first in 2020 to 11th last year.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Cleveland Browns

The Browns made significant changes to their passing game during the offseason, most notably going all in on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prior to that, the Browns added Amari Cooper as their No. 1 wideout, replacing the slightly older Jarvis Landry. Beyond Cooper, there aren't many proven commodities.

With that in mind, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell are vying for wide receiver reps behind Cooper. During offseason activities, it was Peoples-Jones first, followed by Schwartz, but Bell could factor in once he bounces back from a foot issue.

DPJ has had highlight games in two seasons but also was dogged by inconsistency. Schwartz made rookie mistakes last season and wasn't on the field as much as Peoples-Jones. For his part, Bell – who displayed sure hands during minicamp – could challenge for a key role in the Browns offense if he impresses as the summer progresses.

This is not an insignificant job battle with a slinger like Watson at QB. However, therein lies uncertainty. Watson faces a possible suspension, and if Jacoby Brissett is ends up leading the offense for any length of time, an increased focus on the ground game would be a likely result.